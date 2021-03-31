Photo by ollo/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Dry Dock: A structured area wherein construction, repairs and maintenance of merchant vessels and boats are carried out. This article will try to "repair" my March article with additional insights that will put a better shine on the factors that drive the ETF's underlying Futures, thus BDRY's performance.

When I first became aware of the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:BDRY), I was intrigued as I am always looking for ETFs that might have low correlation to US equities. One matrix I saw actually shows it negatively correlated to equities, which I found interesting.

In hindsight, my Very Bearish rating on BDRY was completely wrong, at least for traders as BDRY went on a two-month tear, taking it up almost 40% since my article was published before a recent pullback. I think most investors looking for a long-term investment would have come to the same conclusion as I did back in March after seeing BDRY's Total Return chart, though the 2021 rally has drastically improved the picture.

Data by YCharts

I'm now giving BDRY a split rating: Bearish as a Buy/Hold ETF but Bullish as a trading vehicle, though each investor has to decide if now is a good entry point. It might still be based on prior summers' performance results.

A Deeper Review of the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

When considering an ETF that is a one-of-its-kind on the investment exposure provided, knowing the firm and managers becomes more criterial.

Breakwave Advisors LLC is registered as a Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) that specializes in Shipping and Freight investments and is the CTA for the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF. Its associates have more than 35 years of combined experience covering corporate finance, equity research, portfolio management, and risk management. Much of that experience is in the shipping industry. The manager team consists of John Kartsonas, Founder and Managing Partner and Thanos Sofios, Managing Partner, Novisea, an independent, shipping oriented, boutique consulting firm.

Source: Compiled from breakwaveadvisors.com: about-us

Breakwave Advisors describes their ETF in this manner:

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to reflect the daily price movements of the near-dated dry bulk freight futures. BDRYTM offers investors unlevered exposure to dry bulk freight without the need for a futures account. BDRYTM provides transparency to investors by listing all its holdings daily. BDRYTM is designed to reduce the effects of rolling contracts by using a laddered strategy to buy contracts while letting existing positions expire and settle in cash.

Source: etfmg.com BDRY

In the same document, they describe BDRY's investment strategy as:

The Fund will hold freight futures with a weighted average of approximately three months to expiration, using a mix of one-to-six-month freight futures, based on the prevailing calendar schedule. The Fund intends to progressively increase its position to the next calendar quarter three month strip while existing positions are maintained and settle in cash. The initial freight futures allocation will be 50% Capesize contracts, 40% Panamax contracts and 10% Supramax contracts, rebalancing annually, as needed, during the first two weeks of the month of December.

This is reflected in their current holdings (as of 6/7/21):

Source: etfmg.com BDRY

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is based on shipping rates set by the supply of large super bulk cargo ships (across three different sizes) and the demand to utilize the ships and their 20 primary trade routes. It is a composite index that helps to assess freight costs on various routes throughout the globe. The BDI comprises the Capesize (40%), Panamax (30%), and Supramax (30%) Time-charter Averages. BDRY invests based on this Index, though not in those weights.

This is how Breakwave Advisors describe how the BDI Futures work:

Freight Futures are derivatives contracts that reflect the expected future level of freight rates. Freight futures contracts mainly exist for dry bulk and tanker freight rates. Dry bulk freight futures are monthly contracts and are quoted in US dollars per day. Freight futures for dry bulk reflect the future expected price of freight for a specific vessel size over a predetermined period. The most common vessel size contracts are for Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The contracts are monthly contracts and reflect the average price of spot freight over a month. Freight futures contracts settle over the average price of spot freight during the corresponding month. Given freight is intangible, there is no physical delivery. Rather, the contracts settle in cash against the arithmetic average price of spot freight published by the Baltic Exchange.

Source: breakwaveadvisors.com freight futures

For more information on BDRY, read their Prospectus.

Supply and Demand Factors to Consider

The supply of cargo ships is generally both tight and inelastic. It takes two years to build a new ship, and the cost of laying up a ship is too high to idle for long intervals. Marginal increases in demand can push the index higher quickly, and marginal demand decreases can cause the index to fall rapidly.

Ship orders so far this year are at the highest volumes seen since 2014. This is pushing up the cost of new vessels.

The article mentioned there about 520 ships on order currently, though only a fraction are Bulk carriers. To put this in perspective to the current supply, it's very small.

Source: Search engine

Other factors that could affect supply include:

Demolition. Bulk carriers have the youngest ships afloat, with 62% under ten years old and only 19% older than 15 years. One statistic I found said the average age for demolition is 24 years in service. Higher scrap metal prices might encourage owners to speed up that timeline, especially if demand is weak.

To some extent, ships are interchangeable, though the size of the Panama Canal does affect that somewhat, as is the ability to prepare a ship to carry a different type of cargo.

Weather and accidents. When the Suez Canal was blocked, over 400 ships sat idle or took the long way around Africa. This technically took them out of the supply pool as their arrivals were delayed. It also complicated their unloading as port schedules are well timed.

Repairs and scheduled maintenance. These two events have to be scheduled, and there are limited facilities that can perform these tasks, especially on the larger vessels.

Now, a look at some demand factors.

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index on Monday drifted up to its highest since September 2010, as an uptick in rates for the larger capesize segment offset a drop in panamax vessel demand.

Source: marinelink.com

The above quote was from April, and the Index continued to climb until late May, when a correction started. FreightWaves is reporting spot rates from Asia are 3.5X what they were last spring. One major factor is companies needing to replenish their inventories. If you remember, the medical experts last spring were predicting COVID-19 would be a multi-year event as no vaccine would be possible for years. Businesses reacted by slashing inventories to save cash and in anticipation of lower sales.

Source: census.gov

Many businesses are now coming up short either in final product or critical components; semiconductors being one getting lots of media attention recently. The need to replenish is a major reason behind the higher shipping rates.

Breakwave Advisors' May 25th commentary provided statistics showing how demand has changed YOY.

Source: Commentary

China's economic strength is also critical in setting the shipping rates used by the BDI index as over 50% of the routes used in those calculations start or end in China. This can be seen is this world map.

Source: etfmg.com Shipping routes

The US is the not only the world's largest economy, but is also a major importer and exporter of dry bulk products. With one of the highest vaccination rates, their economic strength is extra critical in setting shipping demand and thus rates.

Managers' 1st review

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, freight rate volatility increased and rates staged a counter-seasonal rally across all asset classes. The Baltic Dry Index, an index that tracks global spot rates for dry bulk, increased materially and posted its best average performance in 10 years as the global economy started to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic. Infrastructure spending, inventory rebuilding and a tight logistic chain following the significant drop in activity during the previous year, were the main reasons for such an abnormally strong performance. Smaller size vessels posted outsized gains, as grains trading activity increased materially, while the larger Capesize segment was also strong, though to a lesser extent. Stronger commodities prices across most sectors also boosted demand for bulk goods transportation. As the quarter drew to a close, rates remained well supported at multi-year highs and the outlook for the near term remained positive. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, freight futures also followed spot rates closely, as sentiment improved and expectations for both short term as well as long term rates increased. The futures curve exited the quarter in sharp backwardation and at a steeper than usual level, and as a result, the strong performance of the spot market further boosted the Fund's overall performance. BDRY closely tracked the performance of short-term dry bulk freight futures, leading to higher volatility of the Fund's NAV per share during the period. BDRY ended up 120% higher for the quarter.

Source: seekingalpha.com/filing/5531308

The above link is to BDRY's 10-Q and also contains all the financial statements for the ETF. It also lists all the various risks associated with managing and/or owning BDRY.

Portfolio Strategy

The next chart shows longer history for the Baltic Dry Index - not what a Buy/Hold investor wants to see. While I breezed over how short-term traders could use BDRY last time, this longer chart shows there have been several periods where good timing would have paid off. I must note that Breakwave Advisors' 5/25/21 report has momentum currently negative. They issue a new report bi-weekly.

Source: seekingalpha.com BDIY:IND

Something worth exploring deeper is the question, "Is there seasonally?". Using monthly data from PortfolioVisualizer, I found that, since its launch in 2018, each summer (June-August) has provided a positive streak where BDRY was up every month. Except for the 12/20-4/21 period, there wasn't any other time that BDRY was up for even two straight months. I am sure somewhere there is monthly data for the BDI that would add credence to this phenomenon or prove the last three years were a fluke.

For more detailed information on the Dry Bulk industry, I recommend Breakwave Advisors 2019 Overview PDF.

James Catlin's Seeking Alpha article was dead on about predicting the BDI spring rally.

Final Thought

My being Bearish on BDRY for Buy/Hold investors is fine; it doesn't distract from the value other investors can gain from the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF. There are other ETFs I would put in the same bucket, like any 2X or 3x ETF. If I was better at short-term trading, I would have seen the opportunities, both Long and Short positions, and given BDRY a Bullish rating for Short-Term traders. For not being more open to that trading possibility last March, I apologize to my readers.