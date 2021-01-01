Photo by dan_prat/E+ via Getty Images

We follow a large number of companies and almost every one of them did face challenges during the pandemic. Whether it was shortage of supply of key products, or a lower demand, or simply a gauntlet thrown by the debt markets, companies were called upon to show what they were made of. One particular industry that faced a harsher challenge was the oil & gas industry. Prices actually went negative for their primary commodity, and it is hard to make money when you have to pay people to take your product away from you.

Fortunately that was brief and oil prices have rebounded substantially. But through it all, we did get to see which companies were the best and which came in at a lower standing. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) was one which showed that it stood a class apart.

The last time we wrote about it, we had a bullish bent. Since then, the stock has been flying and has delivered some scintillating returns. These returns have also outperformed the broader Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE). CNQ has also done better than Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) but failed to keep pace with the high-flying Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO).

Data by YCharts

Today, we examine the Q1-2021 results and tell you why we are actually moving this to a neutral standing.

Q1-2021

In Q1-2021, CNQ handily beat street estimates on production volumes, revenues and cash flow per share (CFPS). CFPS came in at $2.23 share as production ramped to the highest number ever seen in the company history. Some of it was a bump from the Painted Pony acquisition which was completed in late 2020. That was a Natural Gas focused transaction. But even its oil and liquids numbers came in extremely strong with CNQ producing over 979,000 barrels per day. Q1-2020 on the other hand had shown a production of under 940,000 barrels of oil and liquids per day. CNQ's growth has been phenomenal when you take into account that in 2016 the company's average production was under 525,000 barrels of oil and liquids. While many companies have grown, CNQ has done it in a clean manner via its cash flow and kept debt levels manageable. That has come through in its performance of a total return of 55%, which stands ahead of most in the sector.

Data by YCharts

Estimates & Valuation

At this point, the street is so far behind in its estimates that they are constantly playing catch up. EBITDA estimates continue to fly higher and higher as base costs remain fixed and CNQ shows true operational leverage.

Data by YCharts

At current strip, CNQ should show over $12.0 billion of operating cash flow with dividends and capex consuming less than $5.0 billion. CNQ should hence deleverage by about $7.0 billion. That should put year-end 2021 net debt at under $14.0 billion and at about 1.2X operating cash flow and almost in line with EBITDA (1.0X). These numbers would exceed the targets CNQ had set pre-COVID-19. The company could possibly increase its dividends and start aggressive buybacks in 2022.

Risks

CNQ faces a few key business risks. One comes from its decision to not appease the ESG crowd.

CNQ and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), two of Canada's biggest oil producers, said today they will set new goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while sticking with their core businesses. Canadian Natural corporate emissions cutting goal will be announced during Q2, but it has already cut carbon intensity per barrel by 18% during 2016-20, President Tim McKay told the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium. The company will "stick with what we know and what we're good at," McKay said, adding it does not plan major investments in renewable energy. "There's going to be a need for oil long-term."

Source: Seeking Alpha

Don't get us wrong. We support the idea completely and CNQ should focus on reducing greenhouse gases while not jumping into a poor return area like renewables. The sector is overcrowded and will likely create some of the worst long-term returns for late entrants. But there is an increasing move to dump shares of companies that don't salivate at the idea of putting up an extra solar roof to show they are going green. For CNQ, this is more of a relative performance risk as its free cash flow is so gigantic at these prices that it really does not need any additional capital market access. If we do have a major sell-off in energy prices though, CNQ's stance might hurt.

The second risk comes from another bottleneck in Canada that depresses heavy oil prices. This happened in 2018 and CNQ was more vulnerable than CVE, SU or IMO as it does not have any refining assets. That has not changed. But Canadian pipelines have expanded since then with Enbridge (ENB) adding more barrel capacity on line 3. Alongside that, local refining capacity has stepped up with Sturgeon Refinery now fully operational. But Canada is still bumping up against the maximum transportable capacity and any disruptions to Line 3 can create problems again. Crude by rail remains a possibility, but ramping that will take months and is not the easiest option.

Conclusion

CNQ's asset quality is miles ahead of most North American peers.

Source: CNQ Presentation

The chart above shows just how strongly CNQ performed in 2020 and 2021 has started on the same note. CNQ is now 4 years away from an unofficial aristocracy status.

Source: CNQ Presentation

We say unofficial, as CNQ is not part of the S&P 500 and will not get the official crown even if they make it to 25. The stock has done well but is now overextended as sentiment on commodities has run to an extreme.

Source: MarketWatch

CNQ itself is now over 50% above its 200 day moving average and while that can go higher, a pullback would create a better buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

We still like the company and think it is one of the top 3 in North America alongside SU and IMO. But at present we are moving this to neutral.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.