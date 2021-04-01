Photo by alexeynovikov/iStock via Getty Images

Last year, following the COVID-19 induced crash, I made Vinci (OTCPK:VCISF, OTCPK:VCISY) my safest pick to play a recovery in travel stocks. The reason was that, in addition to its top-notch airport division, the company also had a cash cow in its highway concessions, where traffic resumption would be much faster.

Fourteen months on, Vinci's recovery has played out, like so many other stocks admittedly. However, with Vinci there was never a sleepless night: the highways kept delivering the cash, and the contracting division saw its order book expand as governments ramped up infrastructure spending.

With the stock trading near its pre-COVID highs, as the market anticipates a full recovery of air traffic which will take time to materialize, a pause in the share price action looks warranted. I took my profits, as did several insiders, to reinvest into names with bigger short-term potential in my opinion. For buy-and-hold, dividend-growth investors, however, there's no reason to run for the exits as Vinci will continue to create value, as shown by two recent acquisitions: a portfolio of Brazilian airport concessions, and the contracting business of Spain's ACS (OTCPK:ACSAF).

A Recovery Led By Highway Concessions And Contracting

As expected, the impact of COVID-19 on highway concessions ("Vinci Autoroutes") was way more limited than the effect on air traffic. While the 2020 EBITDA of Vinci Autoroutes was only 22.7% below that of 2019, Vinci Airports' EBITDA fell by 90%:

The table above also shows the resilience of Vinci's contracting business, which was down by only 10.6% vs. the previous year. This division, which comprises Vinci Energies and Vinci Construction, has been going strong, with its order book now up 31% from 2019 levels:

This order book already secures a successful 2021 and 2022 for the contracting business. Meanwhile, highways should get back to pre-COVID levels as soon as this summer, according to the company. With regard to the airport division, things will take more time, with traffic still heavily affected by restrictions on international travel:

Numbers should improve gradually, but a full recovery to pre-COVID air traffic won't happen before 2022 at the earliest, and most likely 2023.

Limited Upside Potential In Vinci's Stock In The Short-Term

With that in mind, let's take a look at the stock price. While the Euronext Paris-traded stock is still slightly below its February 2020 high, the ADRs have fully recovered (the difference comes from the USD's weakening against the EUR).

It's clear that the market anticipates a recovery in Vinci's results that is yet to fully materialize, as suggested by the air traffic figures that will remain a headwind for another 6 months at least. Therefore, I think that the easy money has been made, and I do not expect the stock to move meaningfully in the next 6 months.

Insiders don't seem to expect major short-term upside either, judging by their selling in recent weeks:

The recovery phase has played out, in my opinion. For investors with a long time horizon whose strategy is to buy and hold forever high-quality blue chips, it's a different story.

Vinci Will Continue To Create Value In The Long Run

In the long run, Vinci will most certainly continue to grow its business and increase the dividend. In 2020, the company spent as much in capex as it did in 2019, thanks to the cash generated from a reduction in working capital. This shows Vinci's commitment to its growth projects.

In the past few months, the company has been busy signing new concessions and acquiring the contracting business of ACS, a leading Spanish company:

In Brazil, Vinci won the concession of a portfolio of 6 airports, the largest one being Manaus with 3 million passengers in 2019. This will give Vinci critical size in a country where it has been operating the Salvador Bahia airport since 2018.

Simultaneously, Vinci signed an agreement to acquire the energy business of Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., the Spain-listed company of Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez. This is a large acquisition, with a purchase price of c. €4.9 billion, to be paid fully in cash. Specifically, Vinci will acquire ACS’s Industrial Services contracting business and its renewables development platform. With the latter, Vinci expects to become a meaningful player in the development of renewables concession projects, that the company would ideally build, own, and operate.

As usual, the value created by Vinci's patient growth strategy will be shared with the shareholders, as shown by Vinci's decision to maintain a (slightly reduced) dividend throughout the crisis.

Bottom Line

Following the recovery in the stock price, despite part of Vinci's operations (the airport division) still struggling, I do not expect much upside in Vinci's stock in the next semester. At the moment, I'm still finding opportunities in the small-cap universe and have sold some blue chips, including Vinci, to be able to chase these opportunities.

By contrast, for investors looking for a high-quality blue chip likely to offer a growing dividend in coming years, Vinci remains a perfectly valid pick, as the company continues to execute well on its growth strategy.