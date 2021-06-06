Since its inception in September 2019, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD) has almost doubled in price. But it hasn't been a smooth ride. Just over the past 21 months, a drawdown of 10% or more occurred eight times.
And today, WCLD is still almost 20% from its February 2021 high.
Before assuming that this is an obvious buying opportunity, we have to zoom out a bit more and look at the valuation spectrum of the past few years.
As illustrated by Jamin Ball on his blog Clouded Judgment on Friday, the overall median cloud software multiples is around 15, which is:
While there is no doubt in my mind that these multiples will eventually reverse to the mean, it doesn't necessarily mean that cloud stocks cannot generate alpha from here.
Across many of my articles, I try to illustrate how companies "grow into" their valuations. As revenue (the denominator) grows, the multiples go down, all else equal.
Given that this group of companies is growing close to 40% Y/Y on average, it would merely take a year of flat valuations to bring the median multiple back to its mid-2018 level.
It's also essential to note that the underlying businesses impacting these market averages are evolving. Companies with revenue growth close to three digits like Snowflake (SNOW), UiPath (PATH), or Olo (OLO) were not public in 2019. I would look at this graph as a reason to avoid the cloud category altogether and more as a high-level view of where the market is.
I have used numerous times the example of Shopify (SHOP). I originally bought SHOP at $100 back in October 2017. The stock is up about 12X since then.
The multiple expansion has certainly been a factor in the stock performance. SHOP went from an EV to sales of 15 to just above 40 today. But the returns have predominantly been driven by the performance of the underlying business. Even assuming no multiple expansion in the past four years, the stock would still be up more than 5X and completely crush the market (SPY).
If you are investing with a multi-year time horizon, the exact multiple you are paying for matter immensely less than the performance of the underlying business.
In my previous article about how to value a growth stock, I discussed how much bigger the company's annual revenue can become over the years based on its CAGR (compound annual growth rate). The math is relatively simple:
|If revenue grows
|It doubles
|at 15% CAGR
|every 5 years
|at 20% CAGR
|every 4 years
|at 30% CAGR
|every 3 years
|at 40% CAGR
|every 2 years
If you can find a business with consistent and sustainable growth, great things will happen.
This brings me to the group of fast-growing cloud software companies that just reported earnings this past week.
They have several things in common:
As I'll show you today, they are all executing on three major components:
They have all delivered a beat and raise in the most recent quarter, illustrating the resiliency and momentum these secular growers benefit from. And they are all deep in correction territory.
Let's review the detail!
CrowdStrike (CRWD) reported an impressive Q1 FY22 report with a beat and raise.
By adding customers at a breakneck clip and making more money from its existing customers over time, CrowdStrike is on a path of sustainable growth. Over time, subscription customers are adopting more cloud modules.
The net new subscription customers added in Q1 was 1,524 (vs. 1,480 in Q4 FY21).
Here is how it translated in the financials:
And CrowdStrike is not just a top-line growth story:
CrowdStrike is already profitable on an adjusted basis and had an impressive operating cash flow margin of 49% of revenue.
Things look just as good looking forward:
Over time, management expects to reach a free cash flow north of 30% of revenue. Given the margin expansion demonstrated in the past five years, this goal appears within reach.
CrowdStrike's TAM (total addressable market) has expanded from $25B at the 2019 IPO to an estimated $36B in 2021. And management is expecting the TAM to cross $100B by FY25 thanks to organic growth combined with future initiatives.
CRWD is up +123% since it was featured as a Stock Idea of the month on my marketplace, the App Economy Portfolio.
CrowdStrike is not only recognized as a leader in the Gartner MQ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, but it's also an exceptional employer. The ratings on Glassdoor are among the very best you can find.
DocuSign (DOCU) delivered an exceptional Q1 FY22.
Not only did DocuSign see an acceleration in customer additions, but also a steady improvement in net dollar retention. This is the perfect recipe for a sustained revenue growth looking forward.
Here is how it translated in the financials:
In particular, management pointed to global expansion being an essential driver. International revenue grew +84% Y/Y and was still only 21% of total revenue in Q1 FY22. The company is finding success with its fully localized digital experience in Europe and Brazil.
And just like CrowdStrike, DocuSign is not just a top-line growth story:
DocuSign is already profitable on an adjusted basis and had an impressive operating cash flow margin of 39% in Q1 FY22.
The near term looks bright with elevated guidance for Q2 FY22.
DocuSign's bull case goes beyond its leading position in eSignature. About half of its $50B+ total addressable market is in the Agreement Cloud. With only $2B in revenue expected in FY22, DocuSign has a gigantic runway ahead.
Let's not forget that DocuSign is one of the very best employers in America, regularly celebrated as a Best Place To Work.
Elastic (ESTC) released compelling numbers for Q4 FY21 last week.
The acceleration in customer addition was noteworthy. Just like DocuSign, Elastic surprised Wall Street with a re-acceleration from the previous quarter.
Here is how it translated in the financials:
Here as well, Elastic is not just a top-line growth story:
Elastic is almost breakeven on an adjusted basis and had a positive operating cash flow margin of 13% in Q4 FY21. The margin trend shows clear signs of operating leverage.
The near term looks bright:
Like CrowdStrike, Elastic has seen its total addressable market expand since its 2018 IPO based on IDG's "Search Software Forecast." With only $609M of revenue in FY21, Elastic has barely touched the surface of the opportunity ahead.
ESTC is up +85% since I shared my bull case on Seeking Alpha back in January 2020.
Elastic was named a visionary by Gartner MQ for Application Performance Monitoring. It's also a best-of-breed when it comes to culture and leadership, with fantastic Glassdoor ratings.
But you were probably expecting this at this point?
MongoDB (MDB) just reported excellent numbers for Q1 FY22 as well.
You know the drill by now. MongoDB is adding customers at a fast clip and making more money from its existing customers over time. That's a perfect recipe for long-term revenue growth.
The company is particularly well-positioned with its document database approach. Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) have conveyed to MongoDB management that it is one of the most popular technologies on their cloud platforms.
Here is how it translated in the financials:
The significant growth acceleration of Atlas is extremely encouraging. With Atlas becoming the majority of MongoDB's revenue, the company's growth profile is very promising looking forward.
MongoDB also saw improvements in its cash flow margins:
With the operating cash flow margin turning positive, the company is on the right track. It will be important to watch for some operating margin improvement in the coming quarters.
In the near term, MongoDB boosted its guidance:
There's a wide range of use cases across many industries, as illustrated by MongoDB's portfolio of customers and the types of applications they use the service for. The runway is very promising.
MDB is up +101% since I shared my bull case on Seeking Alpha back in January 2020.
According to DB-Engines, MongoDB is recognized as a leader by Gartner MQ in the NoSQL database and the top document database on DB-Engines.
The company is celebrated as a top employer across Glassdoor, Fast Company, Inc.com, and more. You are once again looking at one of the best places to work in the world.
Zoom Video (ZM) reported a very strong Q1 FY22.
Here is how it translated in the financials:
Zoom is seeing unprecedented margin expansion as well:
Zoom saw an incredible operating margin expansion. Its operating cash flow margin was stunning at 56% of revenue in Q1 FY22.
Management expects the growth to normalize with COVID comps kicking in.
Zoom is among the very best public cloud companies (more on that later).
When I think about future opportunities for Zoom, I believe the proof is in the pudding. Just in the past year, Zoom expanded its key features to be a key participant in the hybrid workspace. For example, the company recently launched Immersive View, improving the meeting experience further to avoid the "Zoom fatigue."
The key is to recognize that Zoom is not offering a usage-based model. Instead, the service is subscription-based. Remote work is going to be at least an ongoing need in most organizations. With at least a portion of employees not being physically in the office at any given time, the need for Zoom's solution is not going anywhere. In fact, it should become the norm, even for companies that have initially been reticent.
Zoom can expand its addressable market every time it enters a new vertical. With Zoom Phone alone, the company entered an estimated $23B+ market by 2024.
ZM is up +330% since it was featured as a Stock Idea of the month on the App Economy Portfolio.
Zoom is recognized as a leader by Gartner MQ for Meeting Solutions. It's also a spectacular employer and has been celebrated as a Best Place To Work repeatedly over the years.
These five stocks are deep in correction territory, from 13% to 41% down from their previous high.
Long-time readers are familiar with my charts putting Enterprise Software businesses EV-to-Sales in context by comparing their revenue growth (most recent quarter) and operating margin (trailing 12 months).
Chart by App Economy Insights based on Yahoo Finance data on 6/6/2021. Companies in the chart: MDB, VEEV, PAYC, ADBE, AYX, CRM, TWLO, COUP, ESTC, APPF, NOW, TEAM, HUBS, FIVN, OKTA, NEWR, WDAY, ZS, U, DBX, NET, YEXT, TWOU, WIX, FVRR, BL, CRWD, FSLY, API, DOCU, SPLK, ZUO, APPN, PCTY, SMAR, ZEN, DDOG, ZI, DT, EVBG, SHOP, TTD, UPWK, FROG, SNOW, ASAN.
CrowdStrike is one of the fastest-growing cloud companies in public markets. Given its elevated growth rate, demonstrated operating leverage, and expected margin profile over time, it deserves to trade at a premium.
DocuSign appears undervalued compared to companies with a similar growth profile. It should be no surprise that shares popped after the strong earnings report, and the company probably deserves a higher premium given its recent numbers.
Given its revenue growth acceleration, Elastic appears fairly valued compared to companies with similar trailing performance. It trades at a discount to Cloudflare (NET) and Okta (OKTA) and a slight premium compared to Everbridge (EVBG) or Wix (WIX).
MongoDB is trading close to 25 times forward sales. It should be no surprise to see MDB trading within the same range as Unity (U). These two companies have a profile that could lead to sustainable growth north of +30% Y/Y for a very long time. And the market is recognizing them as such.
Zoom Video is still off the chart with its recent +191% Y/Y revenue growth. But once growth normalizes with pre-COVID comps out of the way, ZM will eventually have a profile very similar to Veeva Systems (VEEV), with revenue growth of around 30% and an operating margin north of 20%.
Interestingly, ZM and VEEV share the same forward-sales multiple today, around 23.
Some investors will express concerns and reasons not to invest in these secular growers, no matter what. They will express concerns that their future growth is "priced in."
I beg to differ.
As illustrated by the recent quarter, many of them have proven resilient and capable of beating Wall Street's estimate, quarter after quarter.
Wall Street has proven incapable of predicting the next quarter's performance. Why would anyone claim to be able to forecast accurately the next five years and beyond?
Only time will tell.
In the meantime, I'm an investor in all of them and will be for the years to come. I look forward to seeing their story play out.
What about you?
Let me know in the comments!
