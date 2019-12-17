Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is starting to curry favor with investors. The file-sharing platform continues to grow its suite of products and is today much more than just a place to drop files and forget.

Even though there's a lot of competition in this space and Dropbox's revenue growth rates are mediocre and, at best, it still manages to generate very strong profit margins.

What's more, it has a 2024 financial target of generating $1 billion of free cash flow, which is looking increasingly achievable by the day.

At just 5x forward sales, this stock should certainly make its way towards investors' watchlists.

Recent Market Sentiment

Dropbox has been one of those stocks that I have been consistently bullish on this past twelve months.

But if I were to say that the path for shareholders has been easy, it would be disingenuous to say the least. As you can see above, the path has been incredibly volatile.

However, as you undoubtedly know already, Elliott Management has taken a position in Dropbox, and that's hopefully likely to spur on change for the good of all shareholders. Having said that, Elliott's performance isn't always perfect, so the hedge fund taking a position in and of itself doesn't preclude anything substantial.

On the other hand, Cloudera (CLDR) looks set to be taken private at $5.3 billion - thus, this could translate into some renewed interest from investors towards Dropbox.

Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize

Dropbox is now a shadow of its former self. For all intents and purposes, we are eyeing up a company that's growing at 10% CAGR. Even if Dropbox grows marginally faster than this rate, this still is largely in the right ballpark.

To be fair, it isn't that the file-sharing platform hasn't been attempting to grow at a faster rate; it's simply that there's now so much competition in this space, from the likes of Box (BOX) to Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google Drive, not to mention other premium platforms.

However, Dropbox today is far from being a simple one-dimensional file-sharing platform. Today, Dropbox has amongst its products a place for teams to collaborate, content management, and an eSignature platform.

So, with this context in mind, I want to discuss want investors should look forward towards.

Future Growth Prospects

One of the big advantages of investing alongside management that has a lot of skin in the game is that they are typically very prudent capital allocators.

Note below that CEO Andrew ("Drew") Houston has a huge amount of skin in the game:

What this means in practice is that when Dropbox makes an acquisition, such as its acquisition of HelloSign, we can see that this has the potential to be a big driver of future profits.

For instance, during the most recent quarter, we once again heard that HelloSign continues to be one of the fastest-growing products within Dropbox's suite of products. Having said that, management doesn't give much in the way of hard revenue or a breakdown in profit margins from this business unit.

What we do know is that Dropbox continues to guide investors for its $1 billion free cash flow target by 2024.

Valuation - Cheaply Priced

Dropbox trades at about 5x forward sales. This is practically the same valuation as Box, which also trades at 5x forward sales. However, in the case of Box, we should add some context.

Source: Box Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

As you can see above, Box's non-GAAP gross margins are approximately 73%, compared with 80% for Dropbox's. Hence, from this point of view, Dropbox has superior business economics.

Source: Box Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Moreover, as you can see above, Box's non-GAAP gross margins typically hover around mid-teens, with Q1 2022 reporting 17%. Meanwhile, for Dropbox, it reached 29% operating margins in Q1 2021 (the same calendar period for both companies).

Also, Dropbox has noted that its 2024 financial target sees Dropbox's reaching operating profits of 28% to 30%. Thus, when we consider the two companies, I argue that Dropbox is a slightly better investment.

Now to add yet another comparison, we may consider Cloudera. Cloudera is about to be bought out at 5.7x forward sales. However, Cloudera has for a number of quarters grown its top-line at high single digits. And I very much doubt it was going to become GAAP profitable any time soon.

The Bottom Line

On the surface, there's a lot not to like from Dropbox and that's why its share price has been very volatile this past year.

But when we dig further we can see that its stock is towards the cheap end of the spectrum of its peers. Furthermore, what it lacks in solid growth rates, it more than makes up for in strong and growing free cash flows.