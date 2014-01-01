Photo by McFranki/iStock via Getty Images

Cabot O&G (COG) decoupled from natural gas prices since summer 2020 and instead of going all in to fix its underperformance, it chose to merge with an Oily producer, Cimarex Energy (XEC).

The dynamic of COG and XEC share prices with oil and natural gas 24m futures strips

COG and XEC announced an all-stock transaction structured as a merger of equals on May 24th. As part of the transaction, XEC holders would receive 4.0146 shares of COG stock for each XEC share. Post the transaction, COG shareholders would own 49.5% of the combined entity, with XEC holding the balance at 50.5% on a fully diluted basis. The combined entity would be headquartered in Houston, with several regional offices. COG CEO Dan Dinges will become Executive Chairman, while Tom Jorden from XEC will be CEO. Scott Schroder will serve as CFO. The BoD will include 5 directors each from XEC and COG, including Tom and Dan. The combined entity would emerge with a multi-basin portfolio: COG owns 173K core net Marcellus acres (1Q21 production of 2,287 Mmcf/d), while XEC holds a 234k net acre position in the Permian (1Q21 production: 161 MBoe/d) and a 326k net acre position in the Anadarko Basin (1Q21 production: 58 MBoe/d). At recent strip prices, management sees more than 20 years of combined inventory

New dividend policy: COG-XEC noted that the combined company would have an annual base dividend of $0.50 per share (representing a forward dividend yield of 2.8%), which will be paid quarterly. This base dividend will be supplemented with a quarterly variable dividend to achieve a target capital return of at least 50% of quarterly free cash flow. The company expects to start this variable dividend payment in 1Q22, with the formula for calculating the dividend shown clearly on Slide 17 of the merger deck. Additionally, the combined business will pay a $0.50 per share special dividend to all common shareholders after the closing of the transaction.

From the standpoint of COG's shareholders, the deal looks financially attractive. XEC is trading at lower EV/ EBITDA multiple (4х vs 6х) and higher FCF yield (14,5% vs 9%).

However, it is debatable that COG's premium to peers is historically backed by stable financial and operating positions, while XEC is trading at the level close to its competitors.

Through last year's crisis COG had been showing resiliency comparing to Oily and indebted Gassy producers. COG benefited from lower activity in the Permian because of respectively lower volumes of associated natural gas in the market.

After the deal COG's shareholders can say farewell to this resiliency. At least 21% of the NewCo's output will come from oil, even more from oil and associated natural gas.

The question is what is the positive side of the deal for COG's shareholders?

In the next 2-3 months the oil market is expected to show some significant returns given the recovery from the pandemic. The upside risks for oil demand look strong. Additionally, to upside demand risks, there is a strong discipline among US producers, which are rather to provide shareholders with higher dividend yields. Oil majors now are under pressure to invest less in oil fields and more in renewables. OPEC+ keeps on ensuring that oil volumes in developed countries' storages will decrease to a more balanced level. To sum these all factors, if the demand brings positive surprises then the price will rise much higher due to lack of activity on the supply side. The oil price is likely to go to the $70-80 per barrel range, maybe even higher.

Possibly, litigation risks related to class actions based on the lawsuit of the Office of Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a year ago will ease because of this merger. XEC's management must have made a due-diligence before the deal. At least, at the Wells Fargo Energy Conference XEC's CEO, Thomas E. Jorden, mentioned technical analysis regarding market's concerns about low drilling inventories for COG:

Well, we got comfortable by that with throwing our technical teams at it. And so we have a culture of rigid not only technical analysis but objectivity and debate. Great, debate. And so we had some of our best people tear this apart. And I have complete confidence in their work. Now, we didn't take it at face value nor did they take our inventory at face value as one would expect. So our numbers, our numbers. They're not anybody else's numbers. But we feel really confident that in that top tier inventory, lower and upper Marcellus we've got a runway. I mean, I feel completely comfortable saying 12 to 15 years of top-tier returns. And that's excluding a lot of rim area that just hasn't been tested yet. And I think it could be considerably more than that. And we're not talking good returns. We're talking top-tier returns. And if I can sit here and say 12 to 15 years, in our business, that is infinite. It just is. I mean think 12 years back and what anything people said and which of it's appropriate now. So we've got when you throw our assets next to theirs, we've got a huge long inventory.

Whether COG is still a good investment after the deal is announced.

In my opinion, the company has lost a fan base of investors who like its resiliency and pure exposure to natural gas. For the management to fix shares' underperformance relative to natural gas prices, it would be likely enough to announce an attractive dividend policy as a stand-alone company. Now the NewCo will be compared to peers, like Devon Energy (DVN), and I fear the comparison is not in favor of the NewCo.