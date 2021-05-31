Photo by franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

By Philip Lawlor, Head of Global Investment Research

Like most major indexes, US large- and small-cap stocks wobbled in May, ending the month with modest gains. The Russell 1000 rose 0.5%, barely ahead of the Russell 2000s 0.2% gain ‒ snapping the latter's winning streak since the global reflation rally began last November.

The outperformance of US stocks versus the rest of the world this year has ebbed from its peak in late April, with both the US large- and small-cap indexes trailing the FTSE All-World ex-US advance of 2.1% in May.

Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 (TR, rebased)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of May 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

As shown below, the Russell 1000 has been regaining ground from the Russell 2000 since mid-March amid growing jitters over the surge in US inflation and interest rates. This also reflects the tug of war between the cyclical-recovery beneficiaries that make up a bigger share of the small-cap index versus last year's pandemic outperformers, predominately large-cap tech. The latter group has also been buoyed by the relative stability in US bond yields over the past couple of months.

Russell 1000 relative to Russell 2000 (TR, rebased)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of May 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

The Russell 1000's edge over its small-cap counterpart last month came mainly from the outperformance of large-cap health care (thanks mostly to strong contributions from pharmaceutical & biotech stocks), financials (mainly banks), and technology (where large-cap software and hardware stocks fell less than their small-cap peers).

Small caps excelled in energy, consumer discretionary, and basic materials, thanks primarily to respective contributions from oil, gas & coal, media, and industrial metals & mining stocks.

Russell 1000 vs Russell 2000 sector total returns (%) in May 2021

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of May 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Small-caps see a swifter shift to Value

While both Russell indexes have seen significant rotations from growth into value stocks this year, the shift has been far more pronounced for the Russell 2000, reflecting its greater exposure to this year's rebound in economically sensitive sectors.

Russell 1000 Growth even briefly outperformed its Value counterpart in April, when the sharp spike in US bond yields earlier in the year began to stabilize, which helped stem the flight from large-cap tech stocks. As shown, the gravitation into both large-cap and small-cap Value resumed in May.

Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Growth relative to Value (TR, rebased)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of May 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

