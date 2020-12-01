Photo by lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is a bit of a conundrum for investors. The company is a "verb" (you don't ride-hail, you "Uber" to where you are going), and its strong brand has made it a strong competitor both in mobility as well as food delivery. But as the company continues to grow, Uber remains very unprofitable.

This raises the question of whether Uber is capable of turning a profit in its existing state. Autonomous driving is anticipated to be revolutionary for the transportation industry, and Uber is an obvious benefactor in waiting. However, autonomous driving comes with a myriad of open questions that autonomous driving cannot yet answer. This uncertainty, combined with Uber's continued cash burn, makes it a dicey investment idea for investors.

Uber's Financial Flaws

The idea of what Uber is trying to accomplish is appealing at face value. Uber is striving to use scale and technology to excel in a business model that is traditionally fragmented. Uber also operates globally, looking at a multi-trillion addressable market across mobility, food delivery, and freight.

However, as the company generates more revenues, the losses continue to accelerate for Uber. In 2018, Uber generated $10.4 billion in revenue, but EBITDA came in at ($1.8 billion). Revenues of $13 billion in 2019 were followed by EBITDA losses of ($2.7 billion).

Uber had a very strange 2020 due to the pandemic, so it cut costs and divested some business interests to reduce losses. However, we can see that Uber's operational cash flow compared to revenue was declining up to the pandemic. As we come out of the pandemic, we will see how this trend continues forward, but the most recent quarter was moving in the wrong direction.

Source: YCharts

Most companies look for operating leverage as they scale and invest into the growth to drive that leverage. Eventually, the business becomes profitable, and earnings growth accelerates due to the momentum created. However, when a company continues to burn more cash as it grows, that's a red flag. So why does Uber burn so much cash?

The answer is simple and is part of Uber's "DNA" as it currently exists. Uber has to pay human drivers. Unfortunately, drivers are an expensive workforce and bring down Uber's unit economics in a big way.

Source: Uber Technologies

Uber's cost of revenue (mostly driver payments) is a costly barrier to profitability. As a growing business, Uber is investing in sales/marketing, R&D, etc. However, because its driver payments come right off the top (taking about 40%-45% of revenue), it doesn't leave enough margin in the business for corporate expenses without burning cash.

The inherent problem with this is that these payments are recurring. It's not like Uber can outgrow its driver payments. The model is flawed on a fundamental basis. If Uber is giving more rides, those drivers generate more payments that Uber must pay. It's a variable cost to Uber.

Saved By Technology?

However, investing isn't about looking at the past as it is about looking forward. Uber is well aware of the current challenges that human drivers pose to its current business.

The company is looking forward to technological advancements in transport, both in sentiment and in a literal sense. The upside is obvious. If transportation can become automated, a large portion of those variable costs of revenue become fixed. It would enable the economics of Uber to scale better as it grows larger.

However, there have been bumps in the road to autonomous transportation. Uber had originally invested heavily into building its own autonomous driving technology. The unit operated as Advanced Technologies Group, or "ATG." Uber had spent roughly $1 billion on ATG over the life of the project.

However, Uber changed course at the end of 2020 when it sold the business to Aurora Innovation. The deal shifted the burden of technological development to Aurora, making Uber more of a strategic backer than anything. Uber also has a minority stake in Joby Aviation (RTP).

Source: Uber Technologies

The decision for Uber to get out of direct ownership of autonomous driving technologies presents some questions for investors.

Based on Uber selling this business, it would imply that Uber's efforts were nowhere near completion. Otherwise, why would they throw in the towel at the finish line? In fact, as of May 2021, no vehicle currently sold in the US has exceeded level II autonomy.

Source: NHTSA

Given that we are still multiple levels away from the goal of fully autonomous fleets, several questions about Uber and how autonomous driving may impact its business model now that Uber lacks an organic solution.

How long until Aurora ( Uber's strategic partner) reaches autonomy?

How will liability and safety regulations impact the commercialization of autonomy?

How much will the unit economics of Uber improve using a licensed technology versus their own?

Will the competitive landscape of autonomy play out in Uber's favor? What if rivals secure autonomous technologies first?

In the meantime, Uber is continuing to burn cash. As of the end of March 2021, Uber has $4.8 billion in cash on its books. This liquidity should last Uber several quarters, but if the company doesn't see a material change in the next 12+ months, Uber may need an equity raise.

Source: YCharts

There are simply a lot of unknowns at this point for Uber shareholders.

Looking At Valuation

With a lot of unanswered questions, investors should be looking to a margin of safety. However, I'm not sure how much safety there is in Uber's valuation. The company is already massive, approaching a $100 billion enterprise value.

Source: YCharts

Analyst estimates are quite optimistic. The company is going to continue growing revenues as the global economy recovers. Uber is a clear benefactor from reopening. Analysts are projecting strong revenue growth that will take revenues to $28 billion by 2023. By then, analysts expect earnings to cross the inflection point of growth, hitting $1.21 per share in 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha

But because of the company's inherent variable costs of human drivers, I'm not sure that such a quick path to profitability is something to count on. I don't expect Uber's business model to change much between now and then. Can Uber become profitable with human drivers? We will need to wait and see; however, investors should be aware of the risks involved. Should it become clear that Uber's profitability remains evasive as we proceed over coming quarters, a rerating of the stock could occur.

Wrapping Up

From a brand standpoint, there is a lot to like about Uber. "Uber" has become a verb, and the company's scale as a leader in its markets only further enhances its moat from competitors. However, it's still not yet clear how lucrative the core business model can be over time. If autonomous technology hits more snags, its cash-burning model could test Uber financially over the coming years. Uber would, of course, raise more capital in that event, but from an investing standpoint, I am not yet convinced of Uber's upside for shareholders.