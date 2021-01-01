If you were given a crystal ball that would accurately predict a company’s growth over the next year, you would logically invest in those companies with the highest growth and short those with the lowest. Portfolio123 recently allowed this kind of crystal-ball prediction in its backtesting by allowing negative numbers to be used as a parameter in its “FHist” function, which normally takes a factor and gives you its value X weeks ago. Now one can use, as a factor, TTM EPS growth any number of weeks ahead, and one can test its “bucket” or decile performance. Naturally, it looks stellar, as does sales growth, EBITDA growth, free cash flow growth, and operating income growth. The bucket charts all look like this, more or less:
Because the bucket charts of past sales growth look more like this -
- I was worried that this would be the case with future growth too. But it’s not at all.
Therefore, it’s worthwhile considering how we can best predict future growth. Not only will this provide us with extremely valuable factors to use in ranking systems, but it will enable us to better estimate the intrinsic value of companies, since growth is a major factor. I had written some earlier articles on predicting EPS and sales growth, but those suffered from certain methodological limitations. I found that low profit margin was a terrific predictor of EPS growth, but obviously such a factor would be useless in predicting sales growth. Using these new look-ahead functions, I can now analyze a huge amount of data and isolate those factors that predict growth — not only in sales and EPS but also in free cash flow and EBITDA — best.
My procedure will be as follows. I will gather the ranks of a large number of factors on a variety of dates going back 22 years and compare them to 65-week look-ahead numbers for trailing twelve-month sales, EPS, EBITDA, and free cash flow growth. (I use 65 weeks to allow a three-month buffer so that there’s a minimum of data commonality between the past and future periods.) I will then examine the data for rank correlation and see which factors correlate best with the look-ahead numbers.
After that I’ll look at what factors best predict 5-year growth, using a similar method.
Here are the five factors most predictive of EPS growth:
One factor that is, perhaps surprisingly, not predictive of EPS growth: past EPS growth, using any measure you choose (in fact, TTM EPS growth is a strong negative indicator of future EPS growth).
Here are the five factors most predictive of sales growth.
Mean reversion dominates here. Of every single factor I tested, with one exception (which I’ll get to below), the only ones that worked were those that measured free cash flow in the recent past, and all of them were negative indicators of future free cash flow (in other words, stocks with high free cash flow now should expect low growth and stocks with low free cash flow now should expect high growth). The strongest negative indicators were unlevered free cash flow to enterprise value and free cash flow to market cap. But just about anything that indicates strong free cash flow or operating cash flow will work as a negative indicator: low accruals, good free cash flow margin, strong operating cash flow to assets, strong cash flow return on invested capital, decrease in current operating working capital, and so on. Even free cash flow growth over the prior year is a pretty good negative indicator of future free cash flow growth. The principle is clear: the best way to predict free cash flow growth is to compare recent free cash flow with another thing and bet on those stocks with the worst numbers. No other factor I examined came close to this kind of predictability.
The one exception is, as one might expect, free cash flow estimates, particularly the current year’s estimate compared to last year’s number. But this was not nearly as predictive as the negative indicators I described above.
Here are a few other things that are very slightly predictive of free cash flow growth, though the correlations are so low that I hesitate to mention them: EPS estimates; operating income growth if measured from the current quarter back to the same quarter last year; consistent sales growth, as measured by the number of quarters over the last four years in which sales were higher than the same quarter the previous year; and asset turnover.
Here are the five factors most predictive of EBITDA growth:
The results here aren’t terribly different from those for one-year growth.
For EPS, the five most potent factors are:
For sales, the five most potent factors are:
For free cash flow, the five most potent factors are:
For EBITDA, the most potent factors are:
Note that with the significant exception of sales growth, past growth was not particularly predictive of future long-term growth.
How can we use these results?
One way is to use them to estimate growth for an intrinsic value calculation.
But if you simply want to invest in strong growth stocks in general, I suggest you heed the following six counsels:
Lastly, keep in mind that a company’s growth prospects are usually already reflected in a stock’s price, as I’ve shown with the momentum and valuation measures discussed above. I make it a rule never to invest in a stock unless I think it’s at least somewhat underpriced, no matter how strong its growth prospects may be. Growth, despite its promise, is not the be-all and end-all of investing.
