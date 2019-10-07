Photo by znm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Thesis Summary

Elon Musk shook the world after pointing out that he was "concerned" over Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) environmental impact. This raises some very interesting questions, such as; is this energy consumption necessary and how can we reduce it?

These questions lie at the core of one of the most important changes going on right now in the cryptocurrency space, with Ethereum switching to a Proof-of-Stake system. PoS would cut down energy consumption by 99%, but at what price? There are significant differences between both these systems, and each has its advantages/disadvantages over the other.

Proof-of-Work (PoW): A Necessary Evil?

One can't talk about the implications of Bitcoin's mining expenses without mentioning Proof-of-Work. This "system" is what's behind Bitcoin's mining process. Or rather, the mining process is necessary to achieve this Proof-of-Work. The miners are executing Proof-of-work algorithms, which is equivalent to validating transactions, and are rewarded for their efforts with cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin.

Proof-of-work lies at the heart of the decentralized nature of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since it relies on individuals to control each other and validate transactions, rather than a central entity. The reward system is what gives users/miners the incentive to validate transactions.

Therefore, the first important thing to note is that, at the very least, Bitcoin's energy consumption is a necessary evil, since it's this Proof-of-Work protocol that maintains and runs the system. In this regard, it's not fair to say that electricity is being "wasted" just to solve equations since this misses the more important point of why this process is necessary. While most focus on the mining aspect, creating new cryptocurrency, this is merely the reward that incentivizes the task of validating blocks, upon which the whole system is built.

In a recent article, where I talked more in-depth about Bitcoin's energy consumption, I determined that, by some estimates, Bitcoin consumers 114.9TWh annually. This, in theory, is far below estimates for what the global financial system consumes. However, just because we can justify expending large amounts of energy on mining Bitcoin, doesn't necessarily mean we have to. Theoretically, Bitcoin could switch to a system that expends close to no energy, while retaining a very similar level of functionality. This is exactly what the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH-USD), is doing.

Enter Proof-of-Stake (PoS)

There is an alternative to the current Proof-of-Work system, which does away with the energy-consuming "mining process": Proof-of-Stake.

As the name suggests, PoS validates transactions through a staking mechanism. Miners are now stakers, users that have "committed" a certain amount of Ether to the network. The stakers will then be randomly selected to confirm transactions, and receive a corresponding reward, like in PoW. These transactions are then reconfirmed by other validators. However, while the process of selecting validators is random, those with more staked Ether will have more chances of being randomly selected, much like miners with more hash power have better chances of solving a block.

PoS makes it easy and cheap to generate transactions since there is no algorithm to be solved. This makes it much easier to fake transactions, but validating them would be another story. For a malicious transaction to be validated, an organized group would have to somehow end up in the pool of validators confirming a transaction, (near impossible, since the selection process is random), and also have 51% more Ether than the other stakers. Furthermore, there is a stiff penalty for those stakers who are caught "cheating", which would be losing all of their staked Ether.

PoS seems like a necessary step for Ether, as it will greatly increase its scalability and cheapen transactions. (The high price and volatility of Ether gas prices is perhaps the biggest problem the network faces today).

But is PoS categorically superior to PoW? Will one system dominate the other? Or is there room for both?

PoS Vs PoW

To make an easy comparison of both systems/protocols/technologies, I have made a table stating the main advantages/disadvantages of each.

Proof-of-Work Proof-of-Stake Advantages Requires external factors or production, namely hardware and electricity. This adds to the currency's value and security Easy to poolmine

Useful in places with surplus electricity Speedy processing of transactions

Environmentally friendly

Staking can be done anywhere

Less vulnerable to a state attack Disadvantages Expensive and polluting

Can only be done with specialized hardware

Concentration of mining power

Long-term problems may arise with the reduction in mining rewards No external factors, making it easier to take down/control the system as only Ether is needed

Concentration of power in the hands of a few. Those who have the most Ether, and have had it longest, will accumulate it even quicker through staking.

Most of these points are relevant to at least one of the three following characteristics of the network: Security, control and effectiveness.

One of the most important aspects of cryptocurrencies is their inherent security. So which is more secure; PoW or PoS? After much research, this point isn't 100% clear to me.

In theory, Bitcoin could be "attacked", if 51% of the mining power coordinated to do so. However, as I mentioned in this article, there are backstops to this, such as forks and node switches. On another note, going back and rewriting the Bitcoin chain would take time and continued energy usage, making it an expensive endeavour. By some estimates, it would cost $716,000/ hour to launch a coordinated Bitcoin attack.

Now, let's compare this to launching an attack on a PoS coin. In theory, one would need to control 51% of the coins of the randomly selected pool of validators. Having 51% of all the staked coins would already be a hard task. As of right now, Ether's market cap is around $327 trillion. On top of that, since those validating are randomly selected, it would make it increasingly hard to launch a "coordinated" attack. Even if 1000 people get together to do this, they would also have to be selected together into the same "validation pool". However, one person controlling 51% of the staked Ether would be able to easily attack the network. Furthermore, contrary to Bitcoin, once someone or a group of people amasses the necessary power, rewriting the whole blockchain could theoretically be done in a matter of minutes since it doesn't require actual computational work.

Another issue here is control. The appeal of cryptocurrencies is their decentralized nature. However, both PoW and PoS systems to some extent promote centralization of power. Mining today can only be done with expensive and specialized equipment, and it is a fact that over 75% of the mining power is concentrated in China. On the other hand, staking seems to concentrate power in the hands of those with a lot of Ether, and who have had it the longest. These people will keep receiving more Ether in return for their staked Ether, and further increase their power. But as mentioned above, this doesn't necessarily mean more "control" over the network, as the chain can fork out, for example. It does seem like, in the long run, a PoS system would lead to more concentration of power and fewer possibilities of avoiding this.

Lastly, we would have to talk about the effectiveness of the network, which I would, in turn, separate into two components; Value and Transaction costs. As far as the latter, it seems quite unequivocal that the PoS system does allow for overall more "efficient" transactions. This is achieved in part through the act of sharding, breaking up the network into smaller parts. Again though, the Bitcoin network can still achieve more efficient transactions through forks, like Bitcoin Cash, PoS seems like the right move for Ether since it seeks to host a plethora of DApps.

Moving on to value, one could argue that a PoW system provides more "grounding" for the currency since there's investment and consumption behind it. PoS doesn't have this, making it easier to abandon the network, which in turn makes it a more unreliable source of value, something which any currency needs.

From a superficial point of view, it seems like PoS might indeed be the right way to go. However, there are harsh critics of this system. One could even argue that a cryptocurrency using PoS can hardly be called a blockchain:

In search of scalability, proof of stake (PoS) systems remove the computationally unscalable proof of work physical base, making their systems highly subjective again….the brilliant invention by Satoshi Nakamoto was to anchor these subjective, thus insecure systems, to an objective physical base. Without that anchor, proof of stake distributed ledgers become traditional subjectively managed systems again.

Source: Etherplan.com

The problem pointed out here is that, without PoW, which the author calls an objective physical base, the Ethereum network becomes subjective, verging even on centralization and more akin to a fiat currency. This argument can also be reinforced by looking at some more features of PoS and PoW, some we have mentioned already.

Source: Etherplan.com

I will go through some of the more significant points here, starting with "fork choice".

In a PoW system, there is an "objective" correct fork, in the form of the longest proof-of-work chain, which can only be established in a decentralized way by the whole network. With PoS, this mechanism doesn't exist, and any fork has to be the result of a "subjective" decision.

"Costliness" and "proxy for value", as well as a "sunk cost", are some of the issues mentioned above relating to the value. A very interesting comparison can be made with gold, which has its own costs of mining and related investments. If these weren't necessary, would gold be as valuable as it is? Or is the fact that it is hard to obtain an intrical part of where its value comes from?

"Block creator location", and "Full replication" have significant security implications. PoW allows for a separation between the ledger and the block creators, while PoS doesn't. Also, PoS networks like Ethereum and Cardano (ADA-USD) break up the network into smaller shards. This contrasts with PoW, where there is one chain and the blockchain is fully replicated in as many nodes as possible.

Lastly, we must give it to PoS, that this system is "computationally scalable", which does make it a much better environment to develop apps. PoW requires a lot of computation, which limits block creation. On the other hand, it is this need for computational power that arguably gives it "value" and makes it, overall, harder to "hack".

Takeaway

With all that said, one thing is clear to me; There isn't an objectively better system. Rather, it seems like PoW and PoS will coexist, allowing us to leverage the functionalities of both systems as best as possible. Most likely, an Ethereum system based on PoS will be the motor powering many of the functionalities that blockchain technology has to offer. However, Bitcoin, or another network using PoW, will be necessary as a back-drop and ultimate fail-safe for the whole system.

This symbiotic relation makes a lot of sense, and despite Ethereum and Bitcoin being relatively new phenomena, we can find pretty interesting parallelism between Bitcoin-Ethereum and Gold-Fiat currencies. Though it seems rare to people born in the last 50 years, gold has always been at the centre of our financial systems. It is the first commodity that the world agreed to use as currency, and it still has a special place in the monetary and financial system to this day.

Bitcoin is like gold in many ways, since it provides that base layer of "objective" and, in some sense of the word "immutable" value. The supply of Bitcoin is even made to mimic that of gold. But the point is, that while gold was still essentially legal tender up until the 1970s, no one actually carried gold around. Instead, gold was stored in vaults in banks, and paper or digital money was used to transact. For a long time, the paper money's value was tied to that of gold, although that is no longer the case.

Ether plays the role of the paper/digital money here, as it is not the ultimate store of value, but rather the more convenient tool we actually use. Ultimately, I think the system not only allows for a combination of PoW and PoS, it actually calls for it. It's not clear how exactly this will manifest itself. For example, could Ether move to PoS but alter the supply to "track" the price of Bitcoin? This would be akin to the gold standard system, where currencies were convertible to gold at a fixed rate, and it might be the best way to get the best of both worlds. Alternatively, even if Ether and Bitcoin aren't linked, I think Bitcoin would still serve as a store of value for cryptocurrencies, so if anything went wrong, money would fly into Bitcoin.

It's a very exciting time for currencies and finance and I'll leave you with this note: The future isn't written in stone.

What we will witness in the next few years and even decades is the process of creative destruction at work. Cryptocurrencies will come and go, systems will succeed and fail. Ideas and discussions will be had, and hopefully, the best system will emerge. However, this might not be the case. Cryptocurrencies have the power of decentralizing power, but could also lead to even greater centralization of power.

We are witnessing history in the making, and it is up to us to contribute in whichever way possible. Hopefully, together we can steer the conversation away from the dogmatic bear vs bull camp to a more productive discussion of what works and doesn't.