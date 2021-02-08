Photo by Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

Just a few years ago the outlook for MEEC was pretty bleak. However, with CEO Richard MacPherson's leadership, the company re-envisioned its strategy, cut costs, and pivoted away from manufacturing and product trials toward tightening up its patent portfolio in preparation for lawsuits. The company is now embarking on a lawsuit strategy to ensure shareholders benefit from the company's proprietary technology that is being used by almost half the coal-fired utilities in the US.

The patent lawsuit strategy has reinvigorated the company and lead to settlement agreements with the top four users of the technology over the last 9 months. These new contracts are beginning to ramp during the current quarter (Q2 2021) and should continue to grow each quarter through the end of the year.

Concurrently, while the management team put together the lawsuit strategy, they investigated new applications for their proprietary technology. The first new application is for methane emissions capture, which is a significant greenhouse gas that leaks into the atmosphere during oil and gas production and transportation. Through the company's Eleclear Technologies JV, MEEC has also begun developing technology to extract rare earth elements from coal waste. Eleclear has also begun working on applications for water and soil remediation of waste streams from coal ash ponds. Each of these new opportunities has the potential to be game-changing for a company the size of MEEC.

Additionally, the company has been cleaning up its balance sheet in preparation for a Nasdaq up-listing within the next month or so. Concurrently, management is also laying the groundwork to enter three new business verticals mentioned above by leveraging their proprietary SEA core product.

At 1035 Capital, we look for companies that are improving their fundamental business operations with catalysts to improve sales growth rates, margins, and asset efficiency. We believe that MEEC has opportunities to improve each of these metrics, a type of stock we call a triple threat. Triple threats often become our biggest winners.

MEEC has numerous clear catalysts to improve sales growth both from its patent lawsuits and the new emerging products. We expect the new products to drive faster sales growth at higher margins compared to the core mercury mitigation business. Furthermore, as the company ramps sales, the improved asset efficiency will act as a multiplier to future earnings. Through the remainder of this article, we discuss the various catalysts that we expect to transform MEEC into a much stronger business over the next few years.

Background

MEEC is a clean energy technology company that has survived a very difficult period in its corporate history. Eight years ago, MEEC was a promising new green tech company. Its product was being trialed across the country and beginning to win new customers. Unfortunately, its third-party manufacturers did not respect MEEC's patents for its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (NYSEARCA:SEA) technology. Some of these manufacturers chose to undercut MEEC and sell directly to the end customer, coal-fired utilities. In May of 2017, MEEC acquired the full patent rights to the SEA Technology for 950,000 shares and $2.5M from the University of North Dakota's Energy & Environmental Research Center, the original developer of the SEA Technology.

MEEC spent the last few years fortifying its patent portfolio and in July 2019, began suing those users who it believed to be infringing on their patented technology. We go deeper into the company's allegations and lawsuit strategy in the next section. First, let's discuss MEEC's SEA Technology and the market it serves.

MEEC's current core business is capturing mercury emissions from the exhaust created by burning coal to produce electricity. There are three major contributors to mercury emissions in the US: power plants, municipal waste combustors, and medical waste incinerators. Power plants were the last of the three major sources of mercury emissions to move toward reduction, as shown in the table below. This fact led to what is known as the MATS regulation of US power plants.

(Source: EPA website)

The mercury control market originated due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule designed to reduces toxic mercury emissions from entering the atmosphere as a result of the process of burning coal and oil for power generation. On December 16, 2011, the EPA issued "the first national standards to reduce mercury and other toxic air pollution from coal- and oil-fired power plants." This proclamation led to the creation of a commercial market for mercury capture from coal and oil-fired utilities. The rule allowed for a roughly four-year grace period before compliance became mandatory. During which time, utilities either shut down plants or installed new technology to remove mercury from their emissions.

As shown in the slide below, MEEC believes that roughly 45% of the ~500 generating units in the US adopted the company's two-step SEA process to comply with the MATS regulations. In total, more than 200 boilers are currently using MEEC's technology to capture mercury from the exhaust produced in generating electricity. With so many facilities already using MEEC patented process, it provides an attractive opportunity to engage with these companies to rectify the patent infringement.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

When the company was preparing for the MATS market during 2013-2014, MEEC built out its manufacturing capacity which was intended to supply its operation. Unfortunately, it undertook this project before realizing its patents were not being respected. The company completed a facility located in Texarkana, Texas, but it has yet to be commissioned.

Management plans to commission the plant in 2021 to fulfill the anticipated demand associated with the patent lawsuit strategy. MEEC has fully paid for the capital investment of this facility and has been waiting to begin utilizing it while management re-envisioned the business. Even though this asset has been idle for several years, it now provides a unique opportunity for this rather small company to quickly ramp sales to more than $100M 5x current 2021 estimates without the need for any additional cap-ex.

Patent protection play

Richard MacPherson, CEO of MEEC, has consistently stated that the company prefers a business partnership rather than suing to obtain back damages. Instead, MEEC wants license payments and supply contracts. By using this approach, management anticipates they can build long-term partnerships that could advance to additional opportunities (which we discuss later on in the paper). However, MEEC believes that substantially all of the coal-fired boilers using sorbents to capture mercury emissions would be unable to operate without infringing on at least one of its patents.

This understanding led management to retain Caldwell, Cassady & Curry to represent them in its patent infringement lawsuit. In the initial filing, MEEC alleges that the named defendants infringed on "United States Patent Nos. 10,343,114 (the "'114 Patent") and 8,168,147 (the "'147 Patent") owned by the Company. These two patents relate to ME2C's two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants."

Specifically, MEEC is alleging breach of claim 25 of the '114 Patent. "A method of separating mercury from a mercury-containing gas. Claim 25 of the '114 patent recites combusting coal in a combustion chamber to provide the mercury-containing gas, wherein the coal comprises added Br2, HBr, a bromide compound, or a combination thereof, added to the coal upstream of the combustion chamber, or the combustion chamber comprises added Br2, HBr, a bromide compound, or a combination thereof."

MEEC is asserting, among other things, its patents related to the process and use of Br2, HBr, or other bromide compounds that are added upstream of the combustion chamber within a coal-fired power plant with the intent to capture mercury emissions. The claims go on to describe the process of the enhanced sorbent capturing mercury and the resulting clean air. If these claims are enforceable, it is very unlikely that any other company using sorbents enhanced with bromine compounds could do so without infringing on MEEC patents.

Effectively, MEEC is arguing that the named defendants are using a bromine chemical additive as well as a covered method to augment the coal before burning it, and in so doing, infringing on the company's intellectual property. MEEC further believes that the method the named companies are using to augment the coal is also infringing on MEEC's intellectual property as outlined in the '114 patent.

The alleged '147 Patent breach is related but focuses on a different infringement of the company's IP. Specifically, MEEC is alleging breach of claim 17, "A method for separating mercury from a mercury containing gas." Claim 17 of the '147 patent recites: "promoting at least a portion of a particulate sorbent material comprising activated carbon by chemically reacting the sorbent material with a bromine containing promoter to form a promoted brominated sorbent, wherein the bromine containing promoter is in gaseous form, vapor form, or non-aqueous liquid form, and wherein the activated carbon contains graphene sheets having carbene species edge sites which react with the bromine containing promoter to form a carbocation paired with a bromide anion in the promoted brominated sorbent for oxidation of the mercury."

In this case, the company is alleging that by using a bromine enhanced sorbent in a vapor, gaseous or non-aqueous liquid form used in conjunction with activated carbon containing graphene sheets, the named defendants are again infringing on MEEC's intellectual property as covered by the '147 patent.

The initial lawsuit was broadly broken into two separate classes. The first section of the case was against the four largest users of the SEA technology in the operation of their coal-fired power plants. The named defendants in this group were Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:DYNC), AEP Generation Resources, NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), and Talen Energy. These companies together make up approximately 20-25% of the coal tonnage that uses the SEA Technology. To date, MEEC has settled with all four of these companies and in each case, the parties agreed to dismiss any challenges to MEEC's patented technologies.

Having prevailed in their first four lawsuits while also gaining four licensees for the SEA technology as well as one supply agreement, MEEC is now moving on to additional infringing utilities. During the first quarter, MEEC sent out the second round of notices to the next 10-12 largest users of their patented SEA Technology. These utilities, while smaller individual companies, together represent about 50% of the total market for MEEC's SEA technology for mercury capture.

Presumably, the next 10-12 companies will see that the first four patent challenges were all settled in MEEC's favor. This suggests the patents are in force and have merit relative to use in coal-fired power plants. Additionally, the next 10-12 companies tend to be smaller companies with fewer resources and thus less likely to mount a stiff patent challenge. Given the outcome of the first four challenges by much larger and well-resourced companies, we anticipate faster negotiations and more product sales versus license agreements from this cohort of companies. Therefore, we should continue to see a steady stream of new contract announcements in the coming months.

On the Q1'21 earnings call, Richard MacPherson said there are "active negotiations and discussions ongoing right now, with 9 significant utility corporations and are engaged at different levels of engagement, I guess I could say at this point with each of them. And once we proceed through that group, then we would move on to the next group of folks that we feel need to either be licensed or be buying from us."

The second portion of the initial lawsuit focused on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), DTE REF Holdings, LLC, CERT Coal Holdings LLC, and Chem-Mod LLC which are together referred to as Refined Coal operators in the lawsuits. This group of companies and their subsidiaries run a large tax scheme whereby they add a bromine solution to coal which is then burnt at US powerplants as "clean coal."

The refined coal operators sell this "clean coal" at a loss to their utility customers and concurrently apply for US tax credits that are worth roughly $7/ton. While the companies take a loss on product sales, they more than makeup for that with the value of the tax credits. The refined coal companies have operated this scheme for roughly 9 years and have generated about one billion per year in tax credits under this methodology.

MEEC recently announced that the judge presiding over the refined coal portion of the lawsuit has recommended the patent infringement litigation should be allowed to move forward against the companies mentioned above and their subsidiaries. This is an important win for MEEC as this lawsuit has been ongoing since 2019 and the defendants have tried tirelessly to get the case dismissed numerous times.

While the potential outcome of the refined coal case is meaningful, management has not spent a lot of time talking about it due to the uncertainty of whether the case would move forward. Now that we know the case is moving onto discovery, we expect management to be more vocal about the potential proceeds from this lawsuit.

There is no hard and fast rule regarding the appropriate damages/royalty rate that would be applied in this case, but in general, rates can range from 0.1% to upwards of 30% in some cases. Another metric to consider is that universities will often set up technology licenses using a rule of thumb of roughly 25% of net profit. In both cases, we could see the settlement becoming potentially very meaningful for a company of MEEC's size.

While neither provides a great answer for what this lawsuit is worth, they do provide a framework to begin calculating what the refined coal litigation opportunity could mean for MEEC. Unfortunately, many, if not all, refined coal plants do not generate a net profit because they sell their coal below cost and thus take a loss. The raison d'etre for these companies is the tax credit worth roughly $7/ton that offsets the taxable gains of profitable corporations.

These tax credits have inherent cash value for a company with profits. As discussed in the initial lawsuit, one of the main defendants is AJ Gallagher, who runs these businesses as a subsidiary to its insurance business, uses the tax credits to lower the total companies tax liability. We highlight this because, instead of looking at the net profit of these ventures to determine reasonable damages, the court is likely to look at the value created via tax credits, which is roughly one billion dollars per year for their investors and/or corporate sponsors.

The table below shows a range of outcomes of what a one-time payout could be depending on how many years in arrears the judge decides to let the damages go back and the associated license rate. The amount could be determined from the beginning of the infringement, roughly 10 years ago, or the beginning of the lawsuit, about 2 years ago. The length of the infringement will be a major determining factor regarding the ultimate settlement, i.e. the longer the infringement period, the larger the ultimate settlement.

(Source: Authors Calculation)

For reference, we have included the potential settlement value for a range of license rates from 1% to 25% for up to 10 years. Our base case assumption is the license rate to be mid to high single digits and to cover 2 years of infringement. Based on the table above, this would imply a settlement worth $100M-200M which is equivalent to about $1.20-2.40 per share in cash. While this is significant for MEEC, we believe this is a conservative estimate and as the table above shows, there is a range of outcomes that could lead to an even larger settlement.

The company's former success in settling with the four utility operator defendants lends credence to the idea that ultimately, there will be a positive settlement for MEEC in the refined coal case as well. MEEC has requested a jury trial in this case, which the defendants are not likely to want given the poor optics of the case for them and the tendency for jury trials to award significant damages to the prevailing company.

Furthermore, the refined coal operators are currently near the end of the initial 10-year period for the tax credit scheme and have been lobbying to get the tax credit law extended. We make no comments on how likely the extension is, but note that there has already been some significant pushback against renewing this tax credit scheme. In our opinion, negative press alleging that in addition to a questionable business model, these companies stole technology by infringing on MEECs patents would not be a good look for the refined coal operators. Now that the judge has signaled the case will move on to discovery, we believe the defendants will be more likely to settle out of court to make this go away.

An operational inflection point is imminent

With the successful launch of their patent lawsuits, management has begun to pick up the pace of renewing and signing new supply agreements. Over the last 24 months, the company has signed 13 contracts, 7 of which in the last 9 months as shown in the table below. Additionally, all four of the originally named defendants on the power generation side of the lawsuit are now licensing or supply customers.

(Source: Company Press Releases, Author compiled)

In total, the company has disclosed $13-14 million in multi-year recurring revenue contracts plus an additional 5 contracts that have an undisclosed value. The average contract value of those with an announced value is about $1.6 million. Four of the 5 undisclosed contracts are with those companies sued in the patent litigation lawsuits. From previous management comments, we know that these four companies combined represent about 20-25% of the market or $20-25 million per year of potential recurring revenue of sorbent sales. Or, assuming they choose to license only, they would be worth about $14-16 million of 90%+ margin revenue.

So far, one of the four named customers has agreed to a supply agreement and at least one, possibly two more, are in discussions for supply agreements. As a very conservative estimate, we assume each of the five undisclosed contracts is worth on average one million per year. Using this very conservative assumption, MEEC has already announced about $18 million in annual contracted recurring revenue as shown in the table above.

For at least four of these undisclosed contracts, we believe the $1 million estimates are likely far too low considering that together, the four named companies in the lawsuit account for up to 25% of the $100 million mercury capture market. Therefore, on average, each of these four customers would be worth up to $6.25 million for each company under a supply agreement or $4 million under a license. With one supply agreement and three licenses signed so far, we can infer these undisclosed contracts alone should be worth roughly $18 million.

If we consider the undisclosed contracts to be worth roughly $18 million and we add on the previously announced contract wins, it implies that MEEC has a line of sight and contracts for $30-34 million of recurring revenue. This is well above current 2021 estimates and just shy of full-year 2022 estimates. This is also before any revenue from additional licenses or supply agreements from the next dozen companies and ignores any revenue from the new end markets which we discuss in the next section.

While the company's pipeline of signed contracts is impressive, we have not yet seen the wins show up in revenue. However, we anticipate that this inflection will occur shortly based on Richard MacPherson's comments on the Q1 2021 earnings call where he highlighted that "we continue to expect to see substantial revenue growth and expect to see significant growth in Q2 in particular, with even more growth increases incurring in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 as the supply side option of the initial agreements take hold."

We believe the anticipated sequential growth in each of the quarters of 2021 is just the beginning of the operational transformation occurring in MEEC's core mercury removal business. The slide below highlights the potential recurring revenue for MEEC based on the infringing power generators signing licenses and/or supply contracts.

In the chart below provided by management, the revenue bar assumes that the majority of the settlements will opt to sign a supply agreement. Management anticipates that in most cases they will deliver their SEA product for a lower all-in cost with better performance than competitive infringing suppliers, once the cost of license the technology is included.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

There is still some uncertainty regarding how many of the potential lawsuits will end up in supply contracts versus license agreements, so management has hedged the revenue assumptions a bit saying this is not formal guidance. The split between supply agreements and licenses will affect the revenue number in the chart above. Management explained during the LD Micro call that the darker blue bar is the revenue assuming supply agreements for each customer. Then, management refers to the middle lighter blue bar, labeled as "gross profit," as the revenue assuming all parties opt for a license agreement.

This means the license is priced at the level of gross profit dollars that the company would produce had it supplied the sorbent to the utility. From here, the pricing of the licenses is such that regardless of which option is chosen, the cash profit will be roughly the same, as represented by the green bar in the chart above.

Management prefers and is incentivizing counterparties to sign long-term supply agreements over simply licenses. With the manufacturing plant in Texarkana just now being commissioned, it allows the company to use that asset to generate revenue for the first time, hence the preference to sign supply agreements. Furthermore, the Texarkana plant has roughly $100M per year in capacity, allowing MEEC to fully service the mercury capture market without the need for additional capital expenditures.

Referencing the slide above again, we see that management expects cash profit to roughly double in each of the next two years from an expected $11 million in 2021 to $40 million by 2023. We also want to highlight the stability of the revenue and earnings once these licenses and supply contracts are in place. Management anticipates that growth from mercury emissions control will plateau in 2023 and then remain stable through at least 2030.

Despite the recent push toward green energy, the majority of today's coal power generation capacity will remain in place through 2050. The slide below from the US Energy Information Association (NYSEMKT:EIA) shows that by about 2025, the percentage of power generated by coal stays relatively stable through 2050. This implies that management is likely underestimating the longevity and stability of their mercury emissions sales into the future.

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Outlook 2021)

The next slide below reinforces this point by breaking down power generation additions and retirements by year. While this chart doesn't indicate any new coal plants being built in the US, the majority of the anticipated retirement of coal plants will occur from 2023 through 2025. After 2025, the EIA is anticipating very few coal powerplant retirements which again, supports the idea that MEEC's revenues are likely to be stable well beyond 2030. This is important because the longer the duration of recurring revenue and earnings the more comfortable investors will be in paying a higher multiple for MEEC shares.

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Outlook 2021)

Growth Opportunities: Methane Capture, REE, and wastewater and soil mitigation

Beginning in early 2019, MEEC began R&D work on a range of new technologies to address coal ash cleanup, wastewater remediation, and methane gas emissions from coal and oil-fired power plants as well as rare earth element extraction from coal waste. The company now has several very promising technologies for methane capture, rare earth elements extraction as well as products for wastewater and soil mitigation in the final stages of testing which will be moving into field trials and then commercialization. Each of these potential new products is based on the original SEA technology that the company uses for mercury capture.

Management believes that the Biden administration will soon regulate methane emissions and has been testing a product for this application for several years. We expect to hear a partnership or JV announcement on this product with a major player on the oil and gas market soon. Additionally, MEEC has partnered with Dr. Scott Drummond to develop the rare earth elements, wastewater, and soil mitigation technologies. The Biden administration is likewise very focused on developing new sources of rare earth elements in the US for reasons we will discuss shortly. Meanwhile, soil and water remediation of coal waste has been an ongoing environmental issue in need of a cost-effective solution for decades.

Methane Mitigation

The first of the new technologies we want to highlight is the company's solution for methane mitigation. But first, let's discuss why methane mitigation is important. Methane is a shorter-lived greenhouse gas that is roughly 25x more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. As such, if human-generated climate change is a concern, we should be limiting how much methane we emit into our atmosphere. In the US, most methane emissions come from agriculture, landfills, coal mining, and the production of oil and gas.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

The market for the management of methane gas emissions in the United States is sizable and growing. The slide above shows that the total market for methane mitigation technology is around $10B.

On MEEC's website, it features a Science Magazine article that estimates "7.1 million metric tons of methane emissions arise from leaks and improper venting. This is the area of concern that we at ME2C are addressing. This volume of methane is equivalent to the climate impacts of 160 coal-fired power plants."

In our conversation with management, we uncovered that the market for fugitive gases, the portion MEEC is competing in, is roughly $3 billion. Fugitive gases are natural gas or methane that escapes into the atmosphere or groundwater, typically near oil and gas wells. This is usually the result of leaks or improper venting from oil and gas wells and transportation equipment. Management has indicated that they are approaching this market with a new model for the company so there is a very real opportunity for this to be a much larger market than mercury control.

Recall that the mercury control market is a $100M+ opportunity for the company and we expect methane emissions could be many multiples larger of an opportunity. Methane mitigation is a very important focal point of the Biden administration's efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and slow global warming. The administration's focus is likely to accelerate opportunities for MEEC in this new market. Furthermore, there are not many other cost-effective alternatives to MEEC's technology, meaning the company has a fairly high likelihood of being a significant participant in this market as it develops.

On February 8th, 2021, MEEC announced its proprietary methane emissions mitigation technology and highlighted its near-term plan to move to a pilot-scale test to prove the technology in the real world. The company plans to begin selling the technology to the oil and gas industry early in 2022.

In the press release, the company also points to the Biden administration's executive order titled, "Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad" which was signed in late January 2021. Section 217 calls for federal agencies to provide monetary resources along with "other efforts to assist coal, oil and gas, and power plant communities, and achieve substantial reductions of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector as quickly as possible." In the same press release, Richard Macpherson goes on to say, "our breakthrough methane emissions control technology, under development by our in-house team of expert chemists over the past 18 months, could truly be as groundbreaking as our mercury emissions control technology was to the coal-fired power industry."

Finally, it's noteworthy to mention that many energy and utility companies are beginning to feel pressure from investors and the media to move their businesses toward lower carbon and methane emissions. One of the leading utilities on this front is WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) which has recently set an ambitious goal "to achieve net-zero methane emissions from their natural gas distribution system by 2030." Beyond this example, numerous other large companies are investing to reduce their total emissions. We expect this to be an increasing trend going forward which provides an excellent environment for MEEC to be successful with its new product.

We will wrap up the discussion of methane mitigation with the comments from Robert MacPherson on the zooming with LD Micro investor call.

Robert expects "methane emissions to be regulated as early as later this year (end of 2021). MEEC began developing technologies 2 years ago. Developed these technologies using our know-how to bring something to the market as a solution. I can report we are moving along nicely with this process. We expect to be in field trials most likely next Quarter (Q3 2021) and hope to have a commercial opportunity lined up by the end of the year. Which nicely matches up with new regulations that could be in place early in 2022. This would be a whole new model for us and a new market for us. We have yet to give any guidance on the size of this market for this yet. Just in the US, it is a $10B/yr industry and we think we have a real shot of being a meaningful player in that."

Rare Earth Elements

The next new market opportunity for MEEC that we want to discuss is in Rare Earth Elements (NYSEMKT:REE). REE is a group of elements that are not found in great abundance on our planet. REE is critical elements in many advanced devices including batteries, electronic vehicles as well as many advanced military weapons. According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. currently imports all of the rare earth elements it consumes, of which approximately 80% are imported from China.

In 2018, the Department of Energy reported that the global demand for rare earth elements was approximately 150,000 tons with the U.S. demand at approximately 11%, or about 16,500 tons. See the slide below for what elements are included in rare earth elements and where the elements fall on the periodic table.

(Source: Quartz.com - Japan's Global Rare Earths quest hold lessons for the US and Europe)

MEEC's entry into REE is a very interesting opportunity for the company as well as the industry in general. The company's SEA technology has been adapted to capture REE from the waste streams of coal-fired power plants. This new technology provides an interesting opportunity to turn one of the bigger problems of burning coal into a valuable revenue source for these utilities. There are currently numerous pilot projects underway attempting to extract REE from the waste of coal extraction and use in at least 5 states including Wyoming, West Virginia, North Dakota, Utah, and Kentucky.

REE is quickly becoming a strategic national interest for the advanced economies of the world. Like many other industrialized nations, the US is behind the curve in terms of REE production and processing capacity. Currently, China supplies about 60% of the world's production capacity while controlling almost 90% of the processing capacity, as shown in the slide below.

(Source: The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions)

Given the strategic importance of these elements and China's stranglehold on supply (and even more so on processing), there is a heightened emphasis from the US and Japan to find alternative sources of these elements. In 2010, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had used access to REE as a political tool against Japan during the fishing rights conflict. As tensions rose, China abruptly cut off supply and refused to load REE on ships bound for Japan. Conveniently, China ignored comments and insisted that no such embargo occurred, yet Japan found itself without the REE it had been expecting.

While this situation was ultimately resolved, it led Japan to realize the importance of REE as well as the need to reduce their dependency on China. Additionally, this incident highlighted to the world the need to begin diversifying the production and processing of these materials. Since 2010, Japan has significantly reduced its dependency on China for REE primarily by using state companies to back other projects in other parts of the world such as Australia.

"Japan experienced what the US faces now: a political conflict with China, in which China seems to be willing to exploit its dominance in the [rare earths] market," wrote Marc Schmid, who researches rare earths at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg. "The US appears to be in a similar[ly] vulnerable position as Japan was about a decade ago."

As Marc Schmid correctly highlights, the US is now realizing it has a similar dependence on China regarding access to REEs. As trade tensions rise with China, we are becoming painfully aware of our reliance on China for yet another of the key base inputs into many of the products Americans rely on. The risk of this untenable situation was highlighted again during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to REE, China supplies a significant proportion of the world's personal protective equipment (PPE), and when there was a shortage, China stopped exporting to the rest of the world, including the US, until their stockpiles were built up.

This is just the most recent example of the CCP's willingness to use strategic products to its advantage. As such, it is not difficult to see China diverting REE internally if needed or to use it as a tool in political negotiations, as in the case with Japan. These concerns have led both the US and Japan to focus on new supplies of REE. In addition to backing projects in different geographies, Japan has begun mining deep-sea deposits while the US has shifted focus to alternative forms of supply, such as coal waste.

The Biden administration recognizes that US coal may be an excellent source of REE. Accessing this REE could solve several pressing issues for the administration including what to do with coal workers who lose their jobs, how to clean up the environmental impacts of coal power generation, and how to secure supply of REE for advanced technologies. As a result, we have seen the Department of Energy (DOE) move to begin researching how these technologies could be implemented.

According to an April 29th press release from the DOE, the agency has already awarded $19 million to 13 research groups looking to assess how much REEs are trapped in coal and coal waste as well as methods to extract REE from other non-traditional sources. The press release also mentions that Penn State is one of the 13 grant recipients. This is important because on the Q1 21 earnings call, Richard MacPherson said that they are in contract negotiations with Penn State to move MEEC's rare earth extraction technology forward. Penn State has received roughly $1.2 million in funding to, among other things, develop strategies to recover REEs from the Northern Appalachian Basin (COAL) waste streams.

The potential agreement with Penn State is aimed at helping optimize the technology further for extracting REEs from coal waste streams. Even more importantly though, this partnership allows the two parties to migrate the technology to the traditional REE extraction process as well as technology recycling. While this partnership hasn't been officially announced by the company, Richard Macpherson stated on the Q1 21 earnings call that he expects to have some material developments regarding the partnership by early fall.

In an informative article, Grist looks at how to turn the US into a rare earth "powerhouse." They discuss many of the pitfalls and opportunities that result from developing this new resource. According to Grist, conventionally mined REEs contain higher concentrations of rare earth elements compared to coal waste streams. However, these waste streams tend to have relatively high concentrations of certain harder-to-find elements. MEEC and others have already shown that it is possible to extract REE from coal waste at very high purity levels in labs. Now they just need to move the technology to the field.

It is unclear how much REEs are stored in coal waste such as ash piles, ponds, and acid mine drainage, so it will require additional study to shore up estimates but it is worth the effort.

Maryanne Alvin, the person in charge of rare earth and critical metals technology at the National Energy Technology Lab, has said that in the "Appalachian region alone, an estimated 6,000 metric tons of rare earths flow through acid mine drainage sites each year. The United States' annual rare earth demand stands at around 12,000 to 13,000 metric tons."

Assuming the initial findings of these grants are positive, the DOE will make additional funds available to move toward the commercialization of these resources. The DOE plans to allocate a total of $122 million to extract REEs from coal waste over the next 10 years.

On the 1Q21 earnings call, Richard MacPherson commented that MEEC is "working diligently at the forefront of the cleantech industry and are incredibly excited to bring what we anticipate being game changing new technologies to markets. We are presently working on an agreement with Penn State University and we hope to conclude in the near future a working contract with them, they being a leading research arm to further our rare earth element extraction processes to continue the final stages of research prior to initiating infield testing." In the press release announcing MEEC's REE extraction technology, Richard MacPherson stated that "our technologies can be reused multiple times to isolate higher concentrations of the rare earth elements, which significantly reduces costs and limits the amount of harmful acids both used and disposed of during the extraction process. We strongly believe, after continued research and development, that this new sorbent technology will dramatically improve rare earth element production in North America. Our recovery process under development will offer significant improvements compared to technologies currently available across the industry, which now use either a liquid or heat-based approach. This more efficient manufacturing process of extracting these highly valuable elements can be used across all present major market segments and will allow the USA to better compete with China economically with significantly reduced environmental impacts."

According to Eric Shelter, a chemist and the director of the Center for Sustainable Separations of Metals at the University of Pennsylvania, the process of extracting REEs from coal waste is not overly dissimilar from extracting REEs from sources like recycling technology. As we move further toward a green future, it will become increasingly important to discover methods of recycling the elements used in these technologies.

"Frankly, there are relatively similar problems," said Eric Shelter. "If you make a real breakthrough in the concentration of rare earths away from coal and coal byproducts, you could use that in technology as well."

Lastly, Rick MacPherson is looking at opportunities beyond just coal waste for this new technology.

On the Q1 earnings call, he commented that "our rare earth element technologies could be adopted by all companies involved in this field providing a lower-cost production and with greater environmental benefits - regardless of the type of process and operations in place. These technologies will also allow us to perform our own rare earth extraction processes - while licensing others with this new method."

If the pilot studies and field trials prove the above assertions, we expect MEEC to become a major material supplier to the REE industry as well as provide a new potential revenue stream for the coal-fired utility industry. Given the lower cost, lower environmental impact, and improved recovery rates of MEEC's technology, we could see this business becoming many multiples of the mercury control opportunity as the technology proliferates beyond coal utilities and into the broader extraction and recycling industries.

Wastewater and soil remediation

The final new product area that MEEC is positioning itself to compete in is wastewater and soil remediation. Like REE extraction, the company has partnered with Dr. Drummond to develop the remediation technology through the Eleclear JV. When you read wastewater and soil remediation in the context of this product, think coal fly ash ponds/pools, at least in the beginning. While this product or derivatives may ultimately expand beyond coal ash remediation, this will likely be the first market they explore, similar to how the REE technology first rolled out with coal ash and will likely expand to other use cases in the future.

Management expects the wastewater and soil remediation technologies to quickly advance to full-scale pilot testing shortly. However, commercial opportunities for this market are not likely until year-end 2022 or early 2023 based on our conversations with management. While revenue here is a little further out than the other two opportunities, management is expecting to create a step function improvement in growth once it is commercialized. Like REE, this product will be useful across the coal power fleet.

All of these new technologies have numerous applications beyond the coal-fired utility fleet, but the company is focusing its initial entrance into these verticals on utilities. This appears to be a smart move given that MEEC is developing business first relationships with many of these companies that use their mercury capture technology. This provides the opportunity to cross-sell these new products to a receptive audience as they become available.

Positioning for an imminent uplisting to NASDAQ

As part of repositioning itself to return to growth and uplisting to a major exchange, MEEC recently engaged the MZ Group to help improve its messaging and undergo rebranding. During this process, MEEC chose to rebrand itself to ME2C and away from Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB:MEEC). "This new trade name and rebranding will more effectively reflect the Company's ongoing dedication to combatting climate change with a suite of proprietary emissions control technologies. The Company's diversification is built upon its extensive know-how and history of successful development and commercialization of field-proven emissions control technologies."

The company has also begun to clean up its balance sheet by removing convertible debt from the capital structure. MEEC has done two recent convertible notes exchanges. One in February that converted $860k into equity due to the forced conversion option associated with the share price being above $0.50. The other recent conversion was also in February, but it was for $900k and was a voluntary conversion to equity.

Richard MacPherson was interviewed by Proactive on June 2, 2021. This interview centered on cleaning up the remaining convertible debt associated with Alterna Capital Partners into equity. MEEC repaid all debt obligations held by Alterna including the $300k secured note outstanding (paid in cash) as well as converting a total of $13.2 million principal into equity. Cleaning up this debt was one of the biggest remaining hurdles for the company on the way to uplisting to a major exchange.

MEEC is planning to convert the last tranche of about $2.6M convertible debt outstanding on the balance sheet for about 5.3M shares. Management expects to see this converted before doing an uplisting. On the June 2nd interview with Proactive, Rick MacPherson reiterated his expectation of an uplisting in weeks, not months.

During the Zooming with LD Micro conference, Rick MacPherson indicated that they anticipate uplisting to a major exchange, likely the Nasdaq by June 30, 2020. On May 13th, MEEC announced the hiring of Jami Satterthwaite to the position of CFO. This is an important announcement on the path toward the long-planned Nasdaq uplisting and removes one of the last remaining hurdles for the company.

On the Q1 2021 call, Rick ruffled a few feathers saying that they planned to uplist during 2021. Some investors wondered if that meant there was a push out of the timeline. We do not anticipate any pushout and believe the company's goal remains to uplist by the end of Q2 based on our conversations with management, the balance sheet improvement, the recent CFO hire, the Proactive interview comments, and the timeline laid out with LD Micro.

Why do we like MEEC now?

At 1035 Capital, we aim to uncover overlooked stocks that are undergoing positive catalysts for fundamental change. We specifically focus on catalysts to improve sales growth rates, margin levels, and asset efficiency. MEEC appears to fit all of these categories and is a type of stock we refer to as a "triple threat" which can often become a massive wealth compounder once the market understands the significance of the improvements occurring.

MEEC is very overlooked being on the OTC with limited sell-side coverage or even coverage on Seeking Alpha. The numerous catalysts related to the mercury control market alone support a significantly higher stock price. When we consider the substantial opportunities in methane mitigation and rare earth elements, the upside to this stock is enormous.

The manufacturing assets in place combined with the company's accelerating contract awards and the ramp of the supply contracts from the recent lawsuit wins all position the company well for accelerating growth and improving margins for the next few years. We believe that the company's manufacturing assets in place (that are already funded) will support considerable growth without needing significant new capital over the next few years.

Furthermore, MEEC is well-positioned to benefit from a realization of the importance of developing a reliable source of rare earth elements within the US. These materials are critical to many of our current technologies and will become increasingly important going forward. Concurrently, MEEC is providing a solution to the release of methane gas into the atmosphere which is a significant climate change issue. The current administration is very focused on climate change as well as building green industries in the US. MEEC appears poised to benefit from both of these trends as well.

In addition, MEEC is standing at the precipice of uplisting to a major exchange. Upon uplisting, we anticipate seeing several new sell-side companies will pick up coverage of the company. We note that MEEC has recently presented at the Roth conference and the Roth analyst was on the most recent call asking questions. Therefore, we anticipate Roth is likely to be the first new company to pick up coverage sometime in the next few months. However, we would not be surprised to see B Riley, Northland, Craig Hallum, and others pick up coverage of this profitable and growing green tech player shortly thereafter.

The additional sell-side coverage combined with an uplisting to a major exchange is likely to drive increased institutional interest and ownership of the company. This influx of institutional ownership is likely to drive a much higher share price over time. Taking this into consideration, as well as our belief that the company is primed for an inflection in growth, margins, and asset efficiency, which historically has also been an excellent combination for driving a much higher share price, and we think the time is right to open a position before the crowd notices what they have been missing. Because the stock is still on the OTC, almost nobody knows about the company, which provides smaller investors an excellent opportunity to profit. We expect MEEC's under-the-radar status is about to change for the reasons described above and this should benefit early shareholders.

Valuation

Valuation for MEEC is a little difficult to pin down because there are not any great comparable companies. As a result, we chose the sum-of-the-parts methodology to value MEEC shares.

We start with the expected earnings from mercury capture provided by management. In that slide, management highlights they expect to earn roughly $40m per year beginning in 2023 and for that level of earnings to continue for at least 10 years. Since 2023 is only about 18 months away, it won't be long until sell-side analysts start looking to 2022 numbers as the forward year. The 2023 earnings are the forward 2-year estimates. If we apply a discounted 10x earnings multiple to these earnings it implies a stock price of roughly $4.80. We believe 10x is a very conservative multiple given the stability and duration of the company's earnings. Beyond being potentially too conservative, this methodology doesn't account for the upside associated with the refined coal lawsuit or the new growth markets.

To incorporate these significant value drivers for the stock, we shift over to our sum-of-the-parts valuation. Starting with the core mercury capture business, as mentioned above, we apply a 10x multiple on 2023 cash earnings of $40M/yr which is equivalent to about $0.48/share, or roughly $4.80. Plus, we expect at least a $100M settlement with refined coal which we discussed earlier is worth at least $1.20/share.

We then shift our focus to the new growth markets the company is entering. We expect that both the methane mitigation and REE businesses will eventually grow to be larger contributors to the company than mercury control. We conservatively assume each market is worth $100M in 10 years, discounting that value back to today at a 10% discount rate implies roughly $0.50/share of value for each of these new markets. Finally, we anticipate that the wastewater mitigation can become at least $50M market in 10 years. Using the same assumptions, adds $0.25 to today's share price for this opportunity.

Taking all of this together, we think the stock is worth as much as $7.25/share today when considering the fair value for the company's base business as well as a reasonable assumption for each of the new growth markets plus a potential $100M settlement from the refined coal lawsuit.

Risks

Faster transition to green energy leads to declining coal revenue

Unexpected regulatory changes, or lack thereof

Inability to penetrate new markets

Loss of major customers

Loss of patent protection on the SEA Technology

Negative outcome of Refined Coal lawsuit

Competition pressures pricing

Inability to add new partners

Conclusion

In our opinion, MEEC's recurring revenue growth from the core mercury capture business alone supports a significantly higher share price. At the current share price, the market entirely discounts the optionality of the refined coal lawsuit as well as new emerging growth markets. We believe a significant part of this discount is due to a lack of awareness about the company and the fact most institutional investors cannot invest in OTC companies.

Despite this, MEEC is in a very attractive position as the company executes its patent protection strategy. The company is in the early stages of building its core mercury capture business through executing license and supply agreements. The first four major coal power generation companies all settled and licensed MEEC technology which bodes very well for the prospects for the remaining 75% of the market.

Beyond the mercury control market, MEEC is on the precipice of entering several new markets with each likely to become larger portions of the business than mercury control over time. Rare earth elements are the nearest term opportunity to commercial revenue through an initial partnership with Penn State. Methane emissions capture is anticipated to garner first commercial revenues in early 2022. Finally, wastewater and soil remediation are anticipated to earn commercial revenue by late 2022 or early 2023.

Each of these new products are based on the company's core SEA sorbent technology providing ample opportunities to leverage infrastructure and know-how to ramp asset efficiency and margins over time. Furthermore, the company's existing plant infrastructure means the company can ramp sales significantly without the need for additional cap-ex. The minimal cap-ex requirements, limited debt remaining on the balance sheet, and breakeven earnings mean the company has very few significant drawbacks, with one notable exception being that it is listed on the OTC.

This drawback should not remain as management is laser-focused on uplisting to the NASDAQ by the end of June. We believe this uplisting will prove to be a significant turning point for the company leading to greater sell-side coverage as well as more liquidity in the company's shares. We anticipate that increased sell-side coverage and increasing institutional shareholder demand will drive shares of MEEC toward our $7.25 price target in the coming months.