By George Kaplan

The story here is of a gradual decline in the size and importance of most of these (once) large independents. Their combined reserves and production are not sizeable compared to the supermajors and majors but their history may be indicative of what is coming the way of the larger companies. All but one of these companies is American-owned. Most have or had holdings in shale or oil sands but many have sold off most of these and chosen to concentrate on a shrinking core business. There is probably a fuller picture to see if their financial performances, such as debt loads or share buyback schemes, were also considered but that’s a bigger job than I’m prepared for or capable of.

For the reserves charts, the right-hand axis shows liquid (green) and gas (red) replacement ratio, with the organic ratios and their trend lines as solid lines and total ratios, including trades, as diamond markers.

On the production charts, I have not shown R/P for the oil sands production (nor the replacement ratio on the reserves chart) as for the small producers it tends to whizz about all over the place as prices change, but see the future post on Canada and oil sands for some more details.

On the revision summary charts, I have not shown the cumulative trades (acquisitions/dispositions) or adjustments and revisions if they go negative, as the charts are complicated enough as they are, though really colourful, which is what I mostly go for. However, in such cases, I have shown the final figure in the legend.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

In the last fifteen years, pretty much since its inception in the merger of 2002, COP has lost over half of its reserves, averaged below 100% replacement ratio (and falling), and seen production half. I don’t know when we should stop calling it a ‘large’ independent, but quite soon if these trends continue.

BHP (Broken Hill Proprietary)

BHP has about the fastest relative fall in reserves and production of any company. It has assets in the GoM that still have some life but if current trends continue, it will be out of the oil business by 2025, which is just what some activist investors have been pushing for. It sold its shale holdings to BP (BP) in 2019, which looks like a prescient move. Note that Australian companies report annual results in August so the impact of the 2020 price drop is not wholly included.

Marathon (MRO)

Marathon has managed to maintain production but reserves, and hence R/P have been dropping continuously. It sold up in the oil sands in 2016 and discoveries have dried up. I don’t think it has any particular strategy other than gradual contraction. It is a far cry from the player it was last century, and maybe not long for this world.

Hess (HES)

Hess has a strong position in Guyana through its association with Exxon Mobil (XOM), but its USA shale and offshore assets are likely to be coming weaknesses and it might still be looking to sell some off to finance the Guyana developments.

Murphy (MUR)

Murphy Oil is an exception in this group in that its reserve base has grown and through discoveries rather than acquisitions. However, its production has been falling, and it took a big negative hit last year, which was a continuation of a recent trend of accelerating falls in the reserve replacement ratios.

Apache (APA)

Apache is fading away and not just from a lack of discoveries and dreadful reservoir performance. It has been actively selling assets over the last decade and has few undeveloped reserves left. I doubt that it can last another five years unless someone is willing to load it with debt.

