Quick Take

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) has filed to raise $864 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a large online recruitment platform in China.

BZ has grown at an exceptional rate of growth while achieving operating breakeven and producing impressive free cash flow.

Although the IPO isn’t a big bargain, for investors who want access to China’s online recruitment industry growth, it is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Kanzhun was founded to create its Boss Zhipin app which connects job seekers with employers looking for workers.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Peng Zhao, who was previously Chief Executive Officer of Quickerbuy, a service e-commerce company.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Mobile app native

Recommendation informed

Direct chat capabilities

Kanzhun has received at least $867 million in equity investment from investors including Techwolf, CTG Evergreen Investment, Image Frame Investment, Banyan Partners, Ceyuan Ventures, Coatue PE Asia, Global Private Opportunities Partners, GGV Capital and MSA China Fund.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks to grow its two-sided platform by attracting job seekers via online marketing and businesses of all sizes.

Notably, 66% of its enterprise users are not human resource managers, but what the firm calls 'bosses' looking for workers directly.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have sharply increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 78.4% 2020 69.3% 2019 91.8%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.8 2020 0.7

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by iResearch Global, the market for online recruitment grew by a strong 31% in 2018, reaching over 9 billion Yuan in value.

Since 2017, the industry has seen significant growth through the end of 2018.

The main drivers for this expected growth are Below is a chart showing the historical and estimated growth path of the number of employers participating in the online recruiting industry in China, though 2020:

(Source)

Also, the market likely saw a substantial rise in activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as is evidenced by Kanzhun's extremely strong revenue growth during 2020.

The company faces competition from niche vertical players, established headhunting firms and professional networking websites that may have or develop online recruitment services.

Financial Performance

Kanzhun’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Strong growth in gross profit and high and stable gross margin

Low but slightly positive operating profit

Sharply increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 120,354,000 178.9% 2020 $ 297,986,000 95.4% 2019 $ 152,476,336 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 104,045,000 178.4% 2020 $ 261,172,000 98.7% 2019 $ 131,436,336 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 86.45% 2020 87.65% 2019 86.20% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 354,000 0.3% 2020 $ 1,356,000 0.5% 2019 $ 392,824 0.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (40,972,000) 2020 $ (187,874,000) 2019 $ (112,118,168) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 25,235,000 2020 $ 60,676,000 2019 $ (16,131,756) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Kanzhun had $626 million in cash and $332 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $101.6 million.

IPO Details

Kanzhun intends to raise $864 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 48 million of its American Depositary Shares representing 96 million underlying Class A ordinary shares offered at a proposed midpoint price of $18.00 per ADS.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the sole Class B shareholder, founder, Chairman and CEO Peng Zhao, will be entitled to 15 votes per share.

Potential new investors have indicated non-binding expressions of interest to purchase shares of the IPO up to $275 million in the aggregate.

Existing shareholders Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global intend to purchase $100 million of the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $7.2 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 40% for investment in technology infrastructure and research and development to upgrade our service offerings and to improve technology capabilities in areas such as AI and big data analytics; approximately 35% for marketing activities to drive user growth and to expand into a wider user base and more geographical markets; approximately 15% for exploration of new product and service offerings, such as providing other human resource services; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, China Renaissance, Haitong International, FUTU and Tiger Brokers.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value $7,199,101,350 Price / Sales 19.19 EV / Revenue 19.19 EV / EBITDA 4793.30 Earnings Per Share -$0.43 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $18.00 Net Free Cash Flow $101,617,550 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.41% Revenue Growth Rate 178.94% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary

Kanzhun is seeking U.S. capital market access to fund its expansion activities within the Chinese market.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth as well as operating breakeven.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was over $101 million, an impressive result.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased markedly; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was 0.8x for the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing online recruiting services to jobseekers and employers in China is large.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 42.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is competitive entrants from professional networks or major internet service providers reducing its growth or increasing its marketing spend, reducing profitability.

High margin online businesses in China typically attract significant competition, especially on price, driving down returns over time.

As for valuation, management is asking U.S. IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 19.2x for the firm’s high revenue growth.

While this is above the current typical enterprise SaaS multiple, BZ has grown at an exceptional rate of growth while achieving operating breakeven and producing impressive free cash flow.

Although the IPO isn’t cheap, for investors who want access to China’s online recruitment industry growth, it is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 10, 2021.