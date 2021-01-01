Photo by Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has everything going for it to become one of the most dominant EV names in the Chinese automotive market in the next few years. The company has been gaining traction in recent years, it's constantly increasing the number of vehicles that it delivers, and its current market price presents a great buying opportunity for investors, who are interested in adding an EV company to their portfolio. Despite the recent selloff, we believe that XPeng has more than enough catalysts that will help it to create additional shareholder value in the long run, and for that reason, we continue to hold the company's shares.

Lots of Catalysts Ahead

XPeng is a popular Chinese EV manufacturer that has been gaining traction in its domestic market in recent years. Currently, the company develops an SUV and a sedan under the names G3 and P7, respectively, and it also plans to launch an upcoming A-class sedan called P5 later this year. While XPeng's stock is down more than 10% since our latest article on the company came out a couple of months back, we believe that the recent selloff presents a great buying opportunity for investors, who plan to expose their portfolio to EV names.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

In the last three quarters as a public company, XPeng has been narrowing its losses and steadily increasing its revenues Q/Q. In Q1, it managed to increase its revenues by 616.1% Y/Y to $450.4 million, while at the same time its gross margin during the period was 11.2% against -4.8% a year ago. In addition, XPeng is close to becoming a profitable company in the next couple of years, as its Q1 GAAP EPS was only -$0.15, while at the same time it managed to also increase its deliveries by 487.4% Y/Y to 13,340, even though there was a Chinese New Year and a semiconductor shortage during the period.

One of the biggest advantages of XPeng is its omnichannel distribution business model, which helps it to reach as many potential customers as possible. The company already sells its cars online, but its cars are also available for purchase in dealerships in over 70 major Chinese cities. Right now the company plans to expand its dealership network by 300 stores in 110 cities by the end of 2021. On top of that, XPeng has been also aggressively expanding its capacity in recent quarters thanks to the help of Chinese local governments, in order to meet the growing demand for its cars. Currently, the company builds its second manufacturing facility in Guangzhou and at the beginning of April, it has also announced that it will build its third facility in Wuhan thanks to the investment from the municipality. Once its second and third facilities are completed, its annual capacity will reach 300,000 cars. Reaching such a high annual capacity for XPeng will be a major milestone and will certainly help it to establish a stronger presence in the biggest EV market in the world.

Another advantage of XPeng is that it's leading the development of autonomous software for cars in China. The company launched navigation-guided pilot software for highways at the beginning of this year, which already reached a major milestone, as its user mileage surpassed 2.3 million kilometers, while its penetration rate in P7 models at the end of Q1 reached over 50%. So far, no major incidents were reported about XPeng's software, so there's every reason to believe that the company has a solid foundation to continue to develop its software and become the first Chinese automaker to reach Level 5 vehicle autonomy, especially since more than 40% of its workforce works in the R&D department.

As for the risks, at a market cap of ~$28 billion, some might consider XPeng to be richly valued. However, we believe that as long as deliveries and revenues are growing at a triple-digit rate, the company's stock will be able to keep its momentum and appreciate in the long run, as the overall EV industry is expected to continue to grow at a record rate as well. In addition, to hedge itself against the possible delisting from the US exchanges, the company already looking for ways to offer its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the future.

The good thing about XPeng is that it has a decent chance to successfully tackle all of the upcoming challenges thanks to its strong balance sheet. At the end of Q1, the company had $5.12 billion in cash and only $244 million in long-term debt, and could not be considered overleveraged. On top of that, the company is also immune to the possible US-China trade war, which might erupt once again anytime soon, as all of its business from manufacturing and R&D to sales are located in China. Therefore, the geopolitical risks of investing in this company are minimal.

Another advantage of XPeng is that there's a high demand for its products among Chinese consumers. In April and May, the company delivered 5,147 units and 5,686 units, respectively, which represents a growth of 285.3% Y/Y and 483% Y/Y, respectively. XPeng's YTD deliveries stand at 24,173 units, up 427% Y/Y. Thanks to such growth from the beginning of the year, XPeng project its Q2 deliveries to be in the range of 15,500 to 16,000 units, which represents a growth of 380.2% Y/Y. Considering that the company already delivered nearly 11,000 units in April in May, it has a decent shot of beating its top-line projections for the quarter. In addition, XPeng also expects its revenue for Q1 to be in the range from RMB3.4 billion to RMB3.5 billion, which represents a growth of 475.5% to 492.4% Y/Y.

Considering all of this, we believe that XPeng will be able to keep its momentum, as it quickly becomes more popular within China and will likely become one of the dominant EV manufacturers in the region since the penetration of EVs in major Chinese cities constantly increases and is already around 20%. On top of that, XPeng's G3 SUV already became a #1 in registrations among SUVs in China in Q1, while P7 is #3 in registrations among sedans in the region, and the upcoming release of A-class sedan under the name P5 in late 2021 will help the company to establish an even stronger foothold in the market. In addition, as revenues are expected to continue to increase at a triple-digit rate, we believe that currently, it's a good time to buy the company's shares, especially since it seems that they already have bottomed after the recent market selloff.

Source: Seeking Alpha