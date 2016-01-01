Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite a great effort to deleverage and stabilize their business, the market continues to pressure TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:NYSE:THS) stock price. Their shares are still trading suppressed of their peak at ~$104.5 in 2016, and are today available to be purchased at $49.42. Have their efforts of deleveraging and stabilizing their business been successful, and is the market being fair with its valuation? I intend to look further into this with this article.

Who is TreeHouse Foods?

TreeHouse Foods is a multinational company specializing in doing private label packaged food and beverages. They operate approximately 40 facilities across North America and Italy, and growth has primarily come from having made acquisitions of other companies. It´s a fairly large company with a market cap of ~$2.8b, and currently employs ~11 thousand people.

How the business is doing today

Looking at previous years of revenue, the company appears to be able to grow revenue consistently. Their growth has been from acquisitions, with only a small part of it being organic growth.

Source: Fairlyvalued.com

Even though growth has slowed down in recent years, what´s important is, that their revenue at least remains stable. Part of the reason for the decline in revenue growth, has been that the company, has been selling and closing facilities and divisions. Those changes have come after their major acquisition of Ralcorp in 2016.

Despite a recent stagnation in revenue growth, I continue to view their revenue as stable, and would conservatively expect low single-digits revenue growth in the future. The company will eventually continue to make acquisitions, once they reach a lower debt leverage.

The selling of facilities and divisions is unfortunate, but management acting quickly and getting rid of low- to negative margin businesses is a prudent move, even though it is hurting their top line.

Net income

Having a look at their net income, it appears a bit more fluctuating than their revenue. This is due to two things.

1. Margins have been under pressure

Source: TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

When a business is built on the basis of acquisitions of other businesses, it's not uncommon to see fluctuating margins. The company made numerous acquisitions within the last decade, and not all of those acquired businesses have been beneficial to their margins.

TreeHouse Foods has actively been selling low- to negative margin businesses, and expect synergies to help lift their margins.

2. Special income charges

TreeHouse Foods has also been busy with issuing special income charges. Those charges have skewed their net income, which therefore has been negative the last couple of years. The company is obviously still making money, but negative net income due to special income charges, is something that often scares potential investors away. Excluding those charges, their net income remains stable, and not something that is too worrying.

Issuing special income charges is an unfortunate thing having to do, but is important to do, in order for the business to continue to move on.

Source: Fairlyvalued.com

The cash flow continues to be strong

As it is seen on the picture, their free cash flow generation is very strong.

Source: Fairlyvalued.com

Expecting the free cash flow to grow at a low single digit growth rate, and based on previous free cash flow generation, I conservatively expect the company to be doing ~$280m a year in FCF. With a current market cap of ~$2.8b, that gives the company a low P/FCF of 10. With the market typically assigning a ~15 multiple for a slow/medium growing company, this company's multiple at first glance seems to be very attractive.

The next step in the analysis is to look at their debt. A low free cash flow multiple may be given to a company, in the case that they are drowning in debt. I will be calculating their net debt, which is cash on hand + capital lease obligations - total debt.

TreeHouse Foods as of their most recent quarter has ~$48.8m in cash on hand, ~$137.1m in capital lease obligation, and ~$2b in total debt. That leaves the company with a net debt of ~$1.9b. Compared to their free cash flow of ~280m, a net debt of ~$1.9b is very high.

Since a lot of future cash flow will be dedicated to debt reduction, some debt should be added on top of the market cap, to ensure that we won't pay too much. A company can comfortably carry debt that is ~3x their average free cash flow.

280 * 3 = 840

Now we subtract that with their net debt.

1.9b - 840m = ~1b

Then we add the 1b of excess debt on top of their market cap, which gives us a new price for the business of ~$3.8b.

With the new price of $3.8b and our FCF of ~$280m, the company is now selling with a 13.5 multiple. Still lower than the general market, but not necessarily a bargain anymore.

Source: FAST Graphs

Focusing on their EPS multiple, the stock seems about fairly valued now. Personally, I would never assign a multiple higher than 15, to such a slow/medium growing company, but obviously the market has disagreed in previous years. Despite the recent weakness the business went through, the market has always valued them with a larger multiplier. I would personally, because of their growth rate and debt, wait for a larger share price drop before buying shares in the company. Anything under a p/e of 15 would begin to catch my attention.

Final thoughts

Going back to my opening question: Have their efforts of deleveraging and stabilizing their business been successful, and is the market being fair with its valuation?

TreeHouse Foods has been very successful in deleveraging and has since 2017 improved their net debt with -$500m. That is very impressive but unfortunately $1.9b in net debt with their cash flow, is still very high. As regards to stabilizing their business, management have been selling underperforming businesses, which should help to improve margins. It is still too early to tell and even though it has been hurting their top line growth, I view it as a prudent move by management.

TreeHouse Foods is a company that traded with a rich valuation in 2016, and did a little too large acquisition, resulting in a very leveraged company struggling with falling margins. They have since addressed the problems, gotten rid of disappointing businesses and have been working on debt repayment. High debt, multiple special income charges and slightly declining earnings have scared investors away and halved their valuation. Despite that, their cash flow has remained strong and viewed relative to their stock price, it is now giving us an opportunity to buy a fairly valued company.

For investors seeking a fairly valued company, this opportunity may be what you are searching for. For investors looking for a company with a large margin of safety, this company is not there yet.