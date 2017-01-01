Photo by G0d4ather/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has remained a somewhat frustrating stock to own – I say “somewhat”, because while the shares aren’t far from their all-time high (about 5%) and have risen around 60% over the past year, they’ve still continued to lag the broader semiconductor space a little bit. I suspect this is due in part to the fact that management runs the business for long-term margins and growth (as opposed to shorter-term metrics), as well as the slower-growing software assets.

In any case, I continue to believe that Broadcom offers a good mix of quality and value. Broadcom has exceptionally strong businesses in multiple growing markets (including switching/routing, broadband access, custom ASICs, and front-end phone components), and I like the combination of mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth potential and exceptional (high 50%s) non-GAAP operating margins. With those drivers, I believe Broadcom shares should trade closer to the mid-$500s.

A “Modest” Beat In A Red-Hot Sector

Supply shortages continue to restrain growth and drive very high lead times, but this is still an exceptionally strong period for the chip sector; the latest data on the industry from SIA extrapolates to around 30% year-over-year growth after 20% yoy growth in March. Relative to that strong backdrop, Broadcom’s beat-and-raise quarter was arguably more “good enough” than “exceptional”, and I have little doubt that at least some analysts will continue to point to the growth drag from the Infrastructure business.

Revenue rose 15% yoy in the fiscal second quarter (and declined less than 1% qoq), good for a small (sub-2%) beat relative to sell-side expectations. Semiconductor revenue rose 20% yoy (and declined 2% qoq) to $4.8B, good for a 2%-plus beat, with healthy demand in hyperscale and telco networking and broadband. Infrastructure revenue rose 4% yoy (and more than 2% qoq), more or less hitting expectations.

Gross margin improved a better-than-expected 180bp from the year-ago period and 160bp from the prior quarter (to 74.9%), while operating income rose 25% yoy and less than 1% qoq, with operating margin improving almost five points year over year (to 57.5%) and almost a point sequentially despite significant ongoing R&D reinvestment.

Looking to the next quarter, management offered a revenue target about 2% above the prior sell-side average estimate, with an EPS target about 4% higher. While lead times remain very high relative to the long-term average (2017-2020), they have started to stabilize.

The Debate Between “New Normal” And “Normalization” Will Rage On

The elevated level of lead times across the sector remains a major focus of bull-versus-bear debates. Bulls argue that there are fundamental changes underway in semiconductor demand (including auto “chip’ification”, IoT growth, and ongoing investments in data centers/data capacity) that will lead to a protracted period of growth – the latest iteration of “it’s different this time”.

Bears argue that it’s not really so different this time – long-term chip volume growth potential may well be higher over the next three to five years (if not 10 years) than in the past, but lead times are still not sustainable, double-ordering is happening, and there will be a “washing out” period as supply comes online, inventories get built to appropriate levels, and orders fade.

My position hasn’t really changed – I do think there is truth in both positions. I do believe there is over-ordering and that there will be a correction process, but I also believe that basic volume demand will be stronger in the coming years than it has been in the recent past. What that means in practical terms is that I do think there could be some risk to chip sector estimates and share prices later in 2021 or in 2022, but that will be a good time to buy pullbacks.

Broadcom’s Core Strengths Are Firmly In Place

On a fundamental level, I continue to like Broadcom’s long-term positioning. Management has made it a priority to establish leadership positions in addressable markets that offer both reasonable (or better) growth and the prospect of attractive margins. When they can’t achieve those goals, they look to get out.

In networking silicon, many rivals have tried to unseat Broadcom (including Intel (INTC), Nvidia’s (NVDA) Mellanox, and Cisco (CSCO)), but these competitive efforts haven’t really dented Broadcom’s position, as the strong R&D effort behind the Tomahawk, Trident, and Jericho platforms continue to drive exceptional leading-edge performance – with a 5nm Tomahawk likely to launch in 2022, Broadcom looks to be about two years ahead of its rivals.

So too in other areas. Qorvo (QRVO) has inarguably picked up business in its front-end smartphone business, but Broadcom’s business remains very strong. The Broadband business is arguably overlooked, but continues to leverage work-from-home opportunities and new standards (like WiFi 6), as well as positioning for upcoming opportunities like DOCSIS 4.0 and 25G PON.

Last and by no means least are growth opportunities like custom ASICs and silicon photonics. In custom ASICs, Broadcom appears to have grown this into a $3B-plus business over just a few years (exact numbers are hard to come by), enjoying strong relationships with AI leaders like Google (GOOG) and growth opportunities with customers like Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB), though rivals like Marvell (MRVL) are stepping up.

In silicon photonics, management shifted more attention back toward this market not that long ago, and recently released an expanded portfolio of 100G-800G solutions, including its first 100GB PAM-4 VCSEL.

The Outlook

Although I do see some risk to sector-wide semiconductor growth as lead times normalize, I continue to expect mid-single-digit organic revenue growth from Broadcom over the longer term.

How much management can add to that through M&A remains an open question. Management wants to do deals, and debt is back down to < 2x forward EBITDA (though still high by sector standards), so I would expect to see more activity.

Management has said that they see relatively few opportunities in semiconductors now – leadership in the CPU and GPU spaces is pretty entrenched and memory is too commoditized. I could, perhaps, see Broadcom looking at the microcontroller space, but it doesn’t really lend itself to the sort of share that Broadcom likes. I suppose it’s plausible that the company could look at FPGA company Lattice (LSCC), but I’m not sure that would be a worthwhile deal for the company.

As is, I’m looking for 5% to 6% long-term revenue growth, with near-term gross margins around 74% to 75% and operating margins in the 57% to 58% range, heading toward 60% over time. With that, I believe long-term free cash flow growth could exceed 7%.

The Bottom Line

I value semiconductor companies two different ways – a long-term discounted cash flow approach (that tends to work better in more bearish cycles) and a margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approach that works better in bullish cycles. Either approach suggests Broadcom is undervalued, with near-term appreciation potential close to 20% and long-term annualized return potential in the high single-digits.

Broadcom isn’t really set up to be a leader (in terms of stock performance) when the semi cycle is hot, but over the long term, I still think this company is one of the big winners. With leading share in multiple attractive growth markets, excellent margins, and strong FCF without compromising R&D, this remains a name for more patient investors to consider.