Investment thesis

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCQX:IMPUY) is one of the largest producers of PGM precious metals in the world. Over the past year, the stock has gained ~160.56% in price, not counting a solid dividend of ~4.86%.

Based on the analysis of key commodity prices and the existing relationship between these prices and IMPUY stock, I believe that the company will beat analysts' forecasts (at least regarding revenue), which will help resume the tired rally.

Revenue structure and selling prices

To begin with, I suggest looking at the company's revenue structure:

Source: Author's calculations based on Impala's IR presentation

The company receives ~93.29% of its total revenue from the sale of palladium (37.07%), platinum (17.74%), rhodium (36.15%), and nickel (2.33%), although the variety of metals sold is much richer.

Thanks to the rapid growth in prices for these metals last year, Impala Platinum for the six months ended December 31, 2020 showed an increase in revenue, EBT, and EPS by 107.43%, 650.93%, and 620.91%, respectively (HY-to-HY).

Impala Platinum discloses the selling prices for the indicated metals in its "Segmental information" section, which allows us to compare the prices for which the company sells metals with the actual market prices:

Source: Author's calculations based on IMPUY's data, as well as historical prices data taken from Seeking Alpha

The data from the two tables above are almost identical, which can be proven if we calculate the difference between them (in percentage):

Source: Author's calculations

There's still a difference, but it concerns the prices of rhodium and nickel, which is explained by the increased volatility (especially when it comes to rhodium):

Platinum Spot Price (XPTUSD:CUR) Rhodium Futures (XRH:COM) Palladium Futures (XPDUSD:CUR) Nickel Futures LN1:COM) STDEV.S 1.80% 3.07% 2.27% 1.67%

Source: Author's calculations

Note: STDEV.S is measured over the time frame from June 8, 2018 to June 4, 2021.

But volatility is not important here. The most important thing that we have understood so far is that the selling price quite accurately reflects the market price; this means we can use the market price to roughly analyze the fairness of Impala Platinum's full-year 2021 revenue forecast.

Why do I think IMPUY can beat the analysts' revenue forecasts?

First, I decided to take a look at how the market prices for these metals have changed since June 2018:

Dates: Platinum Rhodium Palladium Nickel 1H 2019 $ 831.54 $ 2,881.33 $ 1,411.03 $ 12,323.03 2H 2019 $ 893.96 $ 4,899.38 $ 1,664.85 $ 15,515.45 1H 2020 $ 842.13 $ 9,273.60 $ 2,132.86 $ 12,451.73 2H 2020 $ 919.96 $ 13,124.22 $ 2,254.79 $ 15,112.06 1H 2021 $ 1,178.55 $ 25,325.00 $ 2,581.91 $ 17,359.23

Source: Author's calculations

The price of rhodium in the last half of the year increased by 92.96%, while the weighted average price of the 4 metals (relative to the share of the company's revenue) increased by 47.51%, HY-to-HY:

Source: Author's calculations

And I believe it's far from the limit since this metal is currently experiencing tremendous demand due to the new requirements of regulators regarding the environmental friendliness of newly manufactured vehicles:

<...> Rhodium is hard, chrome-like in appearance and very resistant to corrosion and thus is preferred by automotive manufacturers. <...> The metal has unique chemical and physical properties and it is difficult to find a substitute for these applications. Source: From BusinessLine

In addition, it is worth considering the importance of South Africa for this market: this region supplies ~90% of all rhodium to the market. The second-largest region is Russia, which lags behind SA in this part by more than 11 times:

Source: Statista.com

Impala Platinum understands the current trends by dumping more and more rhodium into the market that can't get enough. This also affects the company's final revenue structure, which has changed significantly over the past six months:

Source: Author's calculations based on IMPUY's data

Something tells me that on September 2, 2021, when IMPUY reports for the full FY2021, we will see a significant shift in the revenue structure towards rhodium, which at current prices for this metal will mean colossal revenue volumes. However, it should be borne in minds that already today the street's expectations regarding the company's revenue are quite high:

Source: From CNNBusiness

But another positive moment for the company is the decline in the USD/ZAR currency pair.

158 days have passed since the beginning of the year and the time of this writing, during which the South African rand managed to adjust by 8.13%:

Source: Author's note based on the graph by Investing.com

The price is still trying to test the support level of 13.1, and if it breaks through it, the probability that this currency pair can drop to 11.5 rises significantly (according to commonly used technical analysis).

You may ask: what does this currency pair have to do with IMPUY's revenue? The fact is that the company sells its products for dollars, and reports to the South African regulator in local currency - rand. But foreign investors are interested in the growth in dollars, so it is for them that the company converts the accounting values back to dollars. Thus, the lower the given currency pair at the end of the reporting date, the higher the revenue in dollars (the smaller the divisor of the initial fraction). The chart also shows that the current price is at the minimum, that is, in any case, it is less than the weighted average exchange rate, which even managed to reach 15.5 a couple of times in a given period of time.

The lower this currency pair ultimately falls and the more fluctuations there will be (until the reporting date), the higher the dollar numbers in the company's financial statements will be.

Let's take a look at how the company is valued by the market compared to its closest peers.

I've already made a DCF NAV valuation model for Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), you can read that article here. Now I would like to draw your attention to the comparative valuation, which also takes place, given the "similarity" of the analyzed sample.

For comparison with the IMPUY, I took the following peers: SBSW, Northam Platinum (OTCPK:NMPNF), and Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF).

The most important thing for companies in this industry (like in any other) is to show stable free cash flow. Impala's 3-year CAGR of levered FCF equals 49.01%, and if we compare the Price-to-FCF multiple with the FCF margin, Impala will look much more attractive compared to all its peers:

Source: Author's calculation based on data by Seeking Alpha

IMPUY's P/FCF multiple is 45.44% less compared to the peer group's average one, whereas its FCF margin is ~10% bigger.

Such a massive marginality advantage leads to overwhelming results when we try to quantify our comps valuation:

Source: Author's calculation

The upside of 282.16%, of course, is completely out of touch with reality. But the resulting model's output itself makes me think: all other things being equal, the company should trade for a much higher multiple, and therefore, the upside really exists. The same conclusion is borne out if we compare EV/EBITDA multiples with EBITDA growth rates (FWD):

Source: Author's calculation

Key risks to keep in mind

This company, like any other one from this region, has a lot of idiosyncratic risks. The rather sluggish South African regulation against the backdrop of flourishing corruption creates a rather controversial investment climate. Anyone who wants to get an allocation for PGM metals has to choose between South Africa and Russia, and, obviously, South Africa turns out to be "the lesser of two evils".

Another point that I noticed during the analysis is the slight overheating of IMPUY stock. To illustrate this, I compiled a hand-made index: I've adjusted the prices of the 4 major metals described in this article for their share of the company's revenue. After that, I compared it with the stock:

Source: Author's calculation

As you can see, Impala's stock did not have time to correct to the historically acceptable level (concerning the index). In my opinion, current prices fully explain IMPUY's price action. The market leaves us no opportunity to play on its "weakness".

My whole reasoning about a possible "forecast-beating" is based on the assumption that the average prices for PGM metals will at least remain at current levels, or will slightly rise; USD/ZAR pair, in turn, should continue to weaken, then the chances of my thesis being realized will only get stronger.

Therefore, despite the obvious risks, I recommend buying IMPUY at current levels.