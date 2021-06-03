Photo by Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

With the trading week shortened by the Memorial Day holiday, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) mostly drifted sideways in the unofficial start of summer for the U.S. stock market.

Investors were therefore left with all the same unanswered questions they had coming into the week, although the weaker-than-expected jobs report on Friday, 4 June 2021 provided a signal the Fed is unlikely to begin pulling back its stimulative bond-buying activities until sometime later this year.

That was enough to bid stock prices up to close the week, but not to definitively resolve the questions investors have for the future. Meanwhile, the market-moving headlines of the week reveal other factors investors were focusing upon.

Barry Ritholtz succinctly summarized the positives and negatives he found in the markets and economy news of the holiday-shortened trading week!

