Photo by wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

After years of setbacks, 2021 has been a transformative year for AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) and its investors. The company’s flagship product, FOTIVDA, was finally approved by the FDA and the company launched the product soon after. Recently, AVEO provided us with some fresh launch metrics which gave us some insight into their commercial performance thus far. In addition, AVEO presented positive results from the company’s Phase II trial for Ficlatuzumab plus or minus ERBITUX in pan-refractory, metastatic HNSCC. Despite these developments, the share price has returned to pre-approval levels and is starting to trade sideways. One would think that an FDA approval and positive updates from their pipeline would inject some positive momentum into AVEO. However, investors should not be flabbergasted by the price action and must be prepared for the share price to stay dormant until the fundamental outlook begins to clear. As a result, I believe investors need to patient and disciplined when managing their AVEO position in order to take advantage of opportunities and limiting downside risk.

I intend to review the recent developments and discuss my reformulated bullish outlook. In addition, I reveal my game plan for reapplying my profits and managing my AVEO position for the remainder of 2021.

FOTIVDA’s Commercial Outlook

FOTIVDA’s launch is obviously a transformational event for AVEO not because the company is going to generate revenue… but also because FOTIVDA and the company get to demonstrate their commercial prowess. To recap, FOTIVDA is a once-a-day VEGF for the treatment of adults RCC, ensuing two or more prior systemic therapies.

Figure 1: FOTIVDA’s Profile (Source: AVEO)

FOTIVDA’s approval was based on the Phase III TIVO-3 study, which included a subpopulation of patients who have already tried several lines of therapy including immunotherapy, which is the standard-of-care in earlier lines of treatment. Prior to FOTIVDA's approval, providers were forced to deduce a late-stage treatment plan from clinical data from earlier lines of treatment. Now, patients and providers have FOTIVDA and can create an evidence-based treatment plan that can improve outcomes with manageable safety and tolerability. This prospect encouraged the NCCN to recommend FOTVIDA for subsequent therapy. Moreover, a RCC treating oncologist survey established that 83% of providers are expected to prescribe within 6 months of its availability.

Figure 2: US RCC Market By Lines of Therapy (Source: AVEO)

With support from the NCCN, FOTIVDA will be entering an underserved $350M market with little-to-no competition. What is more, nearly half of the 3rd/4th line patients are typically un-treated, so there is room for FOTIVDA to trail-blaze and expand the market.

Launch Metrics

During the Q1 earnings call, the company reported some encouraging launch metrics despite being nine days until the end of Q1. However, the company did report $1.1M in net product revenue, which is simply due to distributors loading up on inventory. However, AVEO noted that all of the company’s distributors made multiple reorders of FOTIVDA in Q2. By April 30th, FOTIVA had a total of 49 commercial prescriptions that were filled through the company’s specialty pharmacy and distributor partners. In addition, they reported 75 free one-month samples have been ordered and delivered.

Again, this data is from the first couple of months of the launch, so it immature and incomplete. Consequently, we don’t have much to go on and will likely require Q2 data to start seeing any trends.

Things to Look Out For

Like all biotech/pharma commercial launches AVEO needs to concentrate on provider education and raising awareness about FOTIVDA. The product does fulfill an unmet need and has the attributes that distinguish it from other oncology agents. However, payers, providers, and patients often need more than a pamphlet with some bullet points before fully committing to a new product. Considering we are still in a pandemic, we have to concede that the company’s ability to reach all their targets will be hindered. If the company cannot meet with payers and providers, we have to imagine there will be a slower than expected adoption and delayed reimbursement.

Developing a Comprehensive Oncology Company

FOTIVDA's launch will most likely be the center of attention for the rest of 2021 and into 2022 However, AVEO continues to make significant headway in advancing the rest of their clinical pipeline. In addition to the current monotherapy approval, AVEO is evaluating FOTIVDA in combination with Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and moving towards a Phase III, TiNivo-2 trial for patients with advanced relapsed or refractory RCC following prior immunotherapy exposure. The combination of an immunotherapy agent and a VEGF receptor TKI combination could alter the treatment paradigm in first-line RCC.

Figure 3: AVEO Pipeline (Source: AVEO)

AVEO expects to complete enrollment later this year for their Phase II portion of the DEDUCTIVE trial of FOTIVDA in combination with AstraZeneca's (AZN) IMFINZI in p HCC. The Phase Ib data revealed no dose-limiting toxicities were observed, with a 29% partial response rate, and a 71% disease control rate. These discoveries were well-matched to the bevacizumab and atezolizumab combination, which appears to be becoming the standard in the care in that arena.

AVEO’s HGF/c-Met inhibitor, Ficlatuzumab, is progressing in a confirmatory Phase II study of Ficlatuzumab as a monotherapy or in combination with Eli Lilly’s (LLY) ERBITUX, in metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Phase I/II study of Ficlatuzumab and ERBITUX showed a disease control rate of 67%, as well as extended PFS and OS. The company is also pushing Ficlatuzumab in pancreatic cancer and AML.

The company’s early-stage programs, AV-380 and AV-203, are moving ahead as planned. AV-380 is being developed for cancer cachexia and is in a Phase I study in healthy volunteers. AVEO has regained full global rights to AV-203 after terminating its collaboration with CANbridge. AVEO hasn’t made a move with AV-203 yet, but they expect to provide an update in the second half of this year.

A few years ago, I would have branded AVEO as a one-trick pony with FOTIVDA and would have only valued the ticker based upon FOTIVDA’s performance. Now, the pipeline programs could make AVEO into a comprehensive oncology company that delivers substantial value to its shareholders. Consequently, I am augmenting my bull thesis and investment horizon to allow AVEO time to transform into a serious player in the oncology arena.

Valuation

AVEO’s valuation has always been based on FOTIVDA’s commercial potential as a monotherapy and in combination therapies. Now, that the company’s other pipeline programs are starting to show some promise, I will have to include them into my long-term outlook for the ticker. Indeed, it will be several years before the rest of the company’s pipeline has a chance to start pulling in some revenue, however, the commercial upside from those candidates could help sustain the revenue growth into the next decade.

Figure 4: AVEO Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at Figure 4, we can see the Street expects AVEO to pull in roughly $50M this year, which would be a forward price-to-sales of around 5x. That valuation should improve in the coming years as FOTIVDA gains market share and broadens the 3rd and 4th line market. In fact, the Street expects AVEO to report strong double and triple-digit growth over the next five years and almost touch $500M in 2028. At that level of revenue, we would be looking at a 0.5 forward price-to-sales, which is significantly under the industry’s average of 5x. In summary, we can say AVEO is appropriately priced for what the Street expects from them this year. However, the projected growth over the next several years makes AVEO discounted for its potential upside. Yes, these are just estimates. However, it does illustrate how AVEO could go from being appropriately priced, to being extremely undervalued in only a few years.

Endemic Downside Risk

Now that FOTIVDA has been launched, AVEO’s expenses should start to skyrocket in order to support their commercial efforts. AVEO expects they will spend will be roughly $40M for commercial efforts this year. R&D expenses are projected to be around $40M with G&A expenses remaining steady for the rest of the year.

AVEO ended the Q1 with $121.4M cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, so it appears the company should be able to make it through the end of the year. Indeed, the company did state that their “existing cash, cash equivalents, and investments and available credit under the Hercules facility will be sufficient to fund the company launch and current pipeline plans.” However, we have to accept the possibility that the company will run an offering if the market conditions are favorable in order to bolster the coffers.

It is important that investors understand that is downside risk is not an AVEO problem, but rather, an endemic downside risk in small-cap biotech/pharma companies. Until the company is able to clear a profit, investors need to be cognizant of the company’s cash burn vs. earn.

Game plan

I was fortunate to take a solid profit off the announcement of the FDA approval in anticipation the share price would revert to a previous trading range. However, I wasn't anticipating the share price to return to pre-approval levels within a few weeks. Now, I am on the lookout to see where the market is going to take AVEO over the next few months in hopes that I can reapply some of the approval profit at a deeper discount.

Figure 5: AVEO Daily (Source: Trendspider)

However, I am not in a rush to throw my money back into the ring just because the valuation is enticing. I want to buy AVEO when is under pressure and the market is shaking the tree. Looking at Figure 5, we can see that AVEO lacks a trend and the selling pressure has subsided at the moment. Therefore, I am going to pre-emptively place a few buy orders below $5.50 just in case the market or the sector wants starts to weaken, or the company reports disappointing Q2 earnings.

Admittedly, I am not looking to re-acquire a similar position size I had before FOTIVDA's approval anytime soon. In fact, I plan on keeping AVEO below the "house money" level, which will allow me to only risk some profits during the volatility of a commercial launch and remain patient to see if AVEO is able to transform into a comprehensive oncology company.