Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Tender offers are a fairly common event in the world of closed-end funds. Though timing them is another thing. It seems to come down to more luck than anything to be able to participate in the upside these deliver. This is because once a tender offer is announced, we usually see a pop in the price almost immediately. Therefore, the most benefit comes if you own the fund previously, the arbitrage opportunity becomes limited after the initial announcement.

We have previously discussed the dates to watch for in a rights offering, now we'll be looking at several of the dates to be aware of for tender offers. Rights offerings result in new shares being issued, tender offers result in shares being reduced. A larger fund means higher fees for those running the funds. Therefore, we typically see these tender offers only as a result of activists or to stave off activists before they even start pushing.

That isn't always the case but seems to be the majority of the time. So one way to see if something might be going on is watching for which funds Saba or Bulldog are investing in - two of the more active activists in the CEF space.

Tender offers are similar to a share buyback that stocks/funds do. However, these tender offers are essentially done all at once. Additionally, you need to be active in pursuing the opportunity because it isn't an automatic process. That's one of the biggest differences as a buyback happens in the background and is hardly noticed. In a tender offer, you have to take action to participate.

Though for this active participation comes with some further upside as well. This is because share buybacks are done at whatever the prevailing market price is. When a tender offer is announced it's done so at a price above the then-current market price, though it's oftentimes lower than the net asset value - NAV - per share too.

Saba has been actively going after Voya recently, probably due to their significant underperformance and wide discounts. In fact, Saba has completely taken over Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR). They own the board and Voya has now announced that they are voluntarily resigning from the investment advisory agreement altogether. Basically, Saba has just taken over the fund entirely now since they are the board. The board will decide on a successor manager. Highlighting just one example of how aggressive activists can be, or how much fund sponsors don't want to deal with them.

I bring this up though because we will also be using another Voya example to go through the dates of importance.

The Dates To Watch For

1. Intent For Tender Offer

The first date to be aware of, one that isn't able to be predicted, is the initial announcement of intent for a tender offer. This comes before it's officially announced and is just an announcement that one is planned in the future.

For the Voya funds. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)), Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) - this happened on Feb. 22, 2021.

This example was a tender offer for 15% of outstanding shares at 98% of NAV - for IGD and IDE. For IGA, it was set for 10% of outstanding shares. It was announced before the market open and resulted in the shares of each fund heading higher on the announcement as expected. Though notably, IGA's price didn't move all that much. Overall, the 10% and 15% tender offers aren't really huge.

2. Official Announcement Of Tender Offer

We then have the next date that we can look at, when they officially announce a tender offer. This can happen at any time after the first announcement of the intend for a tender offer.

In the case of these three Voya funds, it came on April 19, 2021. Approximately two months after they originally announced the expectation for a tender offer. On the official announcement, the shares ended flat to down slightly.

In fact, these Voya funds seem to still be showing opportunity at the time of writing. They're offering 98% of NAV, while these funds are still languishing at discounts. IGA is at an 8.83% discount, IGD at 7.66% and IDE at 6.56% at the time of writing (5/8/2021.) Though, of course, investors will still be holding these positions after the deal is done. So one would need to be comfortable with that. I believe these discounts highlight how apathetic investors are towards these Voya funds.

The final results for IGD, IGA and IDE have now been posted.

With that announcement comes the other date we are looking for - and arguably the most important one that an investor should be aware of.

3. Expiration Date of Offer

This is probably the most important date.

This is the date when the tender offer will expire. This is important because this is the date that you will have to reach out to your broker and let them know what you want to do - and how much you want to try to participate. Brokers may have their own internal deadlines as well, and doing so after their deadline could result in not being able to participate or, in other words, on a "best-efforts basis." This date is usually a couple of days before the official expiration.

In our Voya example, the expiration for participation was May 24, 2021. Though they almost always also include the caveat; "unless extended."

It's also important to note that you don't have to participate 100% of your holdings. We also know that it isn't a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares so it will be pro-rated anyway. Say you only want half of your position potentially up for the tender offer - you are perfectly fine to instruct in that manner.

We also know that just because a fund is only offering 15% or 20% of outstanding shares, that some shareholders will be asleep and completely oblivious to what's going on. It's also possible they just don't care to participate and have any of their position to participate. Though doing nothing is probably the worst outcome. Often times a larger portion of an investor's shares are accepted.

Early in 2021 PPR had completed their tender offer. It was for 15% of the outstanding shares equal to 99% of the fund's NAV. However, not all the shares outstanding were tendered. Therefore, those that did participate had a pro-ration factor come to ~24.4%. Meaning that if someone participated they had quite a significant amount over the 15% that were accepted.

To simplify, had someone tendered 100% of their position and they had 100 shares - they would have had 24.4 shares tendered (rounded down to 24.) If an investor had only wanted to participate with 50% of their shares - they would have resulted in participation with having 12.2 shares tendered away (rounded down to 12).

Why is doing nothing the worst possible decision? Because it's fairly typical for the price to fall back down after the offer. Therefore, one could just buy those shares back if they wanted, plus some additional shares after being paid out at a higher price.

4. Date Of The NAV Calculation

This is another important date because this is what will determine what investors will be receiving in terms of NAV. It's usually a day or two after the expiration date. In investing, a lot can happen in a day or two so the longer this date is after the expiration (which is when you have to decide to participate or not) the more anxious one probably is. After the expiration, an investor is stuck with their decision. That's why it's usually quite soon after the expiration - a fund won't keep you in suspense.

5. Results Announced

This is usually another couple of days after the expiration date and the NAV calculation date. Again, a fund won't keep you in suspense knowing the results and announce fairly quickly.

6. Date Cash Is Credited

Finally, after all is said and done, this is when the cash hits your account from the tender. This is usually a few days after the results are announced. However, for PPR, it had taken six days after the results were announced. So it can be longer than just a few days. Unfortunately, that means days when money is sitting idle that you might otherwise want to be put to work.

Conclusion

Today we discussed the dates that one needs to be aware of for a tender offer. In our examples, we see how it isn't always a slam dunk guarantee that it will be profitable, or that shares will pop. Also noting that these deals aren't for 100% of shares outstanding, therefore, will be shareholders even after the tender offer. We also know that after a tender offer, shares can widen back out again as the catalyst ends that was propping them up.

That being said, investors that are interested in holding a fund that announces a tender offer, can take advantage of these arbitrage opportunities. I personally don't enter into positions that I don't want to hold potential for the long term.

To sum up, the dates that one needs to be aware of are;