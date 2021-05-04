Photo by MesquitaFMS/E+ via Getty Images

Article Objective

We wanted to cover a services stock today and Gartner (NYSE:NYSE:IT) is the most interesting undercovered stock we could find at the moment. The stock has a close correlation with the company's performance which made up for an opportunity to do fundamental analysis. Prospective earnings were analyzed by looking at the company's financial statements and considering the current climate it operates in. We covered value drivers in order to feed into our price target.

Overview

"Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance. This segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization." - Source

Performance

Stock

Source

Source

Gartner's stock has had a really strong YTD return but what has impressed us the most is the stock's long-term returns. The stock's been able to beat the index by 73% over the past 10 years. We think that the two main factors for this are due to persistent strong earnings as well as the fact that the company hasn't rewarded shareholders with dividends but rather with share repurchases. Dividends dilute the residual (the stock's fair value), and repurchases increase the per-share value.

Source

The stock holds an A rating for momentum, which might mean that if earnings strength and share buybacks persist that the stock won't lose traction. Gartner is 94.20% owner by institutions, which means that fundamentals-based investing will most likely prevail. This article examines the company's fundamentals and determines whether the stock will subsequently continue its bull run.

Financials

Source

By studying the income statement we can see that Gartner is a company, which has scaled well in both its top line revenue as well as its profit margins. The company beat its revenue estimate by $53.95 million and its EPS estimate by $0.95 in its latest Q-1 earnings report (5-4-2021).

Source

Source: Gurufocus

Gartner has a healthy net income that has been positive on a consistent basis, this means that earnings quality is high and analysis is made easier. Gartner has managed to reduce its weighted average cost of capital whilst increasing net income. According to Finbox, the company has a pre-tax cost of debt of 5.8%, which meets the sector average. If Gartner can reduce the figure slightly, it might maximize residual to common shareholders. We decided to have a look at the 10-K and 10-Q to analyze what investors can expect with earnings moving forward. We firstly had a look at the M score.

Source: FinBox

The M-score is an indicator of how likely the company is to manipulate earnings. We actually want the M-score to be as low as possible. Gartner has an M-score below the -1.78 threshold, which means that it's unlikely to manipulate earnings. Now getting into earnings analysis (All the numbers can be found on the mentioned 10-Q & 10-K, as well as the Seeking Alpha platform under financial statements).

Gartner raised its earnings view to an expected $4.57 billion in revenue versus the prior expected $4.31 billion. The company also expects its EBITDA to reach $1.1 billion versus a previously expected $760 million.

Gartner's unearned revenue rose by 5.8% in the last quarter. According to Gurufocus, the company has a days of sales outstanding ratio of 114.3, which means that unearned revenue is common, and will persist.

Accounts payable has increased by a significant amount from $38.6 million to $583.4 million whilst accounts receivable has decreased by $30.6 million. This is indicative of aggressive accounting and could reverse in 2021/22, which might drive earnings lower.

The company started capitalizing its leases in 2019, and still has capitalized leases of $765.1 million on its balance sheet. Capitalizing instead of expensing leases has a positive effect on long-term net income.

All considered, Gartner is set for a mixed consensus for the rest of 2021 but we think that scale at which the company's earnings are growing is the ultimate determining factor. Gartner has a 5-year revenue CAGR of 13.6% and a free cash flow yield of 4.6%. Although it seems as if the company followed an aggressive accounting strategy during 2020, a reversal of balance sheet adjustments won't be enough to dent the company's earnings due to its tremendous growth.

Source

As a matter of fact, the company has actually beaten its revenue expectations in each of its last 7 quarterly reports whilst beating EPS estimates in each of its last 8.

Source

Source: Gurufocus

Building on EPS estimates. Gartner currently has an all-time high diluted EPS as net income has increased significantly. We think that the diluted EPS will increase even further due to the company's announcement that it will buy back 2.4% of its shares.

Value Drivers

Gartner operates in a way where it has broad industry exposure but low concentration. The company's operating in a perfectly competitive market and by following this strategy they're able to avoid replacement risk from competitors.

Gartner's business model is built on comprehensive quality and objectivity. They're quality-driven, which allows their clients to gain an edge in their respective fields.

The company is shareholder-driven with a history of share repurchases, which has caused the stock to outperform the broader index.

Adding to shareholder value is the company's dual-class board structure. Gartner has a chairman (James C. Smith), which is independent of its CEO (Eugene A. Hall), which results in better governance.

The company has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10-years, which has mainly been driven by momentum due to stronger than expected earnings. Gartner's stock price will rely heavily on future earnings.

Gartner has an interest coverage ratio of roughly 4.30, which has allowed them to sufficiently cover debt repayments. The company's debt/equity has also remained stable over recent years, creating a constant positive flow of bottom line earnings.

Source: Gurufocus

Risks

Gartner's business operates internationally, which makes it difficult for them to manage foreign exchange risk. The current central banking environment has created a very unpredictable time for the FX market.

The quality of labor and tech advancements mean that Gartner has high input costs and requires significant investment in technology to stay up to date.

The research industry has low barriers to entry, which results in a highly competitive environment. If Gartner feels threatened they might opt to go for further acquisitions, this will subsequently put downward pressure on equity value.

Valuation

We used two techniques to derive a valuation. The first was to measure intrinsic value, which determines what the share price should currently be. The second is a justified forward P/E ratio which sets a 12-month price target.

# Intrinsic value

(EV/EBITDA x FCF)/shares outstanding = ( 28.52 x $1036.4 million)/86.08 million = $344 per share (rounded)

The stock is significantly undervalued in the market. This might be due to 1) the rate at, which the company's buying back shares, and 2) the earnings strength versus its enterprise value. Gartner is an asset-light business.

# Price Target

P/E x Estimated EPS = 59.17 x 6.42 = £321 (rounded)

U.S. GAAP accounting figures found on Seeking Alpha indicate that the rounded figure provides investors with a potential upside of 38% over the next 12-months.

# Consensus

Gartner will most likely experience strong earnings over the next year due to global stimulus, which will drive up its client retention and base. We think that a 38% upside is realistic, but investors should note that the current Goldilocks market sentiment for the IT sector could add inefficiencies and the price target should be used as an indicator rather than a fact.

Takeaway

Gartner has outperformed the market on a regular basis due to strong earnings releases. The company is fundamentally strong with quality value drivers leading the way. Earnings are expected to scale at a rapid rate, which might outweigh balance sheet adjustments. A price target of $321 might provide investors with a 38% upside. Share buybacks instead of dividends as a reward to investors is a big plus. Gartner is a buy!