Green Thumb Winning At Capital Markets (Podcast)

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
6.76K Followers

Summary

  • 'We think a lot about cost of capital. Access to capital at low cost.' - Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler.
  • Strong gross margin, net income profitability, and free cash flow generation despite onerous cannabis tax regulations.
  • Common-sense approach to cannabis is winning out. Massive consumer demand. US consumed with cannacuriosity.
  • Being ready for but not dependant on the next phase of legalization.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is by almost every analyst's measure one of the top multi-state cannabis operators in the US. 'We think a lot about cost of capital. Access to capital at low cost.' CEO Ben Kovler's great-grandfather helped the Beam family end alcohol prohibition and he is intent to help end cannabis prohibition. Strong gross margin, net income profitability and free cash flow generation despite onerous cannabis tax regulations. Common-sense approach to cannabis is winning out, especially in the face of the failed war on drugs, overwhelming opioid-related deaths, and simple fact of tax revenue generation. Massive consumer demand. The US is consumed with cannacuriosity. Being ready for but not dependant on the next phase of legalization. (The video version of this interview was released earlier today).

This article was written by

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
6.76K Followers
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
Follow
2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.