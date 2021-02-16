Photo by Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bullish rating on KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) [030200:KS].

I raised my rating for KT Corporation from Neutral to Bullish with an update article published on February 16, 2021, and its stock price subsequently rose by +34% from KRW24,700 as of February 15, 2021, to KRW33,200 as of June 4, 2021. Even with the good share price performance in the past three and a half months, KT Corporation's valuations are still very attractive on an absolute basis. The market values KT Corporation at 0.58 times trailing P/B, and consensus forward FY 2022 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 9.1 times and 2.2 times, respectively.

KT Corporation's 1Q 2021 financial performance beat market expectations and the company is expected to maintain its strong operating profit growth momentum for the remainder of FY 2021. Also, KT Corporation's dividends are expected to be higher in 2021, and its KRW300 billion share repurchase plan was completed earlier than expected. Taking into account these positives, I retain my Bullish rating on KT Corporation.

Good 1Q 2021 Financial Performance Sets The Base For Strong Growth In Full Year

KT Corporation's operating profit expanded by +15% YoY and +166% QoQ to KRW444 billion in 1Q 2021, and this was approximately +13% better than what sell-side analysts had forecast, according to market consensus' estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ. The company benefited from robust growth for most of its businesses and good cost control.

Segment revenue for KT Corporation's core wireless business increased by +2% YoY from KRW1,736 billion in 1Q 2020 to KRW1,771 billion in 1Q 2021. This was driven by a +2% increase in the company's total number of wireless subscribers from 22.0 million to 22.4 million over the same period. Specifically, KT Corporation's 5G subscribers grew from 1.8 million as of end-1Q 2020 and 3.6 million as of end-4Q 2020 to 4.4 million as of March 31, 2021. Notably, 5G subscribers accounted for 31% of KT Corporation's total wireless subscribers, and an increased proportion of 5G subscribers with higher ARPUs (Average Revenue Per User) was a key contributor to the company's profitability improvement and +15% YoY growth in overall operating profit.

Separately, in my prior February 2021 article, I had emphasized that "KT Corporation's B2B business, especially the Artificial Intelligence & Digital Transformation (AI/DX) segment, is expected to be the company's key growth driver in the medium term." The performance of the company's B2B business segment did not disappoint in the most recent quarter. KT Corporation's revenue for the B2B business segment increased by +2% YoY to KRW684 billion in the first quarter of 2021, and the Artificial Intelligence & Digital Transformation (AI/DX) sub-segment was the star with a +8% growth in top line to KRW135 billion over the same period. In particular, KT Corporation highlighted at the company's 1Q 2021 earnings call that the "contact-free environment (due to the coronavirus pandemic) has geared up data traffic, which led to top-line growth of B2B including enterprise messaging."

On the flip side, the weak spot for KT Corporation was its real estate business. Revenue from its property subsidiary, KT Estate, decreased -41% YoY and -19% QoQ to KRW63 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, largely due to the negative social distancing restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. But KT Estate only accounted for 1% of the company's 1Q 2021 top line, so the real estate subsidiary is not expected to be a significant drag on KT Corporation's revenue and earnings going forward.

KT Corporation's much higher operating earnings growth (+15% YoY) as compared to its top line (+3.4% YoY) was also attributable to the company's good control over its expenses. Its operating expenses only rose by +2.5% YoY in 1Q 2021, which was lower than its +3.4% YoY revenue growth over the same period. On a QoQ basis, KT Corporation's operating costs even fell by -8% YoY from KRW6,046 billion in 4Q 2020 to KRW5,585 billion in 1Q 2021.

Looking ahead, KT Corporation's positive earnings growth momentum is expected to be sustained for the rest of 2021. According to sell-side analysts' financial forecasts obtained from S&P Capital IQ, the company is expected to deliver an operating income of KRW1.38 trillion for full-year FY 2021, which will represent a +17% growth (aligned with 1Q 2021 operating profit growth of +15%) as compared to its FY 2020 operating profit of KRW1.18 trillion.

In my opinion, the market's expectations of KT Corporation's FY 2021 operating income are reasonable and easily achievable. For KT Corporation's wireless business, the company continues to grow its 5G subscriber base steadily, which is positive for the segment's ARPU and profitability. Notably, KT Corporation has guided for a +4% revenue growth for its wireless business in full-year FY 2021, which is better than its 1Q 2021 wireless segment revenue growth of +2%. Also, KT Corporation's lower operating expenses on a QoQ basis, as highlighted above, implies that competition in the Korean wireless market has become less intense (i.e., reduced marketing costs to grab subscriber share).

With respect to KT Corporation's B2B segment, the future prospects for this business look promising. Moving forward, corporates are compelled to spend more on information and communications technology to enhance their digital capabilities to thrive in the current 'contact-free' environment brought about by COVID-19.

Expectations Of Improved Capital Return This Year

On top of a strong set of results in 1Q 2021, KT Corporation's capital return to shareholders is also expected to see a significant improvement this year.

KT Corporation offers decent consensus forward dividend yields of 4.4% and 4.6% for this year and next year, respectively, based on S&P Capital IQ data. In other words, sell-side analysts estimate that the company's dividends per year will increase by +7% and +6% to KRW1,445 and KRW1,534 for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. The positive expectations of dividend growth for KT Corporation this year are supported by the company's solid operating earnings growth in 1Q 2021, and management's reaffirmation of its 50% dividend payout policy at the recent 1Q 2021 results briefing.

Separately, KT Corporation also completed the KRW300 billion share repurchase (equivalent to approximately 5% of shares outstanding) on March 17, 2021, as disclosed at its 1Q 2021 earnings call, which the company previously announced in November 2020. It is noteworthy that the share repurchase was done much earlier than the mandated deadline for its share buyback plan of November 2021. More importantly, KT Corporation noted at the company's recent results briefing that a cancellation of its treasury shares is "under review." It is not a norm for Korean companies to cancel their treasury shares, so if KT Corporation decides to do so in future, it should be positive in terms of capital return expectations and could boost the company's stock price.

Valuation And Risk Factors

KT Corporation trades at a trailing P/B ratio of 0.58 times, according to the company's stock price of KRW33,200 as of June 4, 2021. The stock is also valued by the market at 10.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 9.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E. KT Corporation also boasts consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 2.3 times and 2.2 times, respectively.

In summary, KT Corporation's earnings- and assets-based multiples are relatively undemanding.

The key risks for KT Corporation include competition intensifying in the Korean wireless market leading to lower-than-expected new 5G subscribers, the Artificial Intelligence & Digital Transformation business not growing as fast as the market anticipates, a lower-than-expected increase in future dividends, and a failure to cancel the company's treasury shares in the future.