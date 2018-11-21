Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is by almost every analyst's measure one of the top multi-state cannabis operators in the US. 'We think a lot about cost of capital. Access to capital at low cost.' CEO Ben Kovler's great-grandfather helped the Beam family end alcohol prohibition and he is intent to help end cannabis prohibition. Strong gross margin, net income profitability and free cash flow generation despite onerous cannabis tax regulations. Common-sense approach to cannabis is winning out, especially in the face of the failed war on drugs, overwhelming opioid-related deaths, and simple fact of tax revenue generation. Massive consumer demand. The US is consumed with cannacuriosity. Being ready for but not dependant on the next phase of legalization. (The video version of this interview was released earlier today).