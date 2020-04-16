Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The 2% yielding iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is an interesting passively managed fund that can help a dividend growth-focused investor to simplify the complex and time-consuming stock-picking process.

Though capital gains are what we are all striving for, the yield on cost is a key to building long-term cash flows for whatever purpose, from buying something tangible and shiny to a rich retirement. And consistent dividend growth is what makes the yield on cost so powerful.

Among the fund's basics that investors should understand is that it has no specific tilt since neither value nor growth stocks dominate the portfolio at the moment. This should be taken into account in the first place if investors would like to use this ETF to ride the value wave, so to say. Additionally, DGRO has almost no exposure to the mid-cap equity universe, with only 4.6% of the NAV allocated to companies with market values between $2 billion and $10 billion. Small-cap names are completely absent from the portfolio, despite no market-cap restrictions imposed by the underlying index. This gives a quite plausible explanation why DGRO's price has been moving generally in line with the S&P 500 (SPY) this year, lagging behind past Covid losers presented in the small-cap, mid-cap, and value funds like SCHA and IWD.

Data by YCharts

By the same token, DGRO's easily trounced all of them in the last five years since large-cap growth plays dominated the bull market of the 2010s.

Data by YCharts

With its razor-thin expense ratio of only 8 bps, DGRO has amassed a quite bulky portfolio of $19.1 billion that has been growing almost uninterruptedly since its inception in 2014, so the B Asset Flows Grade that is indicative of strong investor attention to this dividend growth fund is barely coincidental here.

Data by YCharts

Investment Strategy: Overall Reasonable Criteria, But Also Something to Dislike

DGRO's investment strategy is to track the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index, a benchmark comprising selected equities from the broader U.S. market index with at least five years of consistent annual dividend growth. Since dividends must be "qualified income," Morningstar excluded REITs from the selection universe. Constituents are weighted "according to the total dividends paid by the company to investors" with 5-3-50 capping explained in the methodology.

As far as the index analysts face the exact same yield-trap problem as in the case of other dividend-focused benchmarks, a few additional screens were included to mitigate the threats that value/yield-trap stocks pose to total returns. More specifically, a company must have a "positive consensus earnings forecast" and a payout ratio below 75%, and also do not have "an indicated dividend yield ... in the top 10% of the universe." In addition, it is worth remembering that if a current constituent skipped one year of dividend growth for whatever reason but still repurchased shares, it will remain in the index.

Is that enough? Certainly, that is the very minimum. The range of quality criteria can be much more extensive, with my favorable FCF-based ratios that should never be ignored by investors in the case they research equities by themselves factored in.

What I see as a key drawback is that Morningstar penalizes the top dividend payers by excluding those with the indicated dividend yields in the top 10% of the universe. As I have already pointed out in my note on the iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO), I believe it would be much better to do some additional research to identify plays on the brink of a dividend reset rather than simply banning top payers that may or may not experience issues from revenue decline to margin compression that can finally result in shareholder rewards suspension.

For example, due to this criterion, there are no energy names in the portfolio since Chevron (CVX), Valero Energy (VLO), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and a few others were deleted from the index in December because of their elevated yields. However, they have noticeably compressed since then due to the cyclicals' rally.

Data by YCharts

Also, it is worth mentioning that despite the fact that in the past, General Electric (GE) met all these criteria with ease and even was DGRO's top holding in 2016, it still tumbled from the dividend aristocrat throne in November 2017 and was ousted from NOBL and DGRO as a consequence.

Created by the author using the data saved by the Wayback Machine

Holdings in Greater Detail

DGRO has an impressive depth of holdings, with 391 stocks in the portfolio at the moment. In the last five years, the portfolio became somewhat leaner, with equity holdings going down from 433 in March 2016 to 391 now. Dividend reductions were among the primary triggers for constituents' removal as it was in the above-mentioned case of GE.

Importantly, DGRO is anything but sector-neutral, with IT being its major allocation with a 19.3% weight. Large exposure to tech is one of the reasons why the fund has been lagging behind value names since the beginning of the year and since the sector rotation began in November 2020. Top IT players in the portfolio are Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), established dividend-growers with recession-immune business models. This year, these Covid winners have delivered mixed performance, with MSFT experiencing high volatility and AAPL lagging behind the S&P 500; anyway, their price returns are much weaker if compared to value stocks.

Data by YCharts

Financials are in second place with an 18.7% share of the NAV. The key names from this sector are such dividend-growers as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C). Non-cyclical healthcare is in third place with a 16.8% weight.

If a dividend investor does not want to be overexposed to one sector or another, she or he should consider a fund like the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) that I have covered just recently.

While analyzing the DGRO portfolio, I also noticed an interesting holding that has no dividend history, at all - Organon (OGN). It seems OGN has joined the portfolio in the wake of its spin-off from Merck (MRK), which is allowed by the Morningstar index rules. However, as explained in the rulebook, it "will require continued dividend growth starting with the next year."

Are there any dividend aristocrats in the portfolio? It seems given loose eligibility criteria they can qualify for inclusion with ease. Sure, but not all of them managed to meet the forecast EPS and dividend yield criteria. I compared the NOBL and DGRO's security baskets and found out that only 50 stocks out of 65 aristocrats can be found in the portfolio of the latter. In DGRO, they account for almost 24% of the NAV. Among the aristocrats that are absent are the aforementioned CVX that managed to maintain the DPS during the oil market carnage. Its latest DPS increase was in April 2021. Another member of the venerable NOBL cohort that failed the dividend yield test last December was Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), a drug retailer.

Quick Peer Comparison

DGRO's closest peer is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), a fund that tracks the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index, which, in turn, represents a smaller version of the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index, with no REITs or LPs present. This benchmark is somewhat pickier given it requires at least ten years of uninterrupted dividend growth. However, it does not use any quality screens and does not require a company to have the positive forward EPS or the yield below certain levels. It also uses a less sophisticated, modified market-cap-based approach for weighting. As of May 31, VIG had 248 holdings, with 17.3% of its net assets allocated to the industrials, in sharp contrast with DGRO. VIG is also much bigger than its peer, with a portfolio of $59 billion and a slightly lower expense ratio of 6 bps.

Shortly on Quant Data

As I said above, DGRO has no specific tilt, which is proved by the results of the Quant data analysis. Around a third of the fund's NAV is deployed to the stocks with the Value Grades above B-, so I would not say that is enough to say the fund is "value-oriented." Meanwhile, only 16% of the net assets are allocated to growth plays. Again, that is insignificant.

But what surely impressed me is that stocks with the Profitability Grades above B- have a combined weight north of 87%, which points to the fact the fund has truly high quality and strong potential for distribution growth.

Have DGRO's Distributions Been Actually Growing?

The table below vividly illustrates that DGRO is clearly capable of delivering consistent quarterly distribution growth. And investors who bought the ETF 5 years ago enjoy a ~3.8% distribution yield on cost.

The author's work. Data from the fund

Oddly enough, the highest distribution since inception was made in December 2020, ~$0.27, despite the great dividend reset precipitated by the pandemic.

What Returns DGRO is Capable of Delivering?

Since its inception, the fund has delivered a 13.3% average annual total return vs. 7.2% of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

This year, the sentiment has clearly been in favor of cyclical value stocks. So DGRO has delivered the total return slightly above SPY's but failed to outperform IWD.

Data by YCharts

For a broader context, here is how they fared during similar periods in the pre-coronavirus 2018 and 2019.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

I do acknowledge that Morningstar's decision to ban high-yielders from joining its U.S. dividend growth index somewhat contributed to DGRO's outperformance in the 2010s given its exposure to underappreciated stocks was minimized. But that also led to poor performance when the Covid losers began their months-long rally. This will also remain a drag on its performance until the rotation is over.

We cannot say for sure for how long previously embattled players will continue shining, but I hope that this momentum will not abate for at least a few months, especially for European cyclicals that were heavily battered last year. That is why I have added Hugo Boss (OTCQX:BOSSY) to my portfolio (and also because it became available for purchase only recently). Of course, value cannot dominate forever. I am confident that tech and growth, the investment themes of the 2010s, will return when there will be almost no mentions of the coronavirus in the Wall Street notes. For now, I prefer to stay neutral.