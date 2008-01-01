Photo by Birute/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) continues to be one of the strongest performers among large banks in Europe with an ROE of 12.8%. However, it is lower than what it used to be. In 2018, the ROE was as high as 16.1%.

The ROE is lower because European banks are required to increase the capital they need to keep. This is referred to as the Common Equity Tier 1 measured in a ratio. Swedbank’s CET1 ratio is as high as 18%. In view of this high ratio, they still produce a good ROE.

So it is a safe bank.

But how are they faring in terms of growing the business, and rewarding the shareholders with a return of capital? Here, the picture is a bit more nuanced.

Let us first look at how they did in the 1st Quarter this year.

1st Quarter 2021 Results

Profit after taxes increased by 10% to SEK 4.97 billion from the previous quarter. The net profit works to an EPS that came in at SEK 4.59.

Source: Data from Swedbank, graph by author.

The rise in the profit was mostly a result of a 50% reduction in credit impairment from SEK 523 million to SEK 246 million.

As of today, Swedbank has made provisions of more than SEK 1.8 billion. The key vulnerable sectors are companies in the oil and gas industry, hotels and restaurants, retail, and transportation. With regards to the oil and gas exposure, their gross exposure has been reduced from SEK 12.9 billion in Q1 2020 to SEK 7.3 billion in Q1 of 2021.

Total net interest income has been stable. Swedbank does not disclose its NIM. However, they have communicated that the current trend of customers choosing longer fixings on residential mortgages as they expect further pressure on NIM.

Their asset management is held in a company called Robur, which is the largest fund manager in Sweden. This side of their business continues to perform well as a result of the development in the equity markets, Swedbank generated net inflows of SEK 7 billion during the quarter.

What to expect

Their asset management Robur has launched their fund management services in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, where they might create further growth.

What is more worrying is the fact that they have been losing market share in their mortgage business.

According to research done by one of the other Nordic banks, Swedbank’s market share in the residential mortgage market in Sweden is 23%, but more alarming is that new mortgages secured on a quarterly basis have been dropping steadily throughout the last year and was only 12% in the last quarter.

We are not good enough. We’re not fast enough in this market, and we have to be better at meeting our customers’ needs” – CEO Jens Henriksson

Listening in at the Q&A session from the transcript of the 1st Quarter presentation to analysts, it seems the Swedish analysts are a lot more feisty than most of their peers on the other side of the pond. Several of them asked hard questions. I recommend you read the transcript. Here is one of the questions, followed by the CEO's reply .

Andreas Hakansson from Danske Bank:

Regarding the mortgage market - when I look at it, you’re bleeding clients every quarter. I think you lost around 5,000 clients this quarter. You’re telling me that, yes, you’re not being available and fast and all of that, but you’re increasing your staff numbers by 5,000 people over the year, and costs are going up rapidly. I mean, what are you going to do about this?”

CEO Jens Henriksson replied;

Well, I think the key point is that we are not losing customers. We are losing a part of the business. They have gone to other places, but they are still sort of customers of ours. And we have their contact details, and now we are pushing even more on this. And we have not been available. If you look on sort of how fast we’ve been, we’ve not been fast enough. So we are doing things there, and I am confident that we can get back to market share”

Banks are embracing digitization in a big way, and I think many investors underestimate the positive effect this is going to have on many banks' profit going forward. Those that follow me here on SA will know that I also cover DBS Bank (OTCPK:DBSDY) in Singapore, and that bank is at the forefront of taking advantage of technology.

Swedbank is also doing its part with respect to digitization. According to their information, as many as 6 million digital interactions take place every day by their customers. Hopefully, they can harness more productivity from technology in order to regain market share in mortgages.

Swedbank expects credit card activity to recover by at least 10% through the second half of this year as the economy reopens and travel restrictions are lifted. There is certainly a pent-up demand as people want to explore and visit new places. Even within their domestic market in Sweden, the bank foresees that household consumption will be picking up through the year. This should lead to more income from their card business.

Swedbank is one of the biggest corporate taxpayers in Sweden. Together with the country’s other banks, they account for as much as roughly 10% of all corporate income tax collected in Sweden. Last year Swedbank paid SEK 3.85 billion, which equates to a tax rate of 23%. That in itself is not too high. But this is apparently not enough. Swedish authorities are now proposing to add another “tax on banks” which according to other banks will shave off about 4 to 5% of Swedbank’s net profit each year.

Valuation

What is good value?

Different investors have different ways of measuring this. That is fine. As long as you have some parameters which work for you, and you diligently use them in your investment decisions.

I like to use the following, which I have in my regular updated assessment of Swedbank in my valuation matrix for my portfolio and shares on my watch list.

Source: Author

The dividend I use is the net dividend after withholding taxes. For Swedbank, the withholding tax for me is 15%. Most authors here on SA use the gross dividend before taxes. This is not interesting to me. I am only interested in how much I am actually going to receive.

Based on 12 months trailing EPS of SEK 17.43, the bank’s P/E is only 8.9, which is not expensive by any standard.

There are of course two portions in a P/E. Apart from the earnings, there is the matter of the price at which the equity is trading at.

In 2019, it was discovered that Swedbank had facilitated large money-laundering operations from their Baltic branches. This caused the share price to drop by roughly 40%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The bank that year was among the worst performers in the Bloomberg index of European financial stocks. Investors were worried about what kind of fines they would have to pay for their misdemeanor.

In June of 2020, the Swedish Financial regulator gave Swedbank a fine of SEK 1 billion. They also received a conclusion from the Estonian Financial Regulators of irregularities, but have so far not yet issued any fines.

On the 5th of May this year, the disciplinary committee at Nasdaq Stockholm ordered Swedbank to pay a fine of SEK 46.6 million. A small fine for a company that made SEK 13 billion last year, even during the pandemic.

To the best of my knowledge, the liabilities left related to this money laundering is the investigation by the SEC in the U.S. It is not clear whether they will also have to pay a fine in the US. They have set aside SEK 500 million for settlement relating to the investigations of these historical shortcomings.

When it comes to returning capital to shareholder, we should look at the dividend.

All banks, and large systemically important financial institutions, were told by regulators last year that they could neither distribute any dividend, nor could they buy back any of their own shares. That was understandable, as the regulators rightfully had to consider that we could face another financial crisis such as the last one in 2008.

EPS in 2019 was SEK 17.56 and they had recommended paying out SEK 8.8 in dividend. Nothing got paid in 2020, but they did pay in February this year a dividend of SEK 4.35 for 2019. In addition to this, shareholders also got a dividend of SEK 2.90 for 2020.

If the dividend does get back to pre-Covid levels of SEK 8.80 per share, it would yield 4.8% even after paying the 15% withholding tax. That is a decent yield in today’s environment.

Management has communicated that their dividend policy going forward will be to aim to distribute 50% of profit to shareholders.

Conclusion

Property prices in Sweden have continued to rise this year. That is good in the sense that it minimizes the risks associated with their loan book.

With regard to Sweden’s macro economy, the GDP is forecasted to recover and come in at 3 to 4% this year. It is expected that household consumption will increase during the second half of this year.

We have seen a higher valuation in the general stock market, with an average P/E of 26 for the Nasdaq OMX which represents the 40 largest companies on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Bear in mind that Swedbank’s present P/E with lower-than-normal earnings is as low as 8.9

It is, in my personal opinion, not too farfetched to see that Swedbank’s share price will revert to its pre-Covid level. That would be a share price well above SEK 200.