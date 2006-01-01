This is a Z4 Research post call note.
We have covered Bonanza Creek (NYSE:BCEI), soon to be called Civitas, for a long time. Of late the name has been a consolidator in the greater Wattenberg region closing its acquisition of Highpoint in 1Q21, and only recently announcing a plan to merge with Extraction (XOG) covered here creating Civitas as per our There Can Be Only One piece. Today they announced plans to gobble private, but not insignificant, Watteberg player Crestone Resources. We like the deal as it is accretive on key metrics, provides greater scale and maintains the underlying Bonanza focus of improving margins, maintaining low debt, and further supports their move to become a meaningful return of capital player.
Nutshell: Yet another deal for Bonanza that makes sense to us, and a deal which is not pricey in our view.
