The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally come to a close, and most producers have now finished releasing their FY2020 Reserve & Resource updates. One of the first companies to release its FY2020 report was OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF), a mid-tier gold producer operating in New Zealand and the United States. Overall, the company had a solid year, increasing reserves by 14% during a year where reserves decline for the sector on balance. I continue to see OceanaGold as one of the better turnaround stories in the sector, and I would view pullbacks below US$1.65 as low-risk buying opportunities.

OceanaGold ("Oceana") released its FY2020 Reserve & Resource Update shortly after its FY2020 Financial Results, with the former being much more important given that it is what underpins the company's financial performance. Despite a single-digit decrease in reserves sector-wide, Oceana posted a 14% increase in reserves to ~6.06 million ounces. This is based on ~143 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.06 grams per tonne gold, up from ~126 million tonnes at 1.31 grams per tonne gold for FY2019. While the company's gold (GLD) price assumption was up substantially year-over-year, this was still a solid update. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)As shown in the chart above, Oceana saw a solid increase in reserves across most of its operating mines in FY2020, with higher reserves at Macraes Underground [UG] and Waihi UG offsetting reserve depletion at the Waihi Open Pit. Outside of these major changes, we saw a marginal increase in open-pit reserves at Macraes (~40,000 ounces), a slight increase in UG reserves at Didipio (~20,000 ounces), and a slight decrease in both open-pit and underground reserves at Haile. Let's begin with the company's Haile Mine below:

Despite gold production of more than ~137,000 ounces at Haile in FY2020, Oceana managed to mostly maintain reserves net of depletion, with FY2020 reserves coming in at ~2.84 million ounces, down only marginally from ~2.86 million ounces in FY2019. The decrease of ~20,000 ounces was related to underground reserves, while open-pit reserves actually increased year-over-year. Based on the most recent technical report at Haile, production is expected to continue for more than 13 years, with a ~15-year mine life if we assume annual gold production of ~190,000 ounces. Anything above a 12-year mine life is very solid, so it's nice to see a mine life of this length at its flagship asset, even if it hasn't performed up to standards since going into production.

Moving over to the company's Macraes Mine, both open-pit and UG reserves increased year-over-year, with reserves coming in at ~1.30 million ounces. This is a nice boost from ~1.10 million ounces in FY2019, with the majority of ounces added at Macraes UG. Based on the current technical report and average annual gold production of more than ~150,000 ounces per year, the current reserve base supports an ~8-year mine life. This is a solid reserve base for Oceana's #2 operation, with the potential to extend the mine life further based on Golden Point Underground [GPUG]. It's worth noting that there's an additional ~180,000 ounces of inferred and measured & indicated resources at GPUG, which could extend the mine life by another year if converted.

Finally, at Oceana's smallest operation, Waihi, reserves increased substantially to ~630,000 ounces, up from just ~100,000 ounces in FY2020. The large boost in reserves was related to the first-time reporting of ~4.5 million tonnes at 4.33 grams per tonne gold at Martha Underground, which will form the basis of production over the next several years at the mine. This has replaced depletion at Waihi Open Pit, with production set to come in at ~40,000 ounces this year and increase to more than ~80,000 ounces next year, while averaging more than ~80,000 ounces per annum for the next six years. This should help to increase OceanaGold's production profile, with lower production combined with the Didipio shutdown weighing on FY2020 and FY2021 results.

Elsewhere in Oceana's portfolio, Didipio's reserves remained mostly flat, which isn't surprising, given that the mine remains on care & maintenance. Reserves increased by ~20,000 ounces for the year to ~1.28 million ounces, which was related to a lower cut-off grade of 0.76 grams per tonne gold-equivalent vs. 0.87 grams per tonne gold-equivalent for a portion of reserves. Currently, there's still no set date for restarting Didipio, but a return to production in the Philippines would certainly provide a massive lift to Oceana's margins, with Didipio being one of the lowest-cost gold mines globally while it was in operation.

Even if we exclude the ~1.28 million ounces of gold at Didipio, given that it's not in operation currently, Oceana has a respectable reserve base, with ~4.78 million ounces of gold as a ~380,000-ounce producer. This stacks up quite well relative to companies like B2Gold (BTG) with a ~1.0 million-ounce production profile and just over ~6.2 million ounces of gold production, or Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) with a ~250,000-ounce production profile and less than ~2.0 million ounces of reserves. Based on Oceana's market cap of ~$1.50 billion, this translates to a valuation per reserve ounce of just ~$314.00/oz on operating mines, or ~$248.00/oz including Didipio. Compared to a sector average closer to ~$350.00/oz, the stock is valued quite reasonably.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While OceanaGold should see solid organic growth in FY2022 as Waihi Underground comes online, the company is a much higher-cost producer for the time being, with all-in sustaining costs for FY2021 expected to come in above $1,100/oz. A weaker US Dollar could help costs at Haile in South Carolina, but this should be offset by a much stronger New Zealand Dollar relative to the US Dollar at Macraes and Waihi. So, while Oceana is cheap, the discount is somewhat justified, given the company's industry-lagging margins. Therefore, I don't see any reason to rush in and buy above US$2.15.

The wild card, of course, is Didipio, which could push production to more than ~500,000 ounces per year if it's restarted, and pull all-in sustaining costs back below $900/oz. We still don't have a firm restart date for the mine even though we have seen some progress, with the Office of the President of the Philippines instructed the Department of Environment and Natural Resources [DENR] to engage with Oceana and the Department of Finance to finalize the renewal of the Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement [FTAA] for Didipio. This is a step in the right direction. Still, even if Didipio does head back into production, I would expect this asset to receive a discounted valuation, given that it was just shut down for nearly two years. There is always the risk of another shutdown in the future.

OceanaGold had a solid FY2020 Reserve & Resource report, and even without Didipio, the company remains reasonably valued if it can deliver on its plans. The company has had ambitious plans for years, but they have not been executed successfully. Therefore, it will be up to the new Chief Executive Officer, Michael Holmes, to come through and turn sentiment around. With 30 years of experience for Michael Holmes and a strong operating background, including General Manager at Minera Alumbera, a turnaround here is certainly a possibility, which could push the stock back towards US$2.75. I personally prefer higher-margin producers with higher free cash flow yields than Oceana, so I remain focused elsewhere. If Oceana were to dip below US$1.65, though, I would view this as a low-risk buy zone.