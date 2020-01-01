Photo by Kannan D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGY) (OTCPK:BNTGF) is a German company focusing on the distribution of chemicals to its end users. About 43% of its revenue is generated in the EMEA region while North America accounts for just under 36% of the total revenue. Brenntag is in the middle of "Project Brenntag" which will see the company run the Essentials and Specialties and the renewed focus in each division should help to unlock additional EBITDA advantages in the next few years.

Brenntag’s main listing is in Germany where it’s trading with BNR as ticker symbol on the Deutsche Boerse. The average daily volume of in excess of 300,000 shares (for a monetary value of in excess of 20M EUR) is clearly superior to any other listing, and I’d strongly recommend to trade in Brenntag stock using the primary listing.

Looking back at 2020, Brenntag performed quite well given the circumstances

Before discussing Brenntag’s excellent start of the year, it’s important to understand the benchmark (last year’s performance) isn’t just a weak COVID year. Although the revenue fell by almost 10% in 2020 compared to 2019, Brenntag reported a slightly lower operating profit and an unchanged pre-tax income, which confirms the resilience of the business model as a distributor of chemical elements.

The net income of 466.5M EUR remained virtually unchanged compared to the 2019 results, and the EPS of 3.02 EUR remained stable as well as the share count didn’t change. So when comparing the 2021 results with 2020 later in this article, it’s important to know 2021 will be compared to a relatively strong year, given the circumstances.

As my investment decisions are more centered around the cash flow performance of a company, I also was pleased to see Brenntag’s cash flow results in 2020 also held up pretty well. The company reported an operating cash flow of 1.22B EUR, but we need to deduct the 426M EUR release from changes in the working capital position, to end up with approximately 800M EUR in operating cash flow.

The total capex in 2020 was just about 199M EUR (excluding M&A deals), resulting in a free cash flow result of about 600M EUR, or just under 4 EUR/share and that’s remarkably strong for a company during a pandemic which had a major impact on the world economy.

2021 started on a strong note with a double-digit EBITDA increase in Q1

Brenntag started 2021 on a very strong note as its operating gross profit increased by 7.4% to almost 765M EUR while the EBITDA jumped by almost 21% to 300.3M EUR. This resulted in an EBITDA margin of almost 40% of the gross profit, and just under 10% of the total revenue. The reported free cash flow result in Q1 was about 75.6M EUR but looking at the cash flow statement, there was a heavy investment in the working capital position.

As you can see on the image above, the reported operating cash flow was about 77.6M EUR, but this includes a net investment of about 165M EUR in the working capital position (mainly due to a build-up of inventories and receivables, partly mitigated by a higher amount of current liabilities). We also clearly see the company is very capex-light with a total capex of just about 38M EUR in Q1. This results in an adjusted free cash flow result of approximately 205M EUR. That’s just under 1.33 EUR per share.

The strong Q1 results also confirm Brenntag’s full-year guidance is realistic. Brenntag confirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to 1.08-1.18B EUR and that’s in line with the expectations as Q1 was exceptionally and seasonally strong. While generating about 300M EUR in EBITDA in Q1, the anticipated EBITDA in the next few quarters should be approximately 270M EUR per quarter. Slightly below the Q1 result but still sufficiently strong to ensure a robust EPS and free cash flow per share.

Investment thesis

Meanwhile, "Project Brenntag" continues to evolve toward its target of generating an additional 220M EUR in EBITDA from 2023 on. This should push the full-year EBITDA toward 1.3B EUR, and that would make the company considerably cheaper from the valuation it’s trading at today. Assuming the net debt will decrease to about 1B EUR (the net financial debt will likely come in a little bit below that level as the current net financial debt excluding lease liabilities is already just 1B EUR), the enterprise value of Brenntag would be just around 11B EUR and the EV/EBITDA ratio for 2023 will decrease to about 9-9.2 which is more than acceptable for a resilient business like Brenntag.

Of course, there still is an execution risk, but Brenntag is clearly scoring points with a very strong first quarter. I currently don’t have a position in Brenntag but the company definitely got added to my watch list and it’s a pity I didn’t do a deeper dive during the COVID crash as the share price dipped to just about 30 EUR for a market capitalization of less than 5B EUR. That was exceptionally cheap and I don’t expect to see those levels again anytime soon. But even at around 65-70 EUR/share Brenntag would likely be a quality addition to my portfolio.