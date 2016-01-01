Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) thus far has been a disappointing one. The $50+ peaks of 2015 are long gone and the stock has struggled to even breach the $30 mark since then. In the last five years, Under Armour has lost around 50% of its market capitalization. Investors who got in at the 2015 peaks are now split between cutting their losses and moving on and holding on for better days to come. The problem is, the better days always seem to be a few quarters away.

Thesis: Considering the stock's movement over the past five years, there would appear to be lot of upside potential here. The big issue I have with UA is that the time to realize that potential is still very unclear. Here are my reasons why that's the case.

Revenue Growth

2016 was the last full fiscal year where we saw significant revenue growth momentum. At the time, revenues were still growing at the +20% level and investors had every reason to believe that it could sustain that level for the foreseeable future. Since that time, however, revenue growth has been stuck in the low single-digit percentage range.

That was until 2019.

And then came COVID-19, rushing in to undo whatever sales gains UA had achieved over the preceding three-year period, minimal though they were. A slew of store closures and the lack of a robust DTC (Direct to Consumer) contribution to revenue caused revenue growth to go sub-zero.

Now, the company is saying that 2021 is going to be better than 2020 in terms of revenue growth. From the Q1-2021 call last month:

...we have meaningfully updated our outlook for the year with revenue now expected to grow at a high teen percentage rate, bringing our business essentially back in line with our results from 2019.

Despite the positive note, the stock has lost more than 10% since then and as of this writing. That, to me, indicates a loss of more than a little investor confidence in the turnaround the company is promising in 2021.

On the one side, the metrics from Q1-21 bear out the management's bullish view for 2021. Here's a snapshot:

35% revenue growth

54% increase in DTC

Gross margin expansion of 370 basis points

But that's where it stops.

Further down the income statement, we see adjusted operating income continue to decline on a sequential basis, from $131.3 million in Q3-20 down to $117.8 for the holiday quarter, Q4-20, and further down to $114 million for Q1-20.

Even further down the income statement, adjusted net income for Q1-21 was reported at $75 million, primarily from a better gross margin and lower operating expenses on a YoY basis.

And those are just the positives. On the other side, we have to remember that Q1-21 is comping against a very poor quarter last year, where APAC revenues took a big hit right through the quarter. Moreover, a significant portion of the growth seen in the first quarter of 2021 was from Q4-21 orders that were shifted to Q1-21 due to COVID-19.

Overall, the company's performance hasn't yet given investors the confidence that a turnaround is imminent, and that's clearly reflecting in the price of the stock.

Is it Worth Investing in UA against Expectations of Future Growth?

That's a tough question to answer because it addresses your willingness to wait it out and your appetite for risk. Yes, the stock is definitely trading at a much lower valuation than peers such as Nike (NKE) or Lululemon (LULU), but that's only if you look at the P/S ratio. A quick look at the price to forward earnings shows that it is not, in fact, cheap.

The real problem lies in the margins at Under Armour. You'll see that if you take a look at comparative gross and EBITDA margins.

When you take that perspective, Under Armour continues to underperform its peers.

That's another factor affecting investor sentiment. Of course, you'll have bulls saying that margins are improving and things will get better. I'll concede that much. Operating margins are at the healthiest levels since 2019, and net income margins have likewise seen worse days. It's also good to see that the company's cash position has been very strong over the past two quarters but debt hasn't bloated to the same degree. As such, the company is great at managing cash.

The problem I have is with the uncertainty around whatever turnaround performance the management has promised to effect in 2021. And let's not forget that we're still comping against a year of turmoil; moreover, even if we compare metrics with 2019 levels, there's a long way to go before the company can show the kind of growth it once enjoyed. That's what made it such an attractive stock back before 2016. That X factor is no longer present.

Investor's Angle

And that's where I see the real risk coming from - not from the company's performance in the future but from the negative sentiments of investors who have been waiting a long time for the stock to get back up beyond $30.

As for the investment question, are you willing to wait it out for a couple of years? If you're already invested in UA with a higher cost basis, you may just have to do that if you don't want to cut your losses. But if you're a new investor researching Under Armour, I wouldn't recommend the stock until we've seen some consistency in revenue and margin growth; at least another year, and that's being optimistic. But I will definitely revisit UA after Q2-21 earnings are out in a couple of months.