Photo by Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Since its inception in September 2019, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD) has almost doubled in price. But it hasn't been a smooth ride. Just over the past 21 months, a drawdown of 10% or more occurred eight times.

And today, WCLD is still almost 20% from its February 2021 high.

Data by YCharts

Before assuming that this is an obvious buying opportunity, we have to zoom out a bit more and look at the valuation spectrum of the past few years.

As illustrated by Jamin Ball on his blog Clouded Judgment on Friday, the overall median cloud software multiples is around 15, which is:

About 35% above pre-COVID highs.

About 64% above the January 1st, 2020 levels.

About 33% above the August 2019 peak.

Source

While there is no doubt in my mind that these multiples will eventually reverse to the mean, it doesn't necessarily mean that cloud stocks cannot generate alpha from here.

Across many of my articles, I try to illustrate how companies "grow into" their valuations. As revenue (the denominator) grows, the multiples go down, all else equal.

Given that this group of companies is growing close to 40% Y/Y on average, it would merely take a year of flat valuations to bring the median multiple back to its mid-2018 level.

It's also essential to note that the underlying businesses impacting these market averages are evolving. Companies with revenue growth close to three digits like Snowflake (SNOW), UiPath (PATH), or Olo (OLO) were not public in 2019. I would look at this graph as a reason to avoid the cloud category altogether and more as a high-level view of where the market is.

I have used numerous times the example of Shopify (SHOP). I originally bought SHOP at $100 back in October 2017. The stock is up about 12X since then.

The multiple expansion has certainly been a factor in the stock performance. SHOP went from an EV to sales of 15 to just above 40 today. But the returns have predominantly been driven by the performance of the underlying business. Even assuming no multiple expansion in the past four years, the stock would still be up more than 5X and completely crush the market (SPY).

Data by YCharts

If you are investing with a multi-year time horizon, the exact multiple you are paying for matter immensely less than the performance of the underlying business.

In my previous article about how to value a growth stock, I discussed how much bigger the company's annual revenue can become over the years based on its CAGR (compound annual growth rate). The math is relatively simple:

If revenue grows It doubles at 15% CAGR every 5 years at 20% CAGR every 4 years at 30% CAGR every 3 years at 40% CAGR every 2 years

If you can find a business with consistent and sustainable growth, great things will happen.

This brings me to the group of fast-growing cloud software companies that just reported earnings this past week.

They have several things in common:

Ability to scale

Strong leadership.

Outstanding culture.

Rapid revenue growth.

Robust balance sheets.

Improving cash flow margins.

Strong track record of outperformance.

Large and expanding addressable market.

As I'll show you today, they are all executing on three major components:

Customer growth (more customers over time). Revenue growth (more revenue per customer). Margin expansion (operating cash flow generated in % of revenue).

They have all delivered a beat and raise in the most recent quarter, illustrating the resiliency and momentum these secular growers benefit from. And they are all deep in correction territory.

Let's review the detail!

1) CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (CRWD) reported an impressive Q1 FY22 report with a beat and raise.

Subscription customers grew +82% to 11,420 (vs. +82% Y/Y in Q4).

Subscription net dollar-based retention rate was above 120% for the 12th consecutive quarter.

Source

Source

By adding customers at a breakneck clip and making more money from its existing customers over time, CrowdStrike is on a path of sustainable growth. Over time, subscription customers are adopting more cloud modules.

The net new subscription customers added in Q1 was 1,524 (vs. 1,480 in Q4 FY21).

Here is how it translated in the financials:

Revenue grew +70% Y/Y to $302M (vs. +74% Y/Y in Q4).

Annual Recurring Revenue grew +74% Y/Y to $1.2B (vs. +75% Y/Y in Q4)

Source

And CrowdStrike is not just a top-line growth story:

Gross margin was 74% (flat Y/Y).

Operating loss margin was -10% (+3pp Y/Y).

Cash from operations was $148M (vs. $99M in the prior year)

Strong net cash position on the balance sheet above $1B.

CrowdStrike is already profitable on an adjusted basis and had an impressive operating cash flow margin of 49% of revenue.

Source

Things look just as good looking forward:

Q2 FY22 guidance is +61% Y/Y in the mid-range.

Guidance for the Full Year FY22 is +55% Y/Y in the mid-range (vs. +50% previously).

Over time, management expects to reach a free cash flow north of 30% of revenue. Given the margin expansion demonstrated in the past five years, this goal appears within reach.

Source

CrowdStrike's TAM (total addressable market) has expanded from $25B at the 2019 IPO to an estimated $36B in 2021. And management is expecting the TAM to cross $100B by FY25 thanks to organic growth combined with future initiatives.

Source

CRWD is up +123% since it was featured as a Stock Idea of the month on my marketplace, the App Economy Portfolio.

Source

CrowdStrike is not only recognized as a leader in the Gartner MQ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, but it's also an exceptional employer. The ratings on Glassdoor are among the very best you can find.

Source

2) DocuSign

DocuSign (DOCU) delivered an exceptional Q1 FY22.

Customers grew +49% Y/Y to 988K (or +11% sequentially).

Net Retention rate was 125% (vs. 123% in Q4 and vs. 119% in Q1 FY21).

Source

Source

Not only did DocuSign see an acceleration in customer additions, but also a steady improvement in net dollar retention. This is the perfect recipe for a sustained revenue growth looking forward.

Here is how it translated in the financials:

Revenue grew +58% to $469M (vs. +57% Y/Y in Q4).

Billings (the fuel for future growth) grew +54% (vs. +46% Y/Y in Q4).

Source

In particular, management pointed to global expansion being an essential driver. International revenue grew +84% Y/Y and was still only 21% of total revenue in Q1 FY22. The company is finding success with its fully localized digital experience in Europe and Brazil.

And just like CrowdStrike, DocuSign is not just a top-line growth story:

Gross margin was 78% (+3pp Y/Y).

Operating loss margin was -2% (+12pp Y/Y).

Cash from operations was $136M (vs. $59M in the prior year).

DocuSign is already profitable on an adjusted basis and had an impressive operating cash flow margin of 39% in Q1 FY22.

Source

The near term looks bright with elevated guidance for Q2 FY22.

Q2 FY22 guidance was +41% Y/Y (vs. +46% Y/Y for Q1 FY22)

Full Year FY22 guidance was +40% Y/Y in the mid-range.

DocuSign's bull case goes beyond its leading position in eSignature. About half of its $50B+ total addressable market is in the Agreement Cloud. With only $2B in revenue expected in FY22, DocuSign has a gigantic runway ahead.

Source

Let's not forget that DocuSign is one of the very best employers in America, regularly celebrated as a Best Place To Work.

Source

3) Elastic

Elastic (ESTC) released compelling numbers for Q4 FY21 last week.

Subscription customers grew +33% to 15K (vs. +31% Y/Y in Q3).

Net Expansion rate was slightly below 130%.

The acceleration in customer addition was noteworthy. Just like DocuSign, Elastic surprised Wall Street with a re-acceleration from the previous quarter.

Here is how it translated in the financials:

Revenue grew +44% Y/Y to $178M (vs. +39% Y/Y in Q3).

SaaS Revenue grew +77% to $51M (vs. +79% Y/Y in Q3).

Source

Here as well, Elastic is not just a top-line growth story:

Gross margin was 74% (+2pp Y/Y)

Operating margin was -21% (+7pp Y/Y).

Operating cash flow was +$23M for FY21 (vs. -$31M in FY20).

A squeaky clean balance sheet with $401M in cash and close to no debt.

Elastic is almost breakeven on an adjusted basis and had a positive operating cash flow margin of 13% in Q4 FY21. The margin trend shows clear signs of operating leverage.

Source

The near term looks bright:

Q1 FY22 guidance was +33% Y/Y (vs. +28% Y/Y for Q4 FY21)

Full Year FY22 guidance was +29% Y/Y in the mid-range.

Like CrowdStrike, Elastic has seen its total addressable market expand since its 2018 IPO based on IDG's "Search Software Forecast." With only $609M of revenue in FY21, Elastic has barely touched the surface of the opportunity ahead.

Source

ESTC is up +85% since I shared my bull case on Seeking Alpha back in January 2020.

Source

Elastic was named a visionary by Gartner MQ for Application Performance Monitoring. It's also a best-of-breed when it comes to culture and leadership, with fantastic Glassdoor ratings.

But you were probably expecting this at this point?

Source

4) MongoDB

MongoDB (MDB) just reported excellent numbers for Q1 FY22 as well.

Subscription revenue grew +40% Y/Y to $175M (vs. +39% Y/Y in Q4).

Customer count grew +46% Y/Y to 26,800 (and +8% sequentially).

Net dollar-based expansion rate was above 120%.

You know the drill by now. MongoDB is adding customers at a fast clip and making more money from its existing customers over time. That's a perfect recipe for long-term revenue growth.

The company is particularly well-positioned with its document database approach. Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) have conveyed to MongoDB management that it is one of the most popular technologies on their cloud platforms.

Source

Here is how it translated in the financials:

Revenue grew +39% to $182M (vs. +38% in Q4).

Atlas ( cloud-native database ) grew +73% Y/Y (vs. +66% Y/Y in Q4). Atlas is now 51% of the top line (vs. 49% in Q4).

The significant growth acceleration of Atlas is extremely encouraging. With Atlas becoming the majority of MongoDB's revenue, the company's growth profile is very promising looking forward.

MongoDB also saw improvements in its cash flow margins:

Gross Margin was 70% (-1pp Y/Y).

Operating loss margin was -34% (-2pp Y/Y).

Cash from operations was $10M (vs. -$6M in the prior year).

Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet were $936M.

With the operating cash flow margin turning positive, the company is on the right track. It will be important to watch for some operating margin improvement in the coming quarters.

In the near term, MongoDB boosted its guidance:

Q2 FY22 guidance is +32% Y/Y in the mid-range (vs. +29% Y/Y in Q1).

Full Year FY22 Guidance was raised from +28% to +32% Y/Y.

There's a wide range of use cases across many industries, as illustrated by MongoDB's portfolio of customers and the types of applications they use the service for. The runway is very promising.

Source

MDB is up +101% since I shared my bull case on Seeking Alpha back in January 2020.

Source

According to DB-Engines, MongoDB is recognized as a leader by Gartner MQ in the NoSQL database and the top document database on DB-Engines.

The company is celebrated as a top employer across Glassdoor, Fast Company, Inc.com, and more. You are once again looking at one of the best places to work in the world.

Source

5) Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video (ZM) reported a very strong Q1 FY22.

Customers with more than 10 employees grew +87% Y/Y to 497K.

Net dollar expansion rate in customers > 10 employees was above 130% for the 12th consecutive quarter.

Source

Here is how it translated in the financials:

Revenue grew +191% to $957M (or +8% sequentially).

Source

Zoom is seeing unprecedented margin expansion as well:

Gross margin was 72% (+4pp Y/Y).

Operating margin was 24% (+17pp Y/Y)

Operating cash flow grew +106% to $533M.

Cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet were $4.7B.

Zoom saw an incredible operating margin expansion. Its operating cash flow margin was stunning at 56% of revenue in Q1 FY22.

Source

Management expects the growth to normalize with COVID comps kicking in.

FY22 revenue guidance was raised from $3.8 to $4.0B (+51% Y/Y).

Zoom is among the very best public cloud companies (more on that later).

When I think about future opportunities for Zoom, I believe the proof is in the pudding. Just in the past year, Zoom expanded its key features to be a key participant in the hybrid workspace. For example, the company recently launched Immersive View, improving the meeting experience further to avoid the "Zoom fatigue."

The key is to recognize that Zoom is not offering a usage-based model. Instead, the service is subscription-based. Remote work is going to be at least an ongoing need in most organizations. With at least a portion of employees not being physically in the office at any given time, the need for Zoom's solution is not going anywhere. In fact, it should become the norm, even for companies that have initially been reticent.

Source

Zoom can expand its addressable market every time it enters a new vertical. With Zoom Phone alone, the company entered an estimated $23B+ market by 2024.

Source

ZM is up +330% since it was featured as a Stock Idea of the month on the App Economy Portfolio.

Source

Zoom is recognized as a leader by Gartner MQ for Meeting Solutions. It's also a spectacular employer and has been celebrated as a Best Place To Work repeatedly over the years.

Source

Valuations in context

These five stocks are deep in correction territory, from 13% to 41% down from their previous high.

Data by YCharts

Long-time readers are familiar with my charts putting Enterprise Software businesses EV-to-Sales in context by comparing their revenue growth (most recent quarter) and operating margin (trailing 12 months).

Chart by App Economy Insights based on Yahoo Finance data on 6/6/2021. Companies in the chart: MDB, VEEV, PAYC, ADBE, AYX, CRM, TWLO, COUP, ESTC, APPF, NOW, TEAM, HUBS, FIVN, OKTA, NEWR, WDAY, ZS, U, DBX, NET, YEXT, TWOU, WIX, FVRR, BL, CRWD, FSLY, API, DOCU, SPLK, ZUO, APPN, PCTY, SMAR, ZEN, DDOG, ZI, DT, EVBG, SHOP, TTD, UPWK, FROG, SNOW, ASAN.

CrowdStrike is one of the fastest-growing cloud companies in public markets. Given its elevated growth rate, demonstrated operating leverage, and expected margin profile over time, it deserves to trade at a premium.

Data by YCharts

DocuSign appears undervalued compared to companies with a similar growth profile. It should be no surprise that shares popped after the strong earnings report, and the company probably deserves a higher premium given its recent numbers.

Given its revenue growth acceleration, Elastic appears fairly valued compared to companies with similar trailing performance. It trades at a discount to Cloudflare (NET) and Okta (OKTA) and a slight premium compared to Everbridge (EVBG) or Wix (WIX).

Data by YCharts

MongoDB is trading close to 25 times forward sales. It should be no surprise to see MDB trading within the same range as Unity (U). These two companies have a profile that could lead to sustainable growth north of +30% Y/Y for a very long time. And the market is recognizing them as such.

Data by YCharts

Zoom Video is still off the chart with its recent +191% Y/Y revenue growth. But once growth normalizes with pre-COVID comps out of the way, ZM will eventually have a profile very similar to Veeva Systems (VEEV), with revenue growth of around 30% and an operating margin north of 20%.

Interestingly, ZM and VEEV share the same forward-sales multiple today, around 23.

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Some investors will express concerns and reasons not to invest in these secular growers, no matter what. They will express concerns that their future growth is "priced in."

I beg to differ.

As illustrated by the recent quarter, many of them have proven resilient and capable of beating Wall Street's estimate, quarter after quarter.

Wall Street has proven incapable of predicting the next quarter's performance. Why would anyone claim to be able to forecast accurately the next five years and beyond?

Where will these five stellar cloud businesses be 5-10 years from now?

How fast will their growth normalize?

Will they find ways to generate new revenue streams?

Only time will tell.

In the meantime, I'm an investor in all of them and will be for the years to come. I look forward to seeing their story play out.

What about you?

Are you invested in CRWD, DOCU, ESTC, MDB, or ZM?

Do you believe they have more upside in them looking forward?

Let me know in the comments!