Lynn Moore - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Miller - Chief Financial Officer

Bret Dixon - President, Justice Group

Bruce Graham - Senior Strategy Advisor

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Joshua Reilly - Needham

Jonathan Ho - William Blair & Company

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Rob Oliver - Baird

Lynn Moore

Thank you, Tom and welcome to our 2021 guidance update call. Joining me today is Brian Miller, our Chief Financial Officer. Also with us are Bret Dixon, President of our Justice Group and Bruce Graham, Senior Strategy Advisor. Bret is the Tyler executive leading the transition and integration of NIC as a part of Tyler. And Bruce is working closely with Bret and the NIC leadership team on strategic planning.

First, I’d like for Brian to give the Safe Harbor statement and update our annual guidance. Then we will provide an update on the NIC acquisition and discuss some of the strategic opportunities around the combination. Note that we have posted a presentation on our website at tylertech.irpass.com/presentations that we will refer to in our discussion. After that, we will take questions. Brian?

Brian Miller

During the course of this conference call, management may make statements that provide information other than historical information and may include projections concerning the company's future prospects, revenues, expenses and profits. Such statements are considered forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. We would refer you to our Form 10-K and other SEC filings for more information on those risks.

Lynn Moore

I am going to now move into the guidance section of the call. This morning, Tyler Technologies updated its guidance for the full year of 2021. This guidance includes the results of NIC from the date of its acquisition, April 21, 2021. We expect 2021 GAAP total revenues will be between $1.507 billion and $1.537 billion and non-GAAP total revenues will be between $1.510 billion and $1.54 billion. NIC is expected to contribute non-GAAP revenues from the date of acquisition of $310 million to $315 million, which includes approximately $21 million of COVID-related revenues from tour health and pandemic unemployment services that are not expected to recur in future years.

NIC’s full year pro forma non-GAAP revenues are expected to be approximately $475 million to $480 million, which includes approximately $57 million of revenues from COVID-related initiatives. We expect that 2021 GAAP diluted EPS will be between $3.58 and $3.74 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock incentive awards on the GAAP effective tax rate. We expect 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS will be between $6.65 and $6.77. Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $24 million. And for the year, pre-tax non-cash share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $100 million. We expect R&D expense for the year will be between $98 million and $100 million. Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be between 42.5 million and 43 million shares.

GAAP earnings per share assumes an estimated annual effective tax rate of 3.5% after discrete tax items, includes approximately $39 million of estimated discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation, which may vary significantly based on the timing and volume of stock option exercises. Our estimated non-GAAP annual effective tax rate for 2021 is 24%. We expect our total capital expenditures will be between $40 million and $42 million for the year, including approximately $6 million related to real estate and approximately $15 million of capitalized software development costs. Total depreciation and amortization is expected to be approximately $126 million, including approximately $88 million of amortization of acquired intangibles.

Now, I would like to turn the call back over to Lynn.

Lynn Moore

Thanks, Brian. As we discussed on our first quarter earnings call, both Tyler and NIC had first quarter results that exceeded our plans. Market activity, while not back to pre-pandemic levels, continues to improve from the levels we saw in the second half of 2020, and we are very pleased with our competitive position and win rates, which continue to benefit from the elevated investments in product development and acquisitions in recent years. The midpoint of our guidance implies total non-GAAP revenue growth of 36.5%, with implied organic revenue growth of approximately 8.5%.

In addition to NIC and the two smaller acquisitions we completed in March, we announced last week that we have agreed to acquire VendEngine, a privately held cloud-based software provider focused on financial technology for the corrections market, for $84 million in cash. VendEngine provides essential tools and services for incarcerated individuals and their families, such as trust accounting and digital messaging and video visitation services, and their modular-based comprehensive suite of application plugs into most facility management systems. The transaction provides significant opportunities for continued innovation and expansion of offerings in Tyler’s correction suite. VendEngine has about $20 million of ARR and is growing approximately 30%. We expect the acquisition to close in the third quarter subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Now, we would like to take a deeper dive into the NIC acquisition. Since closing the acquisition on April 21, leadership teams from Tyler and NIC have been working together closely on integration matters as well as identifying and prioritizing a myriad of strategic opportunities. NIC already had an impressive team focused on strategic initiatives, and that team is working with counterparts at Tyler on joint growth and strategic initiatives. Our areas of focus include product alignment, sales channel activation, white space analysis, and vision and brand. I can wholeheartedly say that we continue to be more and more impressed with the strength and depth of NIC’s leadership and staff now led by Elizabeth Proudfit, a 21-year veteran of NIC, who was appointed President of our NIC division last month. In addition, as we learn more about each business’ products, services, and clients, we become even more enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead for the combined organization. In fact, one of our challenges is prioritizing which opportunities to focus on first.

We have already identified a number of cross-sell opportunities that are actively being pursued. Bruce Graham, our Senior Strategy Advisor, is working closely with Bret Dixon as the Tyler executives leading the NIC strategy, transition, and integration efforts. Bruce and Bret played similar roles in leading the very successful transition and integration of New World Systems into Tyler as our Public Safety division and their experience with that effort is serving us well in the NIC acquisition. I have asked Bruce to review with you our vision for realizing the value of the combination of NIC and Tyler and how NIC further positions Tyler to deliver on our vision. We will refer to the deck posted on our Investor Relations website under Presentations for this part of the call. Bruce?

Bruce Graham

Okay. Thank you, Lynn. Hopefully, you have got the deck in front of you. I am going to be referring to it as we kind of go throughout this presentation. And as Lynn said, we are truly excited about the combination of the two companies.

I want to set it in context here on Slide 2 though this acquisition is really a part of a series of moves we made over the last several years. You all know that we have been building the leader in off-the-shelf local government systems for 20 years, and we launched our Connected Communities vision with you in 2017 at the 2017 investor conference. From that time, we had an opportunity to move into data and analytics, which we believe was key, so we did that acquisition with Socrata in 2018. The next slide then is with MicroPact, brought a presence with state and federal markets and a low-code platform that we will speak about here in a moment. And then we feel like NIC is truly a key component of making this entire vision of Connected Communities a reality. They are a proven partner with state agencies, a leader in public sector payments and then have a unique contract structure with state agencies that we think is going to serve this entire approach very, very well, and that’s what we are going to kind of focus on throughout our discussion today.

The Slide #4 speaks to our first priority so that we are given to us by Lynn and the leadership team and first thing was, don’t screw it up. This is not a broken business. There are very clear marching orders here that this is not something that we needed to come in and change the way that NIC does their business, very successful team. As Lynn said, a proven management team that we have really enjoyed working with. We wanted to make the plan that they had committed to when we made the acquisition and I can say that they are doing that and in fact exceeding the numbers that we had originally expected. And then finally, just very practically, getting our sales teams to work together, we believe we have the best sales team in local government by far in the industry. And working with the state general managers of NIC was kind of job one and you will see the fruit of that as we kind of talk through the discussion today.

On Slide 5 though these are really, when we put it together and think about the combination of the two companies. And as Lynn said, the strategic moves that this allows us to make and also begins to enable for our clients, we group them in these five areas. We will say with confidence that this creates the industry leader for public sector payment and I will show you why here in a moment. It allows us to begin to deliver Tyler’s solutions through the NIC contracts. It combines the strengths of both MicroPact and the acquisition that we made there with NIC in a very unique way that we believe solves some of the challenges NIC has and gives them some of the opportunities in the future. It extends what we wanted to do with Socrata and how we now have an end-to-end state-wide enterprise and data and analytics platform. And then finally, what you will see is it’s going to give us an opportunity to work across all levels of government and let citizens have a single point of contact that can be resolved through our systems there.

So, starting with the first one on #6, talking through the industry leader for public sector payments, some of you have asked us on 7, they said, what is it exactly that they bring here? You all were already doing payments. We don’t really understand the difference here. This can be a pretty complicated market to understand. And so we wanted to simplify this in a way that will be easy for everybody to get what we believe the strengths of the two companies were. Tyler’s strength has historically been to payment portals. And that’s because these are the systems that tie directly to the transaction systems of state or local government. So, your utility billing system or a court payment that you have, that allows us to have deep integration into those systems and do things like account management, you can turn and off your services. You can do all of those kinds of things at the payment portal level. And that’s been very much what our strength is in this market.

Both NIC and Tyler were strong in payment capture. And that’s simply the part of the transaction where you are entering in your credit card and those kinds of things. Now what NIC had that we didn’t have were things like Apple Pay and Google Pay and they have already built that out. The real power though of NIC here is the back end processing. So, the payment platform and the disbursement side of the business. This allows Tyler now to eliminate the need for Chase, for Elavon, for OpenEdge, for a whole series of third-party providers on the back end, those that would set up merchant accounts and the disbursement providers. And this allows us then to retain more of the transaction fees that are being charged here or the credit card fees. So, this particular combination, our very unique presence at payment portals, given the number of installations we have country-wide, with the strength and the robustness of a – I mean, NIC did over $20 billion in payments last year across their platform. So, it works at state levels at the very large enterprise. We think we can say with confidence now this creates the market leader for public sector payments.

Just to give you a sense on 8, how this actually begins to play out and what our projections will be. What you see there on the far left was what we expect to do this year with Tyler’s payment revenue. This is pre-acquisition. This is what we would do – we expected to do. In 2025, we had made internal forecasts that we thought that business would grow well to $68 million pre-acquisition. Now, because of the combination of us with NIC, we actually believe that business will be $116 million. This is just Tyler’s revenue, not including NIC’s revenue. So we are trying to give you a sense of what it has been in the past. We would – that comes through a combination of one, we are able to accelerate the revenue. We are able to do more portal revenue sooner. We are able to get more of non-Tyler transactions. That’s what we are calling enterprise in this case. And then, as it says here, the rev share with NIC, this is our ability to maintain and capture more of that revenue that we don’t have to share now with some of the third-party providers.

So, that’s just the Tyler side. And then when looking at that, if you go to Slide 9, we wanted to take that down just to one real opportunity. So, many of you know, NIC was awarded the State of Florida contract in late 2020. This is their ability to be the enterprise payment contract provider for the entire state. And part of that agreement had 94 localities and agencies that they could – that were already using the credit card processing of the incumbent. NIC had the right then to be able to go in and one by one move those over to their new back-end payment platform. What you see in the upside beyond that here is we went into a pull of our implementations in the state, which is an additional 400 agencies and jurisdictions across the state. There was only a 5% overlap between the 94 that were on the contract and the 400 that now make up the rest of Tyler’s opportunity there. And what we will do is our strength is working with our local governments to begin to move them to this payment platform. Now, they will be getting the benefits of everything that we showed earlier and that will be something that gives us the additional upside here in the State of Florida. This pattern should continue. We don’t – this is exactly why were so excited and we have tried to give you a sense of why we think this is a unique platform and a unique opportunity, but this is a pretty good snapshot, I think.

On Slide 10, the next area that is also particularly compelling is around moving Tyler solutions through the NIC contracts. On Slide 11, many of you know, are familiar with the NIC approach to state enterprise master contracts. This is a very unique approach in state government as they – and really, I would say this is the crown jewel of NIC. This ability to have an enterprise master contract that is – allows the – in each one of these states, they have a general manager, they have a development team, they have support organization that’s there that’s meeting the needs of the state agencies located there. They are able – there is a broad ability to move solutions through these agreements. This is not only custom solutions, but it can be off-the-shelf solutions. It’s almost anything associated with digital government is allowed to be procured through these kinds of arrangements.

And what you see on 12 is actually from the investor deck of NIC pre-acquisition. This was the approach that they had. They said, look, we are going to continue to grow same-state existing contracts. We are going to begin though to do development from our existing contracts. And then we are also going to do acquisitions. And so things like rx.gov and recreation.gov were solutions that they had procured or developed and began to move through their state contracts. This is what it was pre-acquisition. They really didn’t have a lot that were off-the-shelf kinds of solutions that were configurable.

On 12 is what you see – I am sorry, on 13 is what you see post-acquisition. And this is a very simplified version of what’s actually available. So, now Tyler solutions proven off-the-shelf, our products that we have been building and developing for 20 plus years are able to be sold through this agreement to the CIOs and the agencies that make up the state. As we looked at this, this is – I couldn’t make the chart big enough. So, it’s – we have got over 50 products that we believe now will be available to the state agencies. And many of those products are suites of products. So, it’s actually quite a bit more than that. And that’s from things like courts or e-citations to tax and appraisal systems or permitting and licensing, kind of a broad spectrum of solutions that we have built over the years that now will be able to move through these agreements. And so a big part of what we have been doing recently is beginning to connect up to state general managers who have these very longstanding relationships with the state agencies and our product teams.

And so just recently, we had our first showcase. This is turning into a weekly event now. The showcase where what we will do is each week, we showcase three of our solutions. In that, we give a kind of a simple description of why do people buy it, what is the opportunity, typically, deal sizes, who are our competitors and then a demonstration and open that up for the general managers. And all we are trying to do here is shortcut the time, so that, for example, this week, we showed Tyler supervision. And the state general managers in lots of states are focused on bail bond reform or pre-trial release and they are doing that at a state-wide level. Well, Tyler supervisions already installed in two states, doing exactly that and now we are able to shorten the time, begin to build those connections and beginning to develop opportunities together.

That’s what you see on 14 is these are just three snapshots and we have got over 20 of these that are currently being developed between our sales teams and the state general managers. The one at the top, the Western region state was an area where we had already been calling on the Department of Education in this state. NIC had already provided services to that same Department of Education. And now what we are able to do is potentially shorten the entire time. You abide through the state contract and begin to provide Traversa which is our student transportation solution.

In the second example, EnerGov is on the path to a sole source, but what we’re combining there is NIC’s payment. So we can streamline that entire solution to make it run on NIC’s payment. And then the third is actually a state where Odyssey is installed as the court case management system. And the state is recently the CIO came to us and said we’d like to move to a prosecutor system from Tyler and also then an RMS system from New World Public Safety, Tyler’s Public Safety division. All of that purchased through NIC and through the state general managers. So we could go on and on here. We just wanted to give you a snapshot. These are deals in flight. So your mileage may vary, but we expect that these will be opportunities that we will begin to close. None of this, by the way, is in the projections that we’ve shared with you so far.

Now these are all upside to that. Lynn will tell you later, don’t believe everything you hear, but I can tell you, these are things that we are building pipeline for the future. If not this year, that they’ll close, they are certainly beginning to build pipe as we look out into the future. The third area on Slide 15 is around MicroPact and NIC. And this may have not been evident to you, but we were very excited about this combination and was one of the key reasons that we made the acquisition of NIC. And that’s because on Slide 16, what MicroPact has is a very unique part of that acquisition for us was a product they have called entellitrak, which is a leading low-code, no-code kind of environment that is used by what you see some of the leading systems integrators on the right.

And MicroPact’s path to market in state and federal is primarily through partners here. And what they have done is really they all of these are providing solutions, many of them similar to what NIC’s teams have built, but they do it on top of a low-code platform. That allows them to have reuse that allows them to begin to build solutions that are repeatable and configurable. And for us, that made a ton of sense as we thought about the state general managers and the nature of the kind of development that was being done by NIC with these state master contracts. And that’s what you see on 17. And so NIC has built over 19,000. They call them services, but they are basically applications that are meeting the needs of state agencies across the 28 states. These they are basically applications off different platforms may be custom and what you’ll see us doing now is moving the NIC’s state GMs and that staff to entellitrak through the partner alliance program that exists today, this is something MicroPact already has in place, and they are very good at educating and moving teams and training them and having them begin to use it.

And then what we will do, NIC has a low-code environment called App Engine, it’s really more like form development. And so we think that, combined with entellitrak provides a super environment for this kind of development. The other benefit here is, over the last – since the acquisition of MicroPact is entellitrak has been built and some of you may have heard this in the past with us, it’s called Tyler Forge. What it is, is part of our connected communities vision was that applications from Tyler would look like they were part of a family. They would use common foundational components. They have a common look and feel and so all of that is out of the box now with entellitrak. So as MicroPact or I’m sorry, as NIC are building applications, those will adhere to Tyler development standards. They’ll take advantage of this foundation and that will make them use it and work very interoperably with the other solutions that are coming from Tyler through the Tyler solutions that I mentioned earlier. So we’re excited about that in its own right. And one of the key things that excites us about MicroPact with NIC. The other thing on 18 is MicroPact has been building and selling solutions to states and built these – these are five key solutions that were proven in the market. Now there is some overlap. Cannabis regulation and licensing are also solutions that NIC had. And we’re working through whether we will go to one platform or one solution there or leave it at multiple like we do in some other markets. But at this point, these are all proven solutions that are already being sold now through the state general managers, and that’s what you see on 19, is the set of opportunities that are beginning to be moved through those. And these are opportunities where the MicroPact team is working with the NIC stage GMs just as we described earlier, and beginning to jointly develop these opportunities.

The western state there is one that most recently, the two teams got together. They were both competing in that, and they went to one solution where – and it’s actually, in this case, being built on type of MicroPact’s cannabis solution, but it will depend on which market they go for. So you’ll see this continue forward, and we’re excited about what that builds for us. The fourth area is around establishing the data and analytics platform for connected communities. And I wanted to take a second here and just kind of do a briefing a little bit of what we’ve done with Socrata since the acquisition in 2018. The initial work that we have done, Socrata was the leading and really the pioneer in open government and the idea of transparent government. And what we wanted to do, though, we thought we have these systems of record that have are rich with data and we saw a market opportunity to both with the data and with the insights that came from that data. And so what we’ve been focused on the last 3 years is being building turnkey vertical specific, what we call Insight Solutions in things like tax and appraisal in courts, in public safety, key areas that tend to be areas we have deep domain expertise that we wanted, that our clients wanted off-the-shelf dashboards and a platform that would be there.

What we see now is with NIC is the ability to extend that idea all the way to the state and begin to do that across all the major agencies that make up a governor’s cabinet, make up the state agencies that are being served today. And I know this is a big idea, but I want to show you how real it is and even the opportunities we’re beginning to realize today. So if you go to 22, just to give you a snapshot of how this works. So this is working in a justice example. So every state that we sell to is a combination of district and county and appellate courts and sheriffs offices and city police, you name it. There is all kinds of data that is basically in a series of silos. And millions of cases go through these systems every year. They flow through them and they are disjointed. There is no standard norm for data. And so consequently, making any kind of decisions here can be very difficult.

What Socrata does first on 23 is actually begin to automate the pull from those systems of record. Most of the reporting that’s done today in most states is done through manual reporting still, where they report up even the most basic kinds of data. Well, now what you do is we actually pull that data automatically because we own the back end transaction data in so many of the cases or Socrata because it is an open platform can tie into other systems of record that are non-Tyler. We pull that together. It aggregates the data, it begins to move it towards some kind of a uniform data standard so that we’ve got a – the client begins to have one source of truth that everybody can rely on, both at the local level and at the state level. They call this liquid data within Socrata. And if you go to 24, what we’re able to do then because we have so much domain expertise in each one of these areas is we build turnkey solutions, turnkey dashboards, the clients don’t have to figure this all out. We’re able to do it because we have – like in the courts example we have over 30 years of experience with courts. So they get the standard reporting that has traditionally been a part of any of these kinds of agencies that you name it in anything that we serve, there is some state agency that’s demanding local localities to pull up reports.

And what we did is this dashboards and insights. So this saves literally tens of thousands of hours of manual reporting that’s done by local jurisdictions. Our clients, I mean the local clients, are the most excited about this. The state agencies are excited because now instead of working off stale data, it’s very difficult for them to correlate, they can begin to do it in near real time. So just to show you how this actually plays out then, in a recent opportunity and one that’s now being worked, this is a Midwestern state. This does exactly what I just described to you, where it pulls from the local jurisdiction to pulling from 100 different circuit courts, 63 probation offices and sheriffs’ offices. It’s an insight solutions for courts. And there is been so much focus across the country on things like criminal justice reform. And this tool begins to make that kind of – the people that need to make decisions there able to do that using real data and actually having it be something that can give them real insight. And then finally, what you see at the bottom line is we can begin to deliver these kinds of contracts or these kinds of solutions through the NIC contracts and the state GMs. So this is a first of what you’ll see. We have built these insights. We’re extending them now to the state agencies. This is one of the areas the state general managers and NIC are the most excited about. Because this is truly value-add at every level across the state. The last area that we wanted to talk about was engaging citizens across all government agencies. And I would tell you, this is one that I’m going to keep it pretty light here, but you’re going to see more to come in the coming years.

If you go to 27, what all of you on the call have this experience. You’ve got – if you’re interacting with government, which I’m sure you don’t look forward to, you’ve got to do that across multiple locations. You’ve got a portal or a handle for your local government, maybe something like that for state and federal. And that’s pretty frustrating because you don’t know where to go, you don’t know how to make it all work or how to work through all that. But what you see on 28 is we’ve got a platform called gov2go now as part of NIC that was very powerful at the state level. We purchased myCivic a couple of years ago within Tyler. It’s a very strong sexy application for localities. We’re going to move this to one platform. And with that, we will be able to cross across all three of those lines; the local jurisdiction, the state and the federal.

What you see on 29 are some of the features that will be available through this single platform. We had over 3 pages of this. This is a short version there. The product team wanted to give us more, but the slide got overwhelming. But what you can see, we can do stuff as simple as local information or if you wanted to – if you’re a citizen, you want to report incidents or things that repairs that need to be made, it can be public safety. And then as you go into the state level, now we will be able to do things like driver’s license renewals and property tax. And even at the federal level, outdoor recreation, you name it, through that solution. And then the last piece of this that we’re excited about is our ability to resolve those transactions, both Tyler and non-Tyler transactions through a single payment platform. So this will be the first time that really, all of that can begin to be monetized in a way that up to this point has not existed. And when you look at the presence that both gov2go and myCivic has, we try to be exact on this, but I think you can be safe saying it’s 100% of the U.S. population is touched by one of our systems, connects into one of our systems, has a reason to use our application here in the handheld. And you’ll see us roll this out and begin to roll out this common payment platform and service platform in the coming years.

So on 31, just to wrap it up. We believe this creates the leading payment provider in the public sector. We now have a unique opportunity to provide our solutions through these state contracts. The NIC taking advantage of the entellitrak platform begins to help them improve their margins and begin to help speed their solutions that they serve their state agencies with. The extension of Connected Communities now beginning to go all the way to the state to connect the entire community in each one of these areas and then finally, providing citizens as a one-stop shop to be able to have all of their relationships managed through a common payment platform. That’s why we’re so excited about it. There will be a lot more to come in the coming months and years. We’re building out each one of these lanes. As Lynn said, there is more that we could share, but we were limited on time.

So with that, I’ll turn it back over to Mr. Moore.

Lynn Moore

Thanks, Bruce. And clearly, we’re excited to have giving you guys a deeper look into our vision for this combination. I think as Bruce mentioned earlier, part of my job is that there is a lot of excitement across the teams. And you saw from some of the slides, we already have some early client interest. And from the deck, we believe this transaction is going to create a lot of opportunities. And really, opportunities that we think are really unique to Tyler. And as Bruce mentioned, we’ve already hit the ground running. We’re doing things like showcasing our products. But as exciting as all this is, I do want to remind everybody that this stuff takes time. It’s not going to happen overnight. Realizing the full benefits of this acquisition is going to be a function of some near-term, but it’s going to be years. And part of that is a function of our market, but part of it is a function of our experience with this stuff. And I think what makes me really excited about this combination and gives me the confidence to share with you this vision today is that at Tyler, we’ve got a pretty good track record. We’ve got a pretty good track record of executing on these types of strategic acquisitions and initiatives even as we know they take time.

And with that, I’m going to go back to the first two of our priorities, which was one, we’re not going to mess up the business and two, we need to make the 2021 plan. So even as we’ve got all these other things going on in the background, we’re going to continue to stay disciplined and focused and just start to execute on these strategic initiatives and we certainly look forward to reporting our progress and successes on those in the coming quarters.

So, with that, I’d like to open up the line for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Peter Heckmann with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Peter Heckmann

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just curious, in terms of how we think about this 2021 guidance, what level of corporate overhead, removal and cost synergies are included. The combined company R&D came in a little lower than expected. But how would we size that? Is that maybe $15 million, $20 million here in the first three quarters?

Brian Miller

No. No, Pete, actually, the costs that we have eliminated were mostly duplicate direct public company costs, and it’s on the order of $3 million to $4 million. We believe there are additional opportunities from a margin expansion and a cost elimination standpoint, but we’ve been I believe very conservative in terms of what’s in this first year number.

Peter Heckmann

Okay. Okay. That’s great. And then just thinking about – I mean, some of the examples that Bruce had given, things that we hadn’t really contemplated in that much detail just yet, and probably more cross-selling opportunities than we had originally thought. I guess, I know you’re not giving guidance further out, but kind of aspirationally, I mean, do you think that the combined Tyler once NIC falls in the organic calculation can grow low teens organically?

Bruce Graham

Well, Pete, I mean that’s – obviously, it’s a good question. We think the opportunities are significant. At the same time, we still have a fairly large significant part of our business that’s recurring that’s only growing at certain rates. So, when you look at the new business opportunities, and we’re also still dealing with a little bit slower market right now. I mean, we mentioned earlier in our remarks that I don’t think we’re back to pre-pandemic levels. The excitement’s there, the demos are there, the RFPs are coming back. So, I don’t know that I would necessarily expect mid-teens growth for an organization the size of $1.6 billion, but the opportunities are there. And as I mentioned earlier, those opportunities are unique to Tyler from what we’ve done in the last 20 years and all the various acquisitions. So, a lot of excitement there.

Peter Heckmann

Alright. That’s great. I will get back into the queue.

The next question comes from Matt VanVliet with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Matt VanVliet

Hey, thanks guys. Very helpful, and I appreciate all the information this morning. I guess looking at it from the sales opportunity perspective and getting the teams aligned, I guess over the next couple of months versus maybe the last couple of months of the year, how much of the activity that you’re having is sort of building on what was already in the pipeline for each organization and just kind of bringing in the cross-sell opportunities versus really highlighting and pushing forward on those joint sales efforts near-term and using those as sort of top priorities. So just curious more broadly kind of how much you’re pushing those joint sales immediately versus that being a longer-term trend?

Lynn Moore

Well, I think it’s a little bit of both, Matt. I mean we are currently identifying these joint opportunities, some of the opportunities that Bruce mentioned were things that we would have liked to have pursued, but not having the relationship with at the higher level with the state agency and being able to leverage those. So, we talked after the Q1 call about how we have taken a fairly conservative approach since we announced the acquisition in February through closing, and we weren’t really able to do some of the stuff that we have been doing in the last 6 weeks. And as I have said, we have hit the ground running where the sales teams are meeting, we are showcasing. We are – one of the priorities is identifying these joint opportunities, just like we are identifying white space opportunities. So, a lot of that’s going on, but I would say it’s a mix of both.

Matt VanVliet

And then sort of touched on the previous question about synergies, has – have you been able to sort of eliminate or reduce the number of potential hires that you may be had in the plan for both sides of the organization by bringing in combining the teams here? Is that an area that is sort of an implied synergy even if it’s not removing the cost today, it’s just eliminating the need to add that cost over the course of the year?

Bruce Graham

I don’t know that we have necessarily done any of that just yet. I mean we each have our plans. We are still in the early strategic formulation. Part of our goal really is to – as we talk about prioritizing these initiatives looking at what we are going to do in sales is we are trying to get ourselves set up for as we get into the fall budget cycle, so that we are really able to then think about how we are going to fund those initiatives including new hires. But I think right now, as it relates to each companies or one company now, their pre-acquisition plans and ours, I don’t think those have really changed at this point.

Matt VanVliet

Great. Thank you.

The next question comes from Joshua Reilly with Needham. Please go ahead.

Joshua Reilly

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions today. So, the assumptions for NIC in 2021 excluding the pandemic-related revenues imply 11% growth. Is that primarily from transaction growth returning to the model or large new deals like the Florida deal coming online later in the year?

Lynn Moore

Go ahead, Brian.

Brian Miller

You are correct that it’s 11% is the implied core growth excluding the COVID initiatives, and it is the combination of primarily increased volumes and adoption. So, as you can imagine, as we have gone through the pandemic, more citizens are interacting digitally with governments and their traditional expansion of applications within their existing state contracts. In terms of new large contracts, there is not really much in there. The Florida payments business is expected to start to ramp up really late in the year towards the fourth quarter. So, there is some contribution there, but most of that is around the existing business growth in volumes and activity.

Joshua Reilly

Okay, great. And then how should we think about the breakdown of the $310 million to $315 million in FY ‘21 GAAP revenues for NIC between license, maintenance, subscription, and professional services?

Brian Miller

Don’t have that breakdown to provide at this time, but it would be similar to their historic breakdowns. Most of it is in the recurring revenue side. It will fall in our subscription line. Their revenues are about 90% to 95% or 90%-ish subscription recurring licenses and services make up a much smaller piece of their business, but don’t have that complete breakdown at this point, but it would be similar to their past historical numbers.

Joshua Reilly

Okay, great guys. Thank you.

The next question comes from Jonathan Ho with William Blair & Company. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Ho

Hi, good morning. Thank you for the additional color. Just maybe looking at the NIC blanket purchase contracts, are you able to bypass sort of the traditional RFP processes for all of your Tyler products using the BPAs? And then maybe secondly, with a broader product portfolio, do you also have the opportunity to expand the size of those contracts over time as well?

Bruce Graham

The answer to the first one is, it kind of depends. Most of the time they can work – this is Bruce, by the way. They can sell those solutions through those existing contracts. In some cases, though, they will directly take it outside of that. But the value, honestly, is as much from the partnerships that they have had over time with these state agencies that we simply just didn’t have in those markets. And then they do have the ability to expand those contracts over time, very much like what you see with the Florida agreement. That’s very common. They will have a payments processing solution and then the ability to go after localities there. What they haven’t had is the strength that we have. That wasn’t – I mean, their ability to go after the local market and sign up jurisdictions and agencies on a state-wide agreement is very difficult. Well, for us, that’s the market that we have been serving for all these years. So, does that answer your question?

Jonathan Ho

It does. And then maybe as a follow-up, I know this is a little bit more of a high-level view, but if you were able to cross-sell sort of your entire portfolio into NIC’s base and vice versa, is there a way to maybe size how large that opportunity could be just recognizing that it would take time to reach that goal? Thank you.

Brian Miller

There is certainly not a way to do that right now. Over time, we will be able to build up the TAM more in a more detailed manner. But as you said, that would be over a very long period of time. We certainly believe the opportunities are significant at in the near-term. But as far as aggregating everyone, we will save that for a little bit later date.

Jonathan Ho

Thank you.

The next question comes from Keith Housum with Northcoast Research. Please go ahead.

Keith Housum

Good morning guys. I appreciate you guys putting this together. I think it provides a lot of clarity to a lot of us. In terms of like the 5 different areas that Bruce, that you highlighted in terms of your slide deck can be opportunities. I guess, is there 1 or 2 that you think will be easier and quicker for Tyler to recognize versus the others?

Bruce Graham

Yes. I would say that the payments team is off and running, and that’s actually the solutions are easy to actually relatively easy to integrate. They are very complementary, as I tried to show in the slides there. And so that team is off and running. And I think that’s fair, Bret. And I think the second would be what we mentioned with the delivering of the solutions of Tyler solutions. It’s been a combination of state CIOs, state agency heads, the actual clients of NIC contacting them and saying, I have been on Tyler’s website, they have a solution that does the following that we need. Hey, we would like to look at X, Y, Z. And so I think you will see that pick up quite a bit more quickly as well. But the first one is without question the payments. That’s the area that’s going to be the fastest.

Keith Housum

Okay. And then maybe if I just kind of think about, I guess, the question that Peter asked earlier, and I am not trying to pin you down to an exact percentage point of organic growth. But is there a feeling within Tyler that the acquisition of NIC can add 1%, 2%, 3% of organic growth, the Tyler’s original organic growth, for the next several years. Is that a good context or good scope to be looking at or the last or more of that?

Lynn Moore

I mean, I think that’s fair, generally. As we look through this slide we just talked about, all these – these are all incremental opportunities. And so I think that’s fair to think of it that way. I don’t think we certainly haven’t sat down and mapped out multiyear plans for the 2 companies. We are still getting our arms around each other and getting to know each other. And trying to just, as I said earlier, get off the ground running. But I think you will see over time, and probably as we go into next year’s budget season, next year’s guidance, you will start to see some of that, and we will have a little bit better sense for multiyear growth between the 2 companies.

Keith Housum

Thanks. I appreciate it.

The next question comes from Brent Bracelin with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Brent Bracelin

Thank you. Questions for me if I could. One, on the Tyler payment side, certainly clear the opportunity looking out to 2025 to expand that meaningfully to north of $110 million. My question for you is really as you migrate off of your current payment processing partners, what’s the impact to gross margin? Is there also a material lift to gross margins as well on the payment – Tyler’s payment side? And then 1 quick follow-up on the NIC MicroPact opportunity.

Brian Miller

As Bruce said, moving to the NIC platform, we do expect to have a positive impact on our payments margins because we will be able to keep more of the revenues. There is a difference in – sometimes in how those contracts are structured where we fall in the payment chain, whether we report net revenues, which is typically what Tyler does, which is we just report recorded revenues is the part we keep, which is almost all margin. And many of the NIC contracts because of where they sit as the payment process are gross. So the margin is lower, but the actual amount that we keep is higher. So, it should have a positive impact. We don’t really have the ability to quantify that right now. But over time, we do expect it will drive the Tyler payment margin higher.

Lynn Moore

And I think the follow-up to that, too, Brian, is the fact that getting the experience and the rich and the robust platform that NIC has that’s an area that Tyler, had we not done the NIC acquisition, would have had to be doing some investment in over the next couple of years to realize the full potential in payments. And so the R&D savings going forward is actually significant and allows us to focus more on shorter term, near-term growth strategies that drive revenue as opposed to simply doing a lot of R&D, building out the back end payment part.

Brent Bracelin

Great. And I am just less familiar on the MicroPact kind of low-code app services opportunity. Could you remind us what was MicroPact’s state exposure? And as you think about the 19,000 low-code app services they have created so far, what’s the opportunity? Are we talking 100,000 kind of app services opportunity to go after? Is it 1 million app services opportunity that on a combined basis, you can go after? Any color there on what was the MicroPact state exposure before and then I will just frame the opportunity there would be helpful. Thanks.

Lynn Moore

I want to be careful with this, because I think we may have – maybe the slide was confusing to you. But the 19,000 services or applications that have built was done by NIC, pre – so that’s over the last 20 years. They have been building these. And many of those are transaction based. Some of those are done for free because it’s part of their master agreements that they have. MicroPact has been working with those systems integrators that are on that 1 slide that – and they build and deliver solutions separate and apart from that. What we are saying is we expect some of those existing NIC’s, some of the 19,000 will start to move over to entellitrak. Others will be just a net new applications that they build, they will be doing that. NIC’s teams will be doing that on top of the entellitrak platform. Is that clarified?

Brian Miller

And MicroPact’s business today is about half Federal and about half state and something less than $100 million in revenues.

Brent Bracelin

And as we think about the benefit of migrating off of some of those 19,000 NIC app services to MicroPact, is there like a cost benefit? Is there a margin opportunity? Is it a revenue opportunity? What are you really highlighting there? Is it revenue – additional revenue opportunities or really some cost-saving opportunities that you plan to extract out of that relationship?

Lynn Moore

It’s on that 1 slide, on 17, it’s down there at the bottom. So, we really do think it’s a margin opportunity for the NIC teams because they can begin to – they have as part of their agreements, they have to provide these applications for all agencies that are there. And the second, though, is their ability to get reuse on that. So across the 28 teams, if they built an application, this is what they did with licensing, I believe, where they built an application for licensing and then now they cross-sell it to other states. So, we expect the same thing to happen here that we niche solutions they build for the agencies. But now it’s much more – it will be something that all of them are using a library of components across these 28 different agency or 28 different master contracts. So – and ultimately, that will let them go faster on the time to market. So, it’s a major shift, in a positive way, solves a big problem that NIC or a big challenge at NIC had and this was something that they are particularly excited about.

Brent Bracelin

It makes sense. Thank you so much.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Rob Oliver with Baird. Please go ahead.

Rob Oliver

Great. Thanks for taking my question. You guys have done a lot of good questions already. But Bruce, one for you and then I had another just quick follow-up, high-level question for Lynn. So Bruce, appreciate all the detail. When you look at the MicroPact NIC partnership opportunity, obviously, a lot of opportunity to get products up to the state level, Tyler products up to the state level, verticals are a key part of MicroPact and vertical markets in general are pretty hot right now. I am just wondering about MicroPact’s architecture, like you guys have really good presence in veterans and some of the things you laid out in the slide deck. Are you able to be nimble there or do you have to acquire to get into other verticals that might pop up? For example, 5 years ago, Cannabis wouldn’t have been on there. So, how do you think about that, because obviously there may be a payments opportunity that would come with that? Just how is the architecture and how nimble can you be or will you need to acquire?

Bruce Graham

Well, I think there is – one of the things we are doing, while we have got, as I said, over 50 solutions that are able to be sold through those contracts, there is still white space that we would expect. There will be agencies that we don’t serve. And so the NIC – one of the things, as you all know, we are pretty good at acquiring, and we are able to do that. What we wanted to do was actually begin to do that same kind of a method that we have applied to our markets and do that now at the state market. So, NIC working with the same teams that built that method for us are underway with doing that. So, I think we will either build in the way that we just described through harvesting a particular state and the team that built that will either develop that fully or I think you will see us be active as it makes sense, and we find the right kind of partners to acquire in that space. Does that answer your question?

Rob Oliver

It does. Yes. Thanks Bruce. I appreciate that. And then, Lynn, just one for you, a bit higher level. Obviously, NIC has some revenue that’s rolling off from the impact of COVID. But I am less interested in that and more interested in this acquisition comes at a really interesting time for budgets for state and local. And just stepping back, when you look at I think there has been sort of steady kind of improvement here, but did you guys just yourself of a much larger swath of, let’s say, American Rescue Plan dollars or stimulus in recovery dollars in aggregate as we look at how those dollars, I think they need to be spent over the next 4 years or 5 years. Did you guys just get yourself exposed to just bigger chunk of change there? Thanks.

Lynn Moore

Yes. I mean, I think that’s a fair comment. We have had a lot of questions around the stimulus money. And you are right. I mean there has been a lot that’s been earmarked. The latest one, there is $350 billion is direct for state and local. I think, almost $200 billion for states. So, I think that’s there. There has been some specific things around K-12. And you are right, the state and local governments have – they are on the time line to spend some of that stuff. I think what’s important too, about the stimulus funding is, it’s really providing our clients a lot of confidence. Last year, when the pandemic hit, you got to think about the timing as well. I mean a year ago, nobody knew what was coming on, and then everybody was going into their budget, their fiscal seasons. And as it turns out, the state budgets were not as hit as hard as everybody expected and same thing locally. I think state budgets in and all, we are only off about 2%. And so now you are going into a new budget season. We are starting to see the confidence of, one, the impact of the pandemic was not as bad on budgets. And then two, the Fed’s coming in and providing all this money. Yes, the money is there. We know where it’s earmarked and now it’s a question of agencies and figuring out how to use it and how to fight for it against other agencies. But yes, it should open up more funding generally for our services.

Rob Oliver

Great. Thank you, guys for all the detail. I appreciate it.

At this time, there appear to be no more questions. Mr. Moore, I will turn the call back over to you for any closing remarks.

Lynn Moore

Great. Thanks, Tom, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I also want to really appreciate Bruce and Bret and the teams going through the presentation, all the work that’s gone into that. Clearly, we are excited about this opportunity. Again, there will be more to come. I am sure there will be plenty of discussions over the next several quarters and years to come. But again, appreciate everybody’s time, and hope everybody stays safe and healthy. And if you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Brian Miller or myself. Thanks, everyone.

