Voyager (OTCQB:VYGVF) is an OTC stock and has enjoyed a swift ascent in its share price due to BTC euphoria, yet fundamentals are fragile, and an in-depth look at the cash-flow statement paints a different and sobering reality.

The company's increase in OFC is primarily attributed to adjustments in non-cash expenses and working capital. However, analyzing net income, it becomes clear that it accelerates deeper into negative territory as costs rise due to higher OPEX caused by expansion and growth.

Higher OPEX acts as a drag and cancels out any growth in revenue & EBIT. As a result, CFF has primarily financed the company historically and increased dilution as the company struggles to reach and maintain organic growth.

Analyzing insider filings in SEDI unearths a pattern of management obtaining large share positions at penny stock valuations from 2019 to late 2020, and later selling large stakes of shares during early 2021 as prices exploded by 12 000 % from the summer of 2020 to 2021.

Management has not conducted any public acquisitions of shares on the open market during 2021 at elevated prices. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Voyager's vast social media presence, including an official subreddit on Reddit, managed by the company's hired social media manager, has rules indirectly prohibiting potentially serious and materially stock-altering information, effectively creating an echo chamber of hype. In addition, an informer culture is fostered and encouraged by the moderation team to stave critical dissent, which inhibits genuine price discovery by market participants.

For these reasons, which I consider clear red flags, I would abstain from investing in the company and suggest investors liquidate their positions.

Voyager's share price has been steadily rising at the backdrop of crypto-euphoria, with the stock having a colossal run since 2020.

Seeking Alpha authors are predominantly bullish on the prospects of Voyager's growth in revenue and increase of assets-under-management (AUM) as the lending of cryptocurrencies increases.

As the AUM increases, so should revenues and EBIT. While Voyager has begun showing positive figures in terms of revenue and EBIT, the cash flow statement paints a different picture after a thorough analysis.

If we analyze the cash flow statement, we can identify that Voyager showed positive cash flow from operations during the first quarter of 2021.

Up until 2021, cash from operations has mostly been negative or meagerly positive. However, cash from financing has been positive as the company has relied on funding its operations predominantly via equity issuance.

Cash from operations is also known as operating cash flow (OFC). The formula for OFC is:

OFC=Net Income + Non-Cash Expenses - Increase in Working Capital.

Since net income is a part found on the income statement, it accurately reflects the company's bottom line. Non-cash expenses and increases in working capital are considered adjustments, as they influence OFC, but are in the case of Voyager not a true reflection of the source of cash flow generation as these posts are not considered organic compared to net income.

Analyzing the operating activities statement, we can clearly see that net income has been persistently negative and that the positive OFC is merrily a reflection of adjustments in non-cash expenses and changes in working capital.

In other words, it is likely a temporary figure that will revert to being negative in the future as the underlying net income is persistently negative from a historical perspective.

Net income is persistently negative due to a skewed cost structure, with costs increasing as revenues increase, eating into the bottom line - causing a negative net income as seen in the chart above.

This means that the explosive growth in AUM and positive top line growth has been offset by increased costs, which is likely to continue in the future as Voyager grows its customer base.

Voyager being an early-stage growth company, has, as I mentioned earlier, been primarily financed via equity issuance. The company states in their latest interim report:

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had net working capital of approximately $98.8 million. The Company has historically funded its operations through the issuance of common stock. The Company may incur operating losses as it expands its product offering and invests in expanding its customer account base, which could require additional third party financing. Management believes that it has sufficient working capital on hand to fund operations through at least the next twelve months from the date these consolidated financial statements were available to be issued. The Company's future liquidity and capital funding requirements will depend on numerous factors including its ability to access additional funds to finance its operations, planned development and expenditures through additional equity offerings and through new revenue generated from ongoing operations. Failure to implement the Company's business plan could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition and/or financial performance. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in acquiring additional funding, that the Company's projections of its future working capital needs will prove accurate, or that any additional funding would be sufficient to continue operations in future years.

12 months is a current projection, which could change in case Voyager was to deploy more cash into a more aggressive expansionary direction than currently planned. In other words, there is a likelihood the company would require additional future financing, raising the probability of additional equity issuance and subsequent shareholder dilution.

A more aggressive expansion would also likely entail higher overall cost pressures and a lower bottom line, as evidenced by the company's historical fundamental trends.

I find it, therefore, from a fundamental perspective very difficult to comprehend how average analyst price targets are so high.

High, average, and low price targets. Estimated EBIT 2021, 2022, 2023.

EBIT is a close proxy to cash-flows, shows a doubling between 2021 and 2022. Analyst price targets, including the lowest target, are above the current share price. These analyst projections are optimistic and paint an auspicious future for Voyager.

Yet, a starkly different reality emerges when one starts to dig through Voyager's insider transaction filings.

I would like to note and clarify that Koyfin figures are from the Canadian listed ticker VYGR and that the Koyfin figures use an LTM calculation.

Interim reports are from SEC filings in the U.S., which list VYGVF, where numbers are in U.S. $. Therefore, there can be a discrepancy in numbers and exact calculations between Koyfin figures and SEC filings due to USD/CAD exchange-rate fluctuations from March 31st, 2021, and also due to the LTM calculation being different from the 9-month period calculation in SEC filings of Voyager's interim report. However, factoring in this, the numbers are the same and correct, and the gist of the arguments and logic is apparent.

The SEC filings were chosen due to their accessibility, whilst the CAD ticker and Koyfin numbers were chosen in order to provide context to the insider transactions which occurred in CAD.

The CAD-ticker in Koyfin was chosen to provide more coherency and lessen confusion due to Voyager being dual-listed in Canada and the U.S. The CAD ticker was also chosen in order to lessen confusion between numbers as insider transactions were conducted in CAD.

In addition, I would like to note that there is a difference between insider transaction dates and dates recording these insider transactions. I chose to label insider transactions occurring on filing dates, as it would become supremely confusing from a reader's perspective otherwise.

In general, the time between occurring insider transaction dates and filing of those insider transaction dates is insignificant and negligible (with the exception of some insider transactions being filed in spring 2021 by Eliott Guy, where there was an over 500-day difference).

Management of Voyager

1) Analyzing insider transaction filings of Voyager, a pattern emerges. Insiders show almost no significantly sized transactions prior to the start of 2021, with the exception of the April 24th, 2019 transactions by CEO Stephen Ehrlich.

Between 2019 and 2021, options, warrants, and other derivatives are exercised, granting a substantial amount of cheaply priced shares to management. Voyager was for the majority of this period trading at penny stock valuations. I recommend interested readers to view the SEDI-filings for an in-depth look into the transactions.

Analyzing Voyager's press releases, there are no official press releases commenting on insider-sale transactions conducted between 2019 to June 5th, 2021.

One short press release stands out, dated March 21st, 2019, commenting on an insider purchase transaction.

Chairman, Philip Eytan, has acquired 40,100 shares of Voyager on the open market over the past day at an average price of $0.52 per share. "Voyager continues to deliver on its customer-centric promise to deliver a premier trading and investing experience," said Philip Eytan, Chairman of the Board of Voyager. "We are extremely excited by what the future holds, and I felt that our stock price was not indicative of our true value." Voyager Chairman Purchases Shares in Open Market

The total value of the transaction was $20,852 CAD.

I find it highly intriguing that Voyager considered this particular transaction to be of such newsworthiness that it necessitated a press release, especially since there was a recorded sale by Stephen Ehrlich a month later in April 2019.

By 2021, the share price of Voyager, in comparison to mid-summer 2020, had risen more than 12,000%. As a result, trading volume exploded as well.

In early 2021, we start seeing substantial insider-sale transactions occurring, with Stephen Ehrlich selling shares worth $29,954,000 CAD on February 12th, 2021.

Additional insider sales by Stephen Ehrlich were recorded between March 25th, 2021, to April 2nd, 2021, for a total worth of $15,297,046.6 CAD.

COO Hanshe Gerard sold shares between the start of 2021 until June 2021 for a total worth of $3,635,248.75 CAD. CCO Janice Barrilleaux sold shares during the sample period shares worth $2,524,170 CAD.

If one carefully analyzes the SEDI filings, one quickly identifies that management did not purchase any stock via public market acquisitions during 2021, when prices skyrocketed. Instead, options & warrants were exercised during 2021, granting management low priced shares that were sold at high market prices.

In addition, if one looks at individual insider ownership as a % of total shares outstanding, the picture becomes even more intriguing.

According to SEDI filings, CEO Stephen Ehrlich has a current balance of 3,940,269 shares. There are currently 144.35m shares outstanding on the filing date. 3,940,269/144,350,000= 0.027

Stephen Ehrlich owns 2.7% of the company.

The rest of the management also comes in at shallow ownership levels. It is important to note that these calculations do not factor in all types of shares (restricted etc.), but are sufficient in order to provide a glimpse for further dissection. It is also important to note that the exercising of warrants & options produces share ownership that is consistently subject to change.

Considering general bullish investor sentiment and optimistic analyst target prices, one can begin to wonder as to why management has not publicly acquired additional stock during 2021 at currently high price levels.

After all, if EBIT is set to double by 2022 according to analyst consensus estimates, and with some target prices being as high as over $40 CAD, it would be a profitable trade to purchase additional shares and hold them for a year out.

Factoring in that Voyager's official subreddit has shown tremendous user growth since early 2021, it becomes even more interesting as to why there is an absence in purchases of shares in public markets by insiders since growing subreddit statistics can serve as a valuable and accurate metric in inferring and validating customer growth and interest.

Subscriber growth at r/Invest_Voyager on Reddit.

Source: Subredditstats

Analyzing the company's social media presence, one quickly realizes that it covers a broad range of platforms - not only exclusive to Reddit. In addition, Voyager currently has a vacancy for a social media manager as of June 5th, 2021, which entails the responsibilities of a social media manager.

Job vacancy for a social media manager.

Source: Voyager website

Rules governing discussion on the subreddit r/Invest_Voyager, include the standards seen at other subreddits - no bigotry, no hate, being courteous, etc.

However, this subreddit has two interesting rules that make it unique and stand out against others.

Source: r/Invest_Voyager

Rule 7 is fascinating as it concerns the manipulation of stock price. In an earlier article on MNMD, I mentioned the prevalence of PR firms shaping and steering the narrative surrounding stocks on specific subreddits related to the nascent psychedelic sector.

Stories of users being banned from subreddits for engaging in a critical discussion have been labeled as spreading "FUD" (fear, uncertainty, doubt) by other users and moderators.

The FUD-epithet acts as a pretense of some (not all) subreddit moderation teams to dissuade any potential bearish information from arising and being discussed, and delete threads or ban users engaging in "FUD".

In other words, if you are an overly inquisitive investor, wishing to alert and start a discussion of highly negative and material information surrounding a stock you have uncovered - you are likely going to be labeled as engaging in "FUD" (even though the material you present is valid), and your thread deleted, and you being banned from the subreddit.

As a result, valid and bearish information is suppressed from the public purview of subscribers on subreddits, and thereby the chances of investors acting on this potentially critical information are reduced, resulting in an increasingly smaller likelihood of the share price being influenced in a bearish direction.

The 7th rule emphasizes price manipulation, which is a very loose term subject to wide interpretation. Due to the interchangeability of terms used between "manipulation" and "FUD" (especially since FUD can be a tactic of price manipulation), there is a high likelihood bearish information pertaining to stock risks being labeled as "manipulation" and would therefore constitute a breach of the 7th rule of the subreddit, and the thread is deleted and user potentially banned.

It should be noted that there is a direct conflict of interest here, as a negative influence on price, due to potentially arising bearish information, would likely affect the stock price and cause losses for shareholders. It would therefore reflect poorly on the management of the company and result in poor optics.

In other words, there is a risk that management becomes incentivized to minimize the chances of potentially bearish information on a stock arising and subsequently negatively influencing the share price. It is, however, difficult, in such a scenario to blatantly forbid and restrict discussion of bearish information, as investors would interpret this as a clear sign of steering the narrative only to allow bullish opinion and engaging in the hype of the stock as a result (which would only raise suspicion from investors and subsequent disinterest in the stock as investors quickly identify hype efforts).

Therefore, using legal terms of the financial world (price manipulation) in the creation and writing of rules creates an association in readers to something concrete and serious, which automatically captures and indirectly forbids bearish information due to the inherent interchangeability between "manipulation" and "FUD".

It becomes even more concerning, as rule 6 creates a culture of users informing each other and acting as extended hands of moderation teams to identify any potential posts breaching or showing discrepancies against rule 7.

Coupled with Reddit's forum structure of voting, unpopular or "bearish" threads can be voted down to oblivion and disappear from top rankings before a wider base of subscribers of the sub get a chance to view it and critically assess the information.

Furthermore, animal spirits are present, as investors are generally long the stock, which acts in some investors' interest in enforcing established rules such as rule 7 and actively participating in identifying rule-breakers (rule 6), in order to dissuade critical discourse and thereby reduce the likelihood of bearish posts negatively influencing the price of the stock, and subsequently their long positions in Voyager.

Discussion & Summary

Voyager's price sensitivity and correlation to cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, present a danger concerning its business model. Effectively taking the form of a crypto bank due to its lending practices, there is a heightened risk of a bank run if crypto prices were to drop capriciously.

Due to the novelty of cryptocurrencies and crypto banking, and the extreme volatility of crypto securities, such a scenario would be unparalleled and unheard of and could pose a risk of a bank run, which could effectively annihilate the share price as Voyager is essentially a crypto bank.

If too many customers withdraw their crypto assets, with AUM dipping to levels seen during mid-2020, the share price would effectively return to a penny share valuation as the business model primarily relies on lending. This is in itself presents an over 90% downside risk.

From a fundamental perspective, it becomes clear that the company has trouble generating sustainable and organic cash flow from operating activities. While it is a growth company, it is not sufficient to be impressed by rising revenue & EBIT, as these are offset by higher OPEX.

Consistently being financed by CFF, causing ever-higher share dilution, is not encouraging as investors would like to see sustainable cash flow generation, which would warrant current valuations.

Analyzing insider filings raises questions on management's belief in the company's prospects as there was a significant accumulation of shares at penny stock valuations between 2019 to late 2020, with significant insider selling during 2021, at which prices had risen a staggering 12 000% from summer 2020.

Management has not acquired any shares in the open public market during 2021, as the stock has been trading at very high price levels relative to history.

The use of a social media manager and an official subreddit on Reddit with rules effectively inhibiting critical discourse risks inhibiting true price discovery, inviting price asymmetry, and risks suppressing critical investor information to public purview.

Paradoxically, these rules could result in unintended consequences and be contradictory to their original purpose. By constraining discussion, and as a result, creating an absence of critical discourse, price manipulation could be the end result precisely due to the absence of critical discourse.

This could be manifested by prices just staying at current levels and delaying the dissemination of negative information, and therefore postponing share price reaction, which would spring up swifter in case these rules were not in place and result in a more natural price discovery and price symmetry.

In any scenario, the existence of these rules in the subreddit shows the fragility of the share price from negative evaluation and the lack of resilience from penetrating and inquisitive investor scrutiny.

The historical prevalence of PR firms in OTC stocks illustrates the importance of marketing in influencing and shaping investor opinion and subsequently investor behavior and share price. A notion that becomes abundantly clear in the case of Voyager and their officially dedicated subreddit r/Invest_Voyager, which is continuously growing, serving as a platform and point of communication and interaction with users and investors.

Furthermore, investors should not underestimate and discount increasing price sensitivity of the stock in relation to ever-increasing pools of retail liquidity as subreddits grow, with the subreddit /WSB serving as an example with its 10m user base, influencing prices of securities and giving rise to the meme-stock phenomena.

This applies to r/Invest_Voyager as well, as share price sensitivity is likely to proportionately increase as the subreddit grows due to increasing volumes of chatter.

Following the footsteps of this logic, a slew of questions are raised, and we begin to enter unchartered legal territory.

If collective pools of retail liquidity at subreddits can move prices of securities, and if the narrative of these subreddits is controlled by rules selectively suppressing criticality, does this not constitute price manipulation?

Due to the vast size of subreddits and the correlation between subreddit chatter and asset pricing, steering and controlling the narrative can become an effective means of controlling individual securities pricing and impeding natural price discovery and price symmetry in the absence of such influence.

The SEC has initiated several investigations as a result of the GME-short squeeze in order to discern if price manipulation has occurred. These investigations become even more intriguing as they do not necessarily imply individual retail traders influencing pricing of individual securities but rather larger hedge funds selectively shaping, shifting, and changing the narrative and focus surrounding the appeal of prospective and upcoming, new meme stocks.

Similar logic could be applied in the case of r/Invest_Voyager, as the subreddits rule shapes the narrative occurring on the subreddit and subsequently pricing of the stock.

This modus operandi invites too many unanswered and unexplored legal technicalities that could present supreme downside risk to the stock.

Coupled with shaky fundamentals, significant insider selling, I would suggest abstaining from investing in Voyager and suggest investors liquidate existing positions and remain on the sidelines.