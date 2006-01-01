Photo by JoeDunckley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

Historical data have shown that price to tangible book value ("TBV") ratio served as an effective determinants of total returns for banking stocks. Historical data show that buying banking stocks near or below 1.35x price to TBV has provided very favorable return to risk ratios with overwhelming odds. At its current price ~$165, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is valued at ~2.5x of its TBV and the margin of safety to invest is thin even though JPM is undoubtedly a great company. As a result, I have to conclude that I will remain on the sideline.

This article also suggests a valuation method based on TBV + 10x dividend for people who view banking stocks as an asset plus income purchase (rather than a purchase of future earnings). This valuation method essentially values a banking stock kind of like a 10-year bond, if you consider the TBV as the face value of the bond and the dividend as the coupon payment. This method offers the advantage of valuation anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty.

I do not currently hold any JPM positions. My most recent JPM positions were initiated (together with a few other banking stocks) since 2017, and I’ve exited all of them earlier this year. I have been following JPM and a few other banking stocks quite closely for many years.

Banking valuation and my general approach

The banking sector is a great place for value investors, ranging from legends like Warren Buffett to ordinary investors like myself for many good reasons. Banking caters to a fundamental human needs that are not going to change or go away anytime soon. Moreover, many of the major banks today like JPM have established such a crucial role in the overall economy so they are too large and too important to fall. It is debatable whether these characteristics are good or bad for society. But as an investment, they definitely provide certainty and safety.

Although any investment, no matter how good it is in terms of safety and certainty, becomes a bad investment if made at the wrong price. The banking section is no exception. For a more detailed discussion of the evaluation of the banking section, I highly recommend the series of excellent articles written by Richard J. Parsons. He has systemically analyzed many bank stocks over many years, and eloquently presented the importance of valuation to investment in banking stocks. One important upshot that I took away from his analysis is that the price to tangible book value ("TBV") ratio is an effective determinant of total returns for banking stocks. Historical data have shown that buying banking stocks near or below 1.35x price to TBV has provided very favorable return to risk ratios with overwhelming odds.

Using JPM as an example shown below, it can be seen that JPM (together with the rest of the banking sector) has been trading below or near 1.35x TBV during 2010-2017, presenting excellent entry opportunities. And if entered near or below the 1.35x TBV valuation anytime during this period of time, the total return over the next few years is indeed superb.

Here a precaution is needed. The above applies to the banking SECTOR, not individual banking stocks. I myself is very cautious about investing in a stock simply because it is undervalued. For example, I would be very cautious if JPM is trading below 1.35 times of its TBV, while other banks are trading at higher valuation. In this case, there must be something really wrong about JPM. However, when JPM is trading at lower valuation together with the rest of the banking sector, I become much more comfortable. The fundamental reason for this investment approach is illustrated by the following chart. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks for me are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality. My comfortable zone lies in the middle, which represented an optimal trade-off between quality and valuation and hence reduces risks. I certainly did not invent this approach, and plenty of people has thought about and written about it before. If you are interested, Joel Greenblatt’s little book, entitled “The Little Book That Still Beats the Market”, probably is the best starting point. And the Magic Formula investing method described in this book was the backbone of my stock investment approach for picking stocks with optimal combination of valuation and quality in a methodical process.

JPM: profitability and growth

With the above backdrop, now let’s look at JPM more closely. In a nutshell, JPM is arguably the best-managed diversified bank in the U.S., if not the world. It operates in all the major banking businesses, including consumer & community banking, corporate & investment banking, commercial banking, and asset management. Led by its capable CEO James Dimon and management team, JPM has delivered stable returns as shown below throughout different market conditions. Return on asset ("ROA") has been consistently close or about 1% since 2015 and return on equity ("ROE") has been consistently near 10% in the past decade. There is no need to be alarmed by the fact that JPM’s ROA is currently slightly below the sector median. For the banking industry, any ROA consistently above 1% is very respectable. Moreover, for whatever the profitability differences there might be, JPM more than made it up by its diversified and complementary profit streams.

Besides its consistent and stable profitability, the business has also been growing at a good pace. As shown in the next figure below, over the past decade, TBV has been growing more than 7% and BV about 6%. For a bank at JPM’s scale, such growth is remarkable.

In summary, JPM is arguably the most dominant bank in the United States, with leading positions in all banking businesses. With its combination of scale, diversification, and capable management team, there is no reason why its past performance won’t continue.

Valuation of bank stock as a bond

In general, I invest in stocks as an equity investor, meaning I value them based on their future earnings. Based on analysis of their business moats and their return on capital employed, I estimate their potential for perpetual growth of their future earnings as detailed in one of my earlier articles.

But when it comes to investment in banking stocks, I focus more on the current asset value and income, essentially my valuation method becoming the evaluation of bond. And the method I use is slightly different from Richard Parsons’ method mentioned above based on 1.35x TBV. My method incorporates dividend in addition to TBV, and follows the following simple formula:

Investment Value (IV) = TBV + 10 x dividend

As seen, this valuation method values a banking stock kind of like a 10-year bond, if you consider the TBV as the face value of the bond and the dividend as the coupon payment. This method offers the advantage of valuation anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty: TBV and dividend. In the following, I will explain my thoughts and rationale of this method in more detail.

First, why do I use TBV? The short answer is that it is really the best we have for the current worth of a bank. For a large bank holding trillions of dollars of assets and liabilities, I believe even the executives themselves do not exactly know the current value of their bank. If you find this hard to agree with, imagining a much smaller-scale task - imagine ourselves trying to determine the current net worth of our household. Highly liquid assets such as stock holdings and bond holdings are easy and we can come up with an accurate number, but nonetheless, the number fluctuates day to day and by quite a bit for some days. Now move on to less liquid assets such as our house and cars. The margin of error is now much larger because we need to make assumptions about the selling price, the selling costs, and how long it would take to sell them. Now move further onto even less liquid assets such as collectibles or intellectual properties, and the margin of error can become really large here.

The above uncertainties are multiplied by a LOT for large tanks. They would have trouble to follow the day-to-day fluctuation even for their liquid assets. And for their less liquid assets and intangible assets (such as intellectual properties, customer relationships, goodwill, etc.), they would have to estimate based on some assumptions. And at the end, TBV is as good as we can get to – even there are still uncertainties. To get a very rough sense of how much uncertainties there could be, the following chart shows the difference between the TBV and the book valve (including all the intangibles). As you can see, the difference between these two could be as large as more than 40% and it has been about 25% in recent years for JPM.

Next, why do I use dividend rather than earnings? The short answer is that dividend is more reliable and indicative of a bank’s performance than earnings. The following chart provides some insights. As seen, for JPM over the past 10 years, dividend has been steadily increasing (at an impressive 13.7% CAGR). For years that it stagnated, it was because capital constraint regulations (instituted after the 2008 financial crisis) won’t let them.

In contrast, as seen, earnings fluctuate from year to year. On one hand, earnings are subject to many factors out of anyone’s control: interest rate change, overall economy, or just bad luck. On the other, earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation. As one example, in JPM’s case, a one-off $5.2B reserve was released last quarter and such release was considered as a part of the earning - not saying it is a bad practice, just illustrating the nature of earning itself.

Dividend overcomes the above issues with earnings. Dividend is not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management’s view more clearly and directly – at least for business like JPM who has a long track record of being good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence about their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simply and clear.

With the above discussion, now let’s see how the method applies in practice. The following chart compares the actual stock price, Richard Parsons’ 1.35x TBV, and my valuation method. As can be seen, the two valuation methods agreed pretty closely with each other till ~2017. And the stock price was below or around the investment value estimated by both methods till 2017 (and I started my JPM positions starting 2017 together with a few other banking stocks). After 2017, they began to develop a significant divergence. Under the current conditions, 1.35x TBV is about $90, and my method suggested an investment value ~$105, and the market price is $165, significantly above both estimates. As a future scenario analysis, suppose JPM grows the TBV by 10% next year and grows the dividend by 20% next year, the investment value calculated by my method would be around $115, still significantly below the market price. I myself started reducing my banking stock positions in Dec 2020 and exited all of them in early 2021 as the market price became significantly above my estimated investment value.

Note I am NOT predicting JPM stock to go down to $115 from here. There are both downside and upside risks (as elaborated below). And as mentioned many times above, JPM is a fantastic business. With its combination of scale, diversification, and capable management team, there is no reason why its past performance won’t continue in the long term. My decision to exit my positions earlier this year and remain on the sideline is all driven by my own risk tolerance. When the market price begins to be significantly higher than my estimated investment value, I feel the margin of safety is thin.

Other risks

There are many risks, both upside and downside, to JPM. Many of these risks are generic to the entire banking sector and not particular to JPM. One important variable is of course how the interest would evolve. The other important variable is the trajectory for loan loss provisions. The banking sector (including JPM) increased their loan loss reserve at the onset of the pandemic anticipating problematic loans. Then things did not get as bad as anticipated (always a good idea to over-prepare), and JPM was able to release part of that reserve. It is unclear if, when, and how much JPM will need to add to the reserve again, largely depending on how the pandemic and economy recovers.

As of now, my view of the biggest risk, both the downside risk and upside risk, is the development of the pandemic. Should the pandemic be over soon and the economy reopens fully, JPM is certainly well-positioned to benefit. But on the other hand, should it drag on longer and cause a slower and weaker economic recovery, JPM and other banks too will suffer from reduced loan activity, lower rates, and also possibly reduced investment banking activities too.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article analyzed JPM based on the historical valuation of the bank sector using two methods. One based on 1.35x TBV and the other TBV + 10x dividend. Both methods offer the advantage of only using the most easily obtainable and least ambiguous data. Both methods value banking stocks more as a purchase of assets rather than future earnings. Its current price ~$165 is significantly higher than the investment value estimated by both methods, and this author feels the margin of safety is thin and decided to remain on the sideline.

Thx for reading! Any comments, additional thoughts, alternative ideas are greatly appreciated!

