Warren Buffett made much of his money in the insurance business. He didn't sell insurance; he bought shares of insurance companies. The concept of float was the reason he saw insurance as a good bet. Effectively, insurance companies are able to take in premiums and hold onto the cash until they need to pay out their claims. The cash on hand can be invested to (hopefully) juice a company's returns. Some people who hold an insurance policy will quit paying premiums and never file a claim. This can make a quality insurance company a major cash cow.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is a supplemental insurance company that's perhaps best known for its duck commercials. The company offers secondary coverage that will handle out-of-pocket expenses that traditional insurance might not cover. Some of the insurance products offered by Aflac include critical illness insurance, cancer insurance, and accident insurance. These are products that can help Americans should they fall into sticky financial situations through no fault of their own, but not all who buy the insurance will wind up needing it. However, investors might fare better by investing in the company's stock.

Aflac Has A Great Dividend Record

AFL has a dividend growth streak of 39 years as of early May 2021. For some context, that dates back to the first term of the Reagan administration. After a couple of years of quarterly dividend increases of a penny a share, the company increased its dividend by a nickel a share for 2021. In percentage terms, that was a 17.9% increase on a year-over-year basis. "The safest dividend is the one that's just been raised" is a common statement that dividend investors make. Aflac has just increased its dividend by a healthy amount.

Overall, Aflac's income has increased from $2.09 per share in 2011 to $4.96 last year. Over the same period, the dividend has increased from $0.62 per share to the current $1.32 (it was $1.12 in 2020). This means that the dividend payout ratio has actually dropped over the past decade despite its healthy growth.

The company's earnings for the first quarter of 2021 came in at $1.3 billion, compared with $566 in the previous year. AFL's CEO attributed the hefty earnings to the lack of benefits paid out, and this was tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, the net income for 2019 (the year before the pandemic) was well above $4 a share.

Contributing to the increased earnings per share is a significant buyback program. The number of shares outstanding has dropped from 933 million shares to 692 million shares over the 2011 to 2020 period.

The Company Has Seen A Massive Appreciation

According to Yahoo! Finance, Aflac has nearly doubled in price since hitting a low in October of last year. Last year would have been the best time to buy the stock in the recent past in terms of valuation.

The stock tended to hover in the mid-$30s from the outset of the pandemic crash to its 52-week low in October 2020. This provided investors with months to get into the stock at a very attractive price.

Even at the current price that is near all-time highs, the stock's PE ratio is a very low 7.39, which is much lower than the TTM PE ratio for the S&P 500 at large, which reached nearly 40 in the fourth quarter of last year. Of course, the argument could be made that the high number for the S&P is due to the pandemic, as well.

Shares (And Dividends) Might Still Have Room To Run

The yield on AFL is 2.3% as of June 4, which is higher than the S&P as a whole. Those looking for high income at present will not likely find AFL a terribly attractive investment. However, those who are looking for a long-term investment will likely see increased dividend payments over the long run, and these should increase the yield on cost and the return on investment.

Additionally, just last year, the company announced an additional buyback program. The board of directors authorized an additional buyback of 100 million shares. This is in addition to the share buybacks over the past ten years. These buybacks have the double benefit of decreasing the number of shares outstanding (and tending to benefit EPS numbers) while simultaneously cutting the number of shares that have to pay out a dividend (and tending to benefit EPS).

While EPS and price appreciation might stagnate in the short run due to a backlog of claims (or increased accidents and cancer diagnoses as people start to interact and go to doctors after a year of intermittent lockdowns and working from home), the company's growth over the past is quite evident. Therefore, over a long period of time, Aflac investors should benefit from holding its shares, even at the seemingly inflated prices currently observed.