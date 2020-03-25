Photo by Damir Khabirov/iStock via Getty Images

After months of speculation on its target, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:NYSE:PSTH) announced at the end of last week that it was in late-stage discussions with Vivendi to acquire a 10% stake in Universal Music Group (UMG).

While the media and PSTH shareholders (so-called "Tontards" by the Reddit crowd and Bill Ackman himself) were surprised by this announcement, it was for us the most obvious and likely target following Vivendi's recent announcement pre-deal that it was in talks to sell 10% of UMG to an "American investor". The size of the deal was exactly the size of PSTH's trust. UMG meets all of PSTH's investment criteria, as it is a very high-quality, growing, predictable, and cash-generative business. It is also an iconic company. And with a French and Chinese ownership (Vivendi owns 80% of UMG and the remaining 20% is owned by a Tencent-led consortium), as well as the objective of going public on Euronext Amsterdam by the end of September, the transaction was definitely complex and could have explained the lengthy discussions since November 2020.

The only doubt we had was on the size of the deal, as 10% of UMG at its latest valuation of $40B was exactly $4B, corresponding to PSTH's trust value, and hence did not fit with the forward agreement with PSH, which was supposed to invest at least $1B and up to $3B in PSTH's units at $20/share. We now know why, and believe that the reason makes the PSTH shares even more attractive today.

Deal Description

This deal is very complex and has nothing to do with your traditional SPAC deal. As described in PSTH press release:

PSTH has $4 billion in its trust account from IPO. It will benefit from an additional $1.6B from the exercise of its Forward Purchase Agreements with the Pershing Square Funds, leading to a total of $5.6B cash.

Approximately $4.1B (73% of total funds) will be used to purchase 10% of UMG. PSTH will distribute UMG shares to shareholders after Vivendi OTCPK:VIVEF) Amsterdam in September. Hence, the announced deal is a stock purchase and not a merger.

PSTH will remain listed with the $1.5B of cash left in trust (23% of total funds).

There are some additional complexities linked to the warrants and the nature of the deal:

If shareholders decide to redeem their share, they will simply get $20 cashback.

Shareholders who do not redeem their share will receive their UMG shares (as described above and representing approximately $14.75 per PSTH share) as well as keep their shares in the PSTH RemainCo, which will remain listed and hold $5.25/share in trust.

Shareholders who do not redeem will also receive their Tontine Warrants (2/9th of a warrant per share) as well as get to split the warrants from shareholders who do not redeem. However, the warrants will not become exercisable for shares of UMG. They will only be exercisable for shares in the RemainCo, but full details included new strike price have not been shared yet.

In addition, shareholders will receive one transferable right per share of "SPARC". This means that shareholders will receive the option (with a five-year term) to acquire common stock in a new SPARC entity at trust value, only once SPARC enters into a definitive agreement for its initial business combination. SPARC will have a minimum of $6.6B cash and up to $10.6B for a business combination.

To sum up, PSTH investors who do not redeem their shares will own 3 securities: shares in UMG, shares in the PSTH RemainCo, and rights that give them the option to invest at trust value in the SPARC deal.

While we believe UMG is a great deal, we are quite excited by the PSTH RemainCo and SPARC:

PSTH RemainCo will be equivalent to a SPAC with $1.5B in trust, but no more time pressure associated with the typical two-year SPAC commitment period (as it will no longer be treated as a SPAC under NYSE listing rules).

SPARC will give shareholders the option to participate in Bill Ackman's next big deal, and will have two advantages: limited opportunity cost of capital while waiting for a deal, as holders will not be able to acquire shares in SPARC until a definitive agreement has been signed. And a 5-year term subject to extension, meaning that the structure will also not have any time pressure associated with the typical two-year SPAC commitment period.

UMG: an iconic, predictable, and FCF generative business

UMG is the world's leading music company and operates a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. It identifies and develops artists, as well as produces, distributes, and promotes their music.

Some of the current and notable UMG artists include Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, etc. In 2020, 4 out of 5 of Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) top artists were produced by UMG. In addition, the company has a massive back-catalogue of music content, ranging from The Beatles to Bob Dylan and Queen.

Universal Music Group is currently owned by French media conglomerate Vivendi (80%), which has recently sold 20% of the business to a Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)-led consortium. Following the partial sale of UMG, Vivendi announced its intention to list it and distribute 60% of the business to its shareholders.

PSTH's acquisition criteria were listed in its Form S-1:

Simple, predictable, and free-cash-flow generative

Formidable barriers to entry

Limited exposure to extrinsic factors that we cannot control

Strong balance sheet

Minimal capital markets dependency

Large capitalization

Attractive valuation

Exceptional management and governance

We believe that UMG perfectly fits these criteria. It is growing like clockwork and growth is expected to be sustained over time thanks to the transition to streaming. It has a strong moat, with its large network of world-class artists and huge back-catalog of recorded music.

While the recorded music industry has been severely hit in the past by piracy and declining physical sales, streaming has completely changed the picture. With the advent of services like Spotify, the industry resumed to rapid growth as of 2015:

Source: IFPI's Annual Global Music Report

In 2020, the global recorded music market grew 7%, largely driven by 20% growth in streaming revenues (now representing 62% of global recorded music revenues).

Universal Music Group, as well as other music labels, have benefitted from their position and the acceleration in streaming revenues. As of 2020, streaming and subscriptions represented the majority of UMG's revenues (52%), and grew at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2016 to 2020:

Source: Vivendi Full Year 2020 Results

This top line growth has translated into strong EBITA growth (+20.1% in 2020, and a +20% CAGR over 2016-2020), with operating leverage resulting in an EBITA margin progression from 12.2% in 2016 to 17.9% in 2020:

Source: Vivendi Full Year 2020 Results

Recent results confirm that Universal Music Group is a growing, high-quality, profitable business. The transition to streaming should keep fueling its growth for years. It has a wide moat, as its large and qualitative back-catalogue and relationship with top artists give it bargaining power with streaming companies.

Essentially, Universal Music Group offers investors the opportunity to collect a toll on the growing global music consumption.

How much is UMG's worth? Morgan Stanley suggests that it may be worth $49B, or 23x their projected 2021 EBITDA (we will ignore their blue sky valuation of north of $120B).

Warner Music Group offers a good comp. It IPOed a year ago and is currently valued at 21x EBITDA. It has been trading in the 19x to 26x Forward EBITDA range since IPO.

Universal Music Group is arguably a better company. It is larger and faster growing than Warner Music Group. At a $42B valuation on an Enterprise Value basis, Bill Ackman is paying 19x 2021e EBITDA based on Morgan Stanley's estimate. This is the lowest level at which Warner Music Group has traded at since IPO. We believe that Morgan Stanley's target multiple of 23x EBITDA makes sense, as it is only 2 turns above where WMG trades today for a higher-quality asset.

Based on these estimates, Bill Ackman is acquiring a stake in UMG at a ~20% discount to fair value. By applying Morgan Stanley's $49B valuation to UMG, PSTH's stake would be worth $17.33/share:

PSTH acquisition Morgan Stanley's valuation UMG EV $42B $49B Debt $2B $2B Equity $40B $47B PSTH stake (%) 10% 10% PSTH stake ($) $4.0B $4.7B UMG value per PSTH share ($) $14.75 $17.33

While many investors seem to be disappointed by the deal, we believe this was a great move by Ackman who went for a safe bet. Had he not found this deal, he would have only had one year left to find an investment as good as this one. In the current market environment, it would likely have been difficult given the amount of SPACs looking for a deal as well as number of larger companies prioritizing an IPO.

With this deal, he offers PSTH investors an opportunity to get a share from Universal Music Group pre-IPO, as well as to partner with him in two other entities on additional deals.

PSTH RemainCo and SPARC: optionality on Bill Ackman's next deals for free

On top of receiving shares in UMG, investors in PSTH will benefit from exposure to the next two Ackman's deals.

The PSTH RemainCo can be valued at NAV of $5.25. While PSTH has historically traded far above NAV, there is however more risk associated with RemainCo as shareholders will not be able to redeem their shares for cash. The PSTH RemainCo could also trade at a discount to NAV, but we believe it to be unlikely given Bill Ackman's track record.

Investors will also receive Tontine Warrants that will likely be restriked at a lower level. While details have not yet been shared, these warrants should still have some value.

In addition, shareholders will receive rights for SPARC and potentially a perpetual right to all future SPARCs, as announced by Ackman on Twitter.

How much will investors be willing to pay for these rights? It is hard to say at this point, but definitely more than $0. Bill Ackman has a great track record as an investor, as well as in opportunistically deploying cash at the right time (e.g., the General Growth Properties deal or his Covid hedge). Having the option of being involved in his next deals, without the time pressure associated with SPACs, is probably not a bad thing.

A question we have is on the structure of the deal. On the one hand, PSH brought more cash than the minimum committed amount in PSTH's RemainCo. On the other hand, Ackman announced the creation of SPARC with rights given to PSTH's shareholders. Maybe it was just a way to help his Tontards swallow the UMG pill after all the rumors on Stripe (STRIP), Bloomberg, or Starlink (STRLK). Or maybe he already has targets in mind at these prices and structured the deal so that he could quickly act on it following the UMG definitive agreement.

At today's price, investors are not paying anything for this optionality. UMG could indeed be worth $17.33 per PSTH share post-IPO. If PSTH RemainCo is valued at NAV, this would be an additional $5.25. These two components would hence be worth $22.58, or above the current share price of $22.3, giving investors free call options with the Tontine Warrants and the SPARC rights.

Conclusion

While the target has surprised many investors and the deal is structured in a very unusual way, we believe that Ackman is offering a wonderful company at an attractive price to his SPAC investors. In addition, PSTH investors have the opportunity to be exposed to two additional deals led by Bill Ackman.

At the current share price, the market is offering this optionality for free.