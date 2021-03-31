Photo by Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) intends to raise $152 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing treatments for solid tumors for various common cancers.

JANX is still at preclinical stage, so the IPO is more suited to long-term hold institutional investors; I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

La Jolla, California-based Janux was founded to develop T cell engagers for treating metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, colorectal cancer and other common cancers.

Management is headed by founder, president and CEO David Campbell, Ph.D., who was previously Chief Scientific Officer at Sitari Pharmaceuticals and Iron Horse Therapeutics.

Below is a brief overview video of treatment options for metastatic prostate cancer:

The firm's lead candidate is PSMA-TRACTr, which it is developing for prostate specific membrane antigen therapy purposes.

None of the company's programs have entered Phase 1 trials yet.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $77.3 million in equity investment and include Avalon Ventures, RA Capital, Bregua, OrbiMed and Correlation Ventures.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.

Also, the research report states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

The most common cancers in 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

During the forecast period, the North American region is projected to dominate the market due to the high incidence of cancer; the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest, as shown by the graphic below:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

AbbVie

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Harpoon Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Poseida Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics

Tmmunity Therapeutic

Crescendo Biologics

Bayer

Others

Financial Status

Janux’s recent financial results are typical of a biopharma firm at IPO in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years:

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $70.8 million in cash and $11.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

JANX intends to sell 9.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $152 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $274 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 25%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $20.0 million to fund the development of our PSMA-TRACTr product candidate through the completion of the ongoing IND-enabling studies and planned Phase 1 trial in mCRPC patients; approximately $25.0 million to fund the development of our EGFR-TRACTr product candidate through the completion of the ongoing IND-enabling studies and planned Phase 1 trial in EGFR overexpressing cancer patients, including CRC patients; approximately $25.0 million to fund the development of our TROP2-TRACTr program through the completion of the planned IND-enabling studies and planned Phase 1 trial in TROP2 overexpressing cancer patients, including TNBC, UC, and NSCLC patients; approximately $20.0 million to fund the development of our Costimulatory Bispecific program through the completion of the planned IND-enabling studies and planned Phase 1 trial in patients with high PD-L1 expressing tumors; and the remaining proceeds to fund our other research and development activities for our future pipeline, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Cowen, Evercore ISI and H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Commentary

JANX is seeking public investment capital to advance its pipeline of preclinical stage candidates into Phase 1 trials.

For its lead candidate, PSMA-TRACTr, the company is developing for prostate specific membrane antigen therapy purposes.

Management plans to submit an IND for its lead candidate in the first half of 2022.

The market opportunity for treating solid tumors is extremely large, diverse and expected to grow substantially in the years ahead as the global population ages.

The firm has developed a collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme to develop two TRACTr candidates against two cancer targets selected by Merck.

The firm’s investor syndicate includes prominent life science venture capital firm OrbiMed.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 56.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its preclinical stage of development for all of its pipeline candidates.

As for valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at the lower end of the typical range for biopharma firms at IPO.

Given the firm’s preclinical stage of development for its various programs, the IPO is likely more suited to institutional investors with long-term hold timelines, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 10, 2021.