Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and standout features

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) looks to track 100 of the highest dividend-yielding global stocks in the world (SDIV's tracking index is rebalanced every February, and the stocks are also screened and replaced for dividend cuts or an overall negative dividend policy outlook 4 times in a year). In a low interest yielding era, SDIV's superior income yielding credentials seemingly appear to be an ideal pacifier for yield-hungry investors; at current prices, potential investors get to pocket a rather tasty yield of 6.6%. What makes it even more attractive is the frequency of income deposits that take place every month. You could even make a case for the monthly inflows being something of a mitigating factor considering the astounding level of annual portfolio churn that SDIV sees of 125%; this is 5x the median turnover of other ETFs in this space and most certainly harms SDIV's overall returns.

Dividend credentials

Ostensibly, prospective investors are looking at SDIV primarily for its dividend credentials, and whilst prima facie it may appear to come across as a tantalizing option, it is not without flaws, particularly when you consider the historical track record.

Firstly, do consider that since its inception back in 2011, annual dividend payments have only grown at a minuscule CAGR of less than 1%. Besides, SDIV has never quite been able to maintain the dividend heights seen in 2012, when it doled out an annual payment of $1.6734 per share (the most recent 2020 annual outflow of 1.0219 is a trifling sum compared to the situation 8 years ago).

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from Seeking Alpha

Looking at the historical yield pattern we can see that SDIV's annual average yield for any particular year has been around the 7% mark, which is also incidentally the 2021 YTD average. At the risk of stating the obvious, SDIV would have been a more appealing play during 2019/2020 where average yields were around 9-11%.

That said, there are some silver linings if one considers the most recent dividend track record. After a somewhat relatively subdued monthly dividend outflow period from March 2020 to March 2021 (dividends of >=0.08), SDIV has bumped up its monthly outflows over the last three months (April's payout grew by ~7% YoY, whilst May and June's payouts grew by 17% YoY). I couldn't be certain of it, but I'd like to think that we could continue to see YoY progression on SDIV's dividend outflow in the months ahead as they seek to get it back to pre-pandemic levels; even though there's been an improvement in recent months it is still below the 5-year range of around 0.10 to 0.14.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Real estate driven ETF

Source: Global X

Given the emphasis on high-yield, it shouldn't come as any surprise to discover that the real estate segment tends to be one of the significant sectors within SDIV's portfolio. Yet still, even by its historical standards (usually the real estate share in SDIV has been around 15-20%) the current weight of the sector within SDIB is enormous at ~42% and is almost 3x larger than the second-largest sector- Energy (~14%). If SDIV is to do well, expect this segment to be a key cog.

Even though the sector is still not out of the doldrums (pickup in rents, occupancy, and capital appreciation is yet to be seen, whilst insolvency risks still remain), by and large, the prospects are looking up, particularly in H2. Currently, investor focus has been mainly devoted to the residential and industrial sectors whilst real estate sub-segments such as the consumer-facing parts of the economy such as leisure, hospitality, and retail have remained subdued. With social restrictions being wound down, I'd expect these segments to start chipping in. Also, note that from Q2-21 we should start seeing generally easier YoY comps in the real estate segment.

The growing specter of inflation risk has also been posited in various quarters and if this doesn't prove to be an ephemeral phenomenon, segments such as real estate could be less susceptible to this risk as rental agreements are typically linked to inflation. House affordability too is fast becoming a bit of an issue in some of the key developed markets and this should ideally translate into better prospects for the rental residential segment.

Crucially there's also the superior yield differential angle which is likely to stimulate flows into this sector, particularly when some of the insolvency risks subside. Yields on government bonds continue to remain at zero or low single digits and it doesn't look as though we will see a dramatic shift in this any time soon. Currently, real estate's yield differential over government and BBB-rated fixed income products is rather elevated with the differential over the former at record highs.

Source: Aberdeen Standard Investments

Even from a technical angle, the real estate segment still offers decent value at current levels. I've plotted a relative strength chart measuring the performance of global real estate stocks (RWO) relative to the performance of the total global stocks (VT). From 2009 until the advent of the pandemic the ratio had moved within a broad channel (blue lines). Last year the ratio had collapsed well below this channel to levels of 0.45 before recovering to the 0.50 mark. Global real estate's value credentials can be reiterated by the fact that this relative strength ratio it's still some way from the lower boundary of the old channel at around the 0.58 mark.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Closing thoughts

SDIV will complete a decade of existence tomorrow, and it's fair to say that this strategy of just blindly latching on to a portfolio of the highest yielding global stocks without doing further due diligence hasn't quite worked; since its inception, SDIV has delivered negative returns of over -40% (blue line in the chart below), falling well short of the return profile of both the S&P500 (SPY) and the Vanguard Total World Stock (VT), both of whom managed to deliver triple-digit returns during the corresponding period! Besides the gap in the underperformance has become even more pronounced over recent years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Switching over to SDIV's standalone daily chart, we can see that is has been in a good way since November last year when it managed to cross the 50, 100, and 200 DMA in one go. Since then, the movement has been relatively sturdy, as any marginal sell-off has been met by bargain hunters at around the 50 DMA mark.

Source: Trading View

That said, looking at things from the larger time frame, I don't foresee a scenario for further "outsized" gains from current levels. For much of its lifetime, SDIV has been trading in the shape of a descending wedge pattern. Last year in Feb we saw the price close below the lower boundary of the wedge for the first time, followed by a significant red candle in March-2020. Since then, SDIV has done well to nearly claw back all that it lost (but do note that most of the upward momentum has come in the shape of small-sized candles indicating a lack of ample bullish conviction amongst market participants), but it is yet to break above the lower boundary of the wedge which could serve as the first point of resistance. If it manages to get past this level (SDIV's favorable positioning in real estate and the prospect of likely higher monthly dividend outflows could help), you're looking at the upper boundary of the wedge at around the $18 levels as the next resistance which would be even trickier to take out, more so if we don't see any pullback or a pause in the price action. Beyond this, I would be hesitant to hold on to SDIV.

Source: Trading View

My general reluctance to be overly bullish on SDIV is also supported by how the AUM has progressed and where it stands currently relative to historical levels. Since its advent in 2011 until now, the total AUM hasn't been able to grow past the $1bn mark for too long, more so over the last 5 years (as can be evidenced from the chart below). The average AUM of SDIV over its last 5-years has only been around $863m (Source: YCharts). Currently, the AUM is above that and just a tad below the $1bn mark. I also think that the whole "positioning-ahead-of-the-smart-money" move has also largely played out. We're not yet halfway into 2021 and SDIV has already seen net fund inflows to the tune of $125m YTD (just for some perspective, for the whole of 2020, net flows were only $75m). Not saying that we will definitely see an unwinding of flows at these levels but not sure it would be too realistic to expect fund inflows to be maintained at the pace we've seen for much of this year.

Source: YCharts

Conversely what also works for SDIV at the moment is its valuation which is hardly expensive; according to YCharts, SDIV's holdings trade at a very enticing weighted average forecasted P/E of only 7.4x and a weighted average forecasted price to sales of 0.75x. What's noteworthy is that you're only required to pay a single-digit P/E for a bunch of stocks that are expected to deliver a superior 5-year earnings profile in the double digits range (11.4%).

To sum up, there are some compelling reasons to consider SDIV and we could likely see a pickup in monthly distributions but considering its long-term wealth destruction qualities, I would be hesitant to persist with SDIV beyond the $18 levels.