Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) has filed to raise $25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing treatments for various kidney diseases.

UNCY is trying to succeed with a previously stalled treatment candidate and the firm is undercapitalized, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Los Altos, California-based Unicycive was founded to advance treatment options for chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury.

Management is headed by founder, president, Chairman and CEO Shalabh Gupta, M.D., who was previously founder and CEO of Globavir Biosciences.

The firm's lead candidate, UNI 494 (Renazorb), is being developed for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

UNI 494 was licensed from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals which had conducted a Phase 1 trial in 2012. Unicycive is conducting preclinical studies with the drug candidate.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $3.4 million in equity investment.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by PharmiWeb, the global market for chronic kidney disease was an estimated $12.2 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $16.2 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growth in the prevalence of high blood pressure and diabetes which contribute to chronic kidney disease.

Also, the North America region accounts for a majority of the market share for drug demand, as the chart shows below:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Amgen

Teva Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Sanofi

Kissei Pharmaceutical

AbbVie

GlaxoSmithKline

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Financial Status

Unicycive's recent financial results are typical of an early stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses related to its development activities.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ¼ years:

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $147,000 in cash and $3.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Unicycive intends to raise $25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 2.635 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $9.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $89 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.38%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

toxicology and chemistry studies in support of an NDA filing for Renazorb, which we estimate to be approximately $2.0 million; milestone payment if NDA for Renazorb is approved, which we estimate to be approximately $5.0 million; pre-clinical studies of UNI 494 in support of potential IND filing in 2022, which we estimate to be approximately $2.0 million; completion of Phase I and Phase 2 clinical trials with UNI 494, which we estimate to be approximately $7 million; and the remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general and corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, hiring additional management and conducting market research and other commercial planning. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners and Kingswood Capital Markets.

Commentary

Unicycive is seeking public capital market funding to advance its pipeline of drug treatment candidates for serious kidney related conditions.

The firm's lead candidate, UNI 494 (Renazorb), is being developed for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

UNI 494 was in-licensed from another company that performed Phase 1 trials in 2012. UNCY management believes they can succeed where the previous company failed to advance through the trials process.

The market opportunity for treating chronic kidney disease is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the medium term.

Management has disclosed no major pharma collaboration relationships.

The company's investor syndicate doesn't include any known institutional life science venture capital firm investors.

Roth Capital Partners is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 14.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the IPO is being valued by management at an enterprise value significantly below that of the typical range for biopharma firms at IPO.

UNCY is an atypical biopharma firm that is substantially undercapitalized and aiming to succeed where a previous firm failed. Maybe it can do so, but the IPO is unusual for biopharma firms, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.