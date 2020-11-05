Photo by 3D_generator/iStock via Getty Images

Think for the Future

We again recommend retail value investors Buy and Hold shares in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:GD). We recommend a Strong Buy to newbies just considering GD. Shares sell today at about the same price they were selling in 2017 when we first recommended the stock. The share price climbed from the low $190s topping $226 over the next six months.

GD is growing revenue and earnings. Management is using debt wisely and reducing it. The company is particularly growing its cyber tech segment addressing defense issues of the future. The shares might climb to $276 during the coming 12 months.

Source Simply WallST

The stock was a growing and valuable asset from the 1940s and ‘50s during the early days of retail investing. GD attracted World War II refugees, returning soldiers, and Baby Boomers, as my article explains.

Nations budgeted more money for military defense spending in 2020, but GD shares plummeted to $127 (a 17.1% drop). The toll the pandemic took on GD operations caused the company to miss analysts’ estimates. Its Gulfstream division is a classic case example.

COVID's Toll on GD Shares

Gulfstream is a commercial business jet division of GD. Products and services for the military comprise the bulk of GD revenue. Gulfstream revenue took a hit when deliveries reportedly dropped 15.7% Y/Y. Corporate spending cuts, tax rules changes, and collapsing oil prices, ergo lower jet fuel prices, brought on tough competition from lower prices, though less efficient, bizjets. The pandemic hurt the aerospace unit (-17%). Backorders for planes at the end of 2020 were $11.6B compared with $13.35B the year earlier.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Gulfstream launched the company’s newest flagship plane, the G700. The ultra, long-range bizjet can fly 7,500 nautical miles non-stop. Its features include reduced vibrations and cabin luxury. Enhanced performance and luxury sell for $75M per G700.

Never underestimate the American love affair with luxury. It is an irrational acceptance of magical thinking. Orders at Gulfstream flowed in over the first three months of 2021. Q1 ’21 proved to be Gulfstream’s strongest quarter in two years. Management expects the sales momentum to continue throughout 2021. Q1 '21 proved to be a turnaround quarter for General Dynamics.

By Q1 ’21 the company could report a stellar performance beating estimates by $0.18. The share price clawed up again to +$193. We expect GD financials will again report healthy financials and the share price will reach +$216 in the near term. In sum, fair value price target estimates range from $200 on average to $276 per share.

Source Yahoo Finance

A Healthy Future Builds on a Sound Past

Our Buy and Hold recommendations are usually targeting substantial companies with a long past in a healthy industry. The GD Market Cap tops $54B. It has a PE of 17.29. The Quant Rating places GD 13th of 46 companies in the Aerospace and Defense industrials. GD is not a meme company; it is financially sound and profitable. We expect earnings to grow +7% annually over the next three years. Revenue will grow between 4% and 5%. GD’s profit margins will probably continue hovering above 8%. Long-term assets are ~$26B. Assets outstretch liabilities, not including debt.

Some highlights from GD’s Q1’21 financial report are:

Aerospace revenue gained 11.6% Y/Y to $1.89B.

Marine Systems sales improved 10.6% to $2.48B.

Combat Systems revenue added 6.6% to $1.82B.

Technologies revenue increased 3.1% to $3.2B.

GD reported a backlog totaling nearly $90B in orders, i.e.,+ 4.5% Y/Y.

Gulfstream delivered 28 commercial jets up from 23 Y/Y.

A second reason we like GD for retail investors is that GD built a solid customer with branches of the military and other government agencies. GD is one of the birthright companies of America’s military-industrial complex. GD proved its value by producing proven effective warships, military vehicles, and ordinances. The company will benefit from President Biden’s Defense Department budget request calling for a +2-3% increase.

The chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is advocating for a significant investment increase in sea power. More money for shipbuilding will bring more business to GD and its Electric Boat division. One budget document proposes recapitalizing the Nation’s strategic ballistic missile submarine fleet. It calls for increased investment in remotely operated and autonomous systems for the next-generation attack submarine program.

GD Technologies Are Groundbreaking

GD dedicates tremendous resources to R&D. GD technologies are groundbreaking. General Dynamics is among the top five players in the defense cybersecurity market globally. We expect the market to grow at a CAGR rate of 5.36% from $19B in 2020 to nearly $30B in 2028. For instance, the Department of Defense is prioritizing expenditures for defense R&D addressing the next generation of defense capabilities.

In a June ’21 report, Federal Cyber Security Market Innovative Strategy by 2028,” GD appears among the top six companies in the Global Federal Cyber Security Market:

Source Manometcurrent.com

Downsides Are Manageable

On the downside, investors ought to consider factors that keep the stock price lumbering along and undervalued. Companies with revenues dependent on government budgets can only expect moderate annual spending increases. They seldom experience exciting revenue growth, so share prices like in meme companies are not explosive.

A second downside is that GD is dependent on the U. S. government defense budget. The priority of the current administration is domestic spending. The military spends close to a trillion dollars annually. It is the second-largest Federal expenditure after Social Security, SSI, Medicare and Medicaid, and other health and welfare programs. Progressives want deep cuts including lower limits on military foreign aid to countries like Israel, Egypt, and Asia.

Normally, the high cost of military defense cyber tech R&D demands a long-out payoff; that is another downside for investors. However, in today’s world, cyberwarfare is the new battlefront. Congress is considering increases to better fight the cyberwarfare battles following hacks invading U. S. companies and infrastructure governance for ransom and espionage. And GD is well-positioned to benefit from additional sales and profits but the company must increase R&D spending to keep its edge. GD invested heavily over the past 12 years to build its Cyber Domain division. GD is a leader in encryption protection products and services, sending secure information across multiple domains, space, and avionics.

Another downside for investors is the substantial debt that General Dynamics carries. Analysts generally agree management is using debt wisely or artfully to grow. It remains a drain on earnings and potentially other assets but we do not consider the debt level a threat to company operations.

Date Long Term Debt Shareholder's Equity Debt to Equity Ratio 2021‑03‑31 $34.62B $15.34B 2.26 2020‑12‑31 $35.65B $15.66B 2.28 2020‑09‑30 $35.54B $14.72B 2.42

Source Macrotrends

Finally, GD is going to have to contend with the rising costs of raw materials used in shipbuilding and combat vehicles. Minerals, mining, and transportation costs are skyrocketing. China rivals the U. S. in cornering the market for rare metals. Concomitantly, there is a dearth of skilled labor to work in GD production facilities including its tech facilities. Management must contend with these conditions to remain competitive and keep a strong bottom line. These conditions might negatively affect revenues and profits. It helps that GD operates over 100 facilities around the world.

Other Reasons to Buy and Hold GD

The Dividend Yield (FWD) is a reasonable 2.46%. Investors received a higher dividend over each of the past 26 years. GD gets an A- Rating for Yield and an A+ Rating from S A for Consistency. The company’s strong balance sheet ensures the continued growth of the dividend. Short Interest is a measly 1.0%.

The Quant Rating of Neutral is not exciting young investors, but the improving Factor Grades ought to speak volumes to retail value investors:

Source Seeking Alpha

The Takeaway: Death, Taxes, & Tech-Wars

Benjamin Franklin’s quip, popularly attributed to Mark Twain, that “nothing is certain except death and taxes,” omits a durable, war is a certainty.

War makes companies like GD an essential industry that provides proven products. GD is in the business of products for war and defense. GD is in the aerospace business, shipbuilding and marine systems business, combat vehicles and systems, and technologies to improve military information technology and military mission systems technologies. It is hardly a trendy industry in today’s political environment. GD is an essential industry and a good long-term investment.

Revenue and earnings growth will be steady but not surprising. Management must contend with the heavy debt load, coming inflation in material and labor prices. Then there is the image problem among investors not wanting to own stocks in “war machines” or old companies. These have the potential to keep shares undervalued. Continuing good numbers will overcome the stock's undervalued rating.

Let me take this opportunity to exclaim the importance of investing in GD with its commitment to cyber defense technology. Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war. Hamas launched over 4,000 rockets and other devices. Israel launched some 500 aircraft to bomb the Hamas launch sites and military targets. Our skies were lit nightly with these “fireworks.” I watched the skies myself and saw 3 Iron Dome anti-rockets destroy them overhead.

The uniqueness of this war is the combatants fought without attacking ground troops. Command centers were dozens of miles away (if not hundreds of miles) from the fighting. There were no battlefronts during this war. The 2021 war was a war of technology. One Israeli soldier was killed in a jeep hit by a mortar or rocket. Hamas lost about 61 fighters in surgically directed targeted attacks from smart bombs. I doubt a rifle or machine gun fired during those 11 days.

Missiles, rockets, and cyberattacks are the future of warfare. That is an ominous portent for civilians. But it buttresses our recommendation to Buy and Hold GD. It is no surprise that aerospace and technology orders rose faster at GD in the recent past than in other segments.

Oy.