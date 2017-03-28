Photo by AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

The Small Cap Value style ranks ninth out of the 12 fund styles as detailed in our Q2'21 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Small Cap Value style ranked eighth. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 18 ETFs and 191 mutual funds in the Small Cap Value style. See a recap of our Q1'21 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all Small Cap Value style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 27 to 3333). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Small Cap Value style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is excluded from Figure 1 because its total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

VictoryShares U.S. Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd Index ETF (CSB) is the top-rated Small Cap Value ETF and Royce Special Equity Fund (RSEIX) is the top-rated Small Cap Value mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) is the worst rated Small Cap Value ETF and Pinnacle Value Fund (PVFIX) is the worst rated Small Cap Value mutual fund. IWN earns an Unattractive rating and PVFIX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Small Cap Value ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on April 22, 2021.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.