Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate Federated Hermes, Inc's (NYSE:FHI) shares as Neutral.

Federated Hermes' stock price rose by +7% from $30.45 as of March 22, 2021 to $32.62 as of June 4, 2021, since I published my prior update on the company on March 23, 2021.

Federated Hermes saw decent asset growth in the first five months of 2021, which is largely the result of strong fixed income net inflows. The positive trends for the company's fixed income inflows should continue in the near-term, as investors continue to seek higher yields.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes witnessed negative top line growth in 1Q 2021 despite an increase in assets. This is because yield-related fee waivers for some of its money market funds as a result of the low interest rate environment more than offset the positives associated with fixed income inflows.

Moving forward, market consensus is already expecting a decrease in Federated Hermes' full-year revenue and earnings this year. But there is still room for disappointment, if interest rates and the Fed's actions don't go in the company's favor.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I think it is fair to maintain a Neutral rating for Federated Hermes. More importantly, Federated Hermes' valuations are reasonable but unattractive based on a peer valuation comparison. The stock is currently valued at 11.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.4%.

Decent Asset Growth Driven By Strong Fixed Income Net Inflows

Federated Hermes' AUM (Assets Under Management) was $625.0 billion as of end-1Q 2021, which represented YoY and QoQ increases of +3% and +1%, respectively. Specifically, the company's long-term assets increased by +2% QoQ to reach a new historical high of $206 billion. Last week, Federated Hermes disclosed at Deutsche Bank's (DB) Global Financial Services Conference on June 2, 2021, that its long-term assets grew to approximately $210 billion by the end of May 2021.

The company's growth in AUM and long-term assets were mainly attributable to the good performance of its fixed income assets. Federated Hermes' fixed income assets grew by +34% YoY and +3% QoQ to $86.5 billion as of March 31, 2021. It witnessed fixed income net inflows of +$2.9 billion and +$1.3 billion for 1Q 2021 and the April-May time periods, respectively.

At the company's 1Q 2021 results briefing, Federated Hermes credited the good performance in fixed income to its "broad array of solid fixed income strategies" which "was well positioned to meet market demand." However, it must be noted that some of the fixed income net inflows might have come at the expense of Federated Hermes' money market funds (rotation from money market assets to fixed income assets) as investors continue to chase higher yields. Notably, the company's money market assets declined by -7% QoQ and -0.3% YoY to $419.1 billion as of end-1Q 2021.

Asset Growth Didn't Translate Into Revenue Increase Due To Fee Waivers

Federated Hermes' asset growth and fixed net inflows are encouraging, but it is noteworthy that these did not translate into top line expansion for the company. Federated Hermes' revenue decreased by -5% YoY from $359.2 million in 1Q 2020 to $341.2 million in 1Q 2021.

The company recognized yield-related fee waivers (as an offset against negative yields for some money market funds) of approximately -$83.1 million in 1Q 2021, the net negative impact was -$21.7 million taking into account the associated decreases in distribution costs. In other words, if not for the low interest rate environment and the need for yield-related fee waivers, Federated Hermes would have delivered positive revenue growth in the most recent quarter.

Sell-side analysts are currently forecasting that Federated Hermes' revenue and normalized net profit attributable to shareholders will decrease by -8% and -13% to $1,332 million and $283 million, respectively in FY 2021 based on S&P Capital IQ data. However, there is still a risk that the company's top line and bottom line this year could fall below market expectations if future yield-related fee waivers are higher than expected.

Federated Hermes guided at the company's 1Q 2021 earnings call that yield-related fee waivers are expected to be in the "$35 million to $45 million" range for 2Q 2021, assuming "gross yields on government money market portfolios of 3 to 10 basis points." It also expects yield-related fee waivers to peak in 2Q 2021, based on the company's belief that "the Fed will increase the rates on the repo and/or on the IOER (Interest on Excess Reserves)." This implies that Federated Hermes could still see higher-than-expected fee waivers in the future, if yields turn to be lower than what it anticipates and the Fed's future actions are not in the company's favor.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Federated Hermes is valued at 11.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 10.4 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E based on its stock price of $32.62 as of June 4, 2021. The stock also boasts consensus forward dividend yields of 3.4% and 3.6% for the current fiscal year and the subsequent fiscal year, respectively.

While its forward dividend yields are higher than the average for its peers, Federated Hermes' forward P/E valuations are only slightly below the peer average, which suggest that its valuations are fair from an earnings multiple perspective.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Federated Hermes

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) 9.9 9.0 0.1% 0.1% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 10.4 9.8 2.3% 2.5% Janus Henderson (JHG) 10.6 10.7 3.9% 4.0% Franklin Resources (BEN) 11.2 10.5 3.1% 3.3% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 15.9 15.2 2.3% 2.3% Peer Mean 11.6 11.0 2.3% 2.4% Peer Median 10.6 10.5 2.3% 2.5%

The key risks for Federated Hermes are future yield-related fee waivers for money market funds being higher than expected, and a slowdown in fixed income inflows in the coming quarters.