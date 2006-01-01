Bonanza Makes Another Common Sense Move - More Scale, More Free Cash, More Yield

Jun. 07, 2021 12:35 PM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)MGY4 Comments8 Likes
Steve Zachritz profile picture
Steve Zachritz
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • Bonanza Creek announced an all-stock purchase of private Wattenberg player Crestone Peak Resources.
  • The deal comes on the heels of their recent Highpoint acquisition and the pending merger with Extraction Oil and Gas.
  • The all-stock transaction results in a large bump in 2022 pro forma EBITDA and Free Cash Flow and a promised increase, yet again, in the dividend.

Classic Maroon Bells Fall landscape scene
Photo by RondaKimbrow/iStock via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Research post call note.

We have covered Bonanza Creek (NYSE:BCEI), soon to be called Civitas, for a long time. Of late the name has been a consolidator in the greater Wattenberg region closing its acquisition of Highpoint in 1Q21, and only recently announcing a plan to merge with Extraction (XOG) covered here creating Civitas as per our There Can Be Only One piece. Today they announced plans to gobble private, but not insignificant, Watteberg player Crestone Resources. We like the deal as it is accretive on key metrics, provides greater scale and maintains the underlying Bonanza focus of improving margins, maintaining low debt, and further supports their move to become a meaningful return of capital player.

Crestone In A Nutshell:

  • Production of approximately 45 MBOE,
  • Reserves of > 215 MMBOE.
  • 120,000 net acres in four Colorado counties with 450 locations.

The Transaction:

  • This is an all-stock transaction with Bonanza (Civitas) issuing 22.5 mm BCEI shares. Crestone has about $250 mm of debt on their revolver that BCEI will taking onto its RBL. Along with the modest debt assumption this values the deal at $1.3 B.
  • The transaction has received major holder vote agreements including Crestone's majority shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 96% of Crestone.
  • The deal is expected to close immediately on the heels of the Extraction merger close this coming fall.
  • Current Bonanza chief Eric Greagor will remain in place as President and CEO.

A Look at Civitas in 2022:

  • Pro forma production moves from 115-117 MBOEpd for Civitas standalone to 160 MBOEpd. Management plans to maintain production ("flat to low production growth") at these levels and sees reinvestment of only 50% of cash flow to effectively accomplish maintenance mode. Much like our other large holding MGY, this type of plan gets our approval and increasingly the approval of generalist investors.
  • With the deal the production mix edges up ever so slightly to 66% liquids vs 65% Civitas only (BCEI plus XOG only). This is fine, more NGLs or oil we can't tell, but either way it's good to see them not adding a big slug of gassier volumes.
  • Operating costs fall further with this acquisition with LOE and Cash G&A expected to move below a combined $4.00 per BOE which is very low for a player with this high of a liquids component. Margins will continue to improve with scale but also diligence.
  • Guidance for Pro forma EBITDA moves from a prior Civitas standalone of $900 mm to an expected $1.3 B (or more as this uses current Street estimates and consensus oil, NGL, and natural gas decks continue to edge higher). We note the combined name is rather lightly hedged at present for 2022.
  • Guidance for Free Cash Flow moves from $0.47 B to $0.575 B (again, or more).
  • Their footprint increases to 525,000 net acre with locations moving to 1,200. The expansion of locations should put to rest concerns that the market might have had which in our view should have already been put to rest. We honestly don't see this as a being a current major concern for investors given all the acquisitions of late. With that said, we see the four regions they now have, and the deeper inventory they now have, as supportive of a very long term ability to maintain volumes, with flexibility to oil, NGLs, and gas, over time with lower maintenance capex, and higher free cash flow at a given commodity deck.
  • While we note that their pro forma net debt to 1Q21 EBITDA of 0.5x is a slight uptick from Civitas it is still very much at the low end of the mid cap upstream players group).
  • And they have yet again promised to boost the dividend from $1.60 to $1.85. At Friday's close that's an implied yield of 4.0%.

Valuation: Favorable

  • Valued on 1P reserves in the ground the acquisition is close to ~$6 / BOE which we view as inexpensive in light of the long term strip.
  • TEV/ EBITDA for 2022 is just 3.4x. Just really cheap.

Nutshell: Yet another deal for Bonanza that makes sense to us, and a deal which is not pricey in our view.

  • The acquisition simply makes sense in light of Bonanza's recent commentary regarding scale, efficiency, return of capital and it maintains and potentially sharpens their focus on becoming the first net zero Colorado player (we note the Crestone website has long spoken to environmental best practice efforts). We see this ESG focus as key in garnering more broad based investor support and also more than ever for upstream players in Colorado and we think increasingly for other U.S. upstream players as well).
  • Bonanza has had a big run this year and is up 235% since we wrote about their move to create a fortress balance sheet during the worst times of the group in recent memory in Spring 2020 (it was at below 2.5x where we wrote that bullish piece) Back then we wrote of a coming transition from return on capital to return of capital. Mission in progress but largely accomplished.
  • While the forward valuation has been edging up of late as the market digests the string of acquisitions the name continues to maintain a decent "Colorado discount" and as such we view the combined entity, trading at < 3.5x TEV/2022 E EBITDA, as still overly inexpensive.
  • Lastly and likely less important to us than some, we note that this deal likely paints a bigger target on BCEI's back as they become a meaningful prospect for bigger fish in the U.S. upstream.

This article was written by

Steve Zachritz profile picture
Steve Zachritz
4.08K Followers
Thanks for your interest in Z4 Energy Research. As of January 2021, Tipranks placed us in the top 2% of all financial bloggers and top 5% of overall experts. If you would like more in depth discussions on oil, natural gas, wind, solar, fuel cells, and other renewables, please contact us at zman@zmansenergybrain.com. We have covered energy at zmansenergybrain.com since 2006 posting 6 days a week and have been in the markets since the early 1990s. We post weekly slide shows on the oil and natural gas inventory reports and have daily pieces on individual names as well as group reports within a number of energy segments (Gassy Players, Permian Players, etc). Plus, Z is standing by essentially 24/7 to answer your energy questions. So come give us a try. IF you see our free pieces on Seeking Alpha rest assured that it was long ago written up, watched, mulled, and written up again on our site before we put a piece in the public free space. Also note that while we don't give investment advice we do tell you what we are thinking and when we buy and sell (on the site and via email) and show you our entire trading history (the trading blotter). And the site is fully searchable, by ticker and topic, again, back to 2006. So thanks for the follow and we hope to see your over at our site. Best Regards, Z Z4 Energy Research (Zman's Energy Brain)
Follow

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCEI, MGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

4 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.