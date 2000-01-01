Photo by shulz/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis: the largest stocks comprising the ETF are bullishly rated and the ETF is in a solid, year-long uptrend. Take a position

My traditional practice when analyzing a sector-specific ETF is to first look at the macroeconomic backdrop of the industry and then look at the ETF's chart. The first step doesn't work with the (NYSEARCA:XLC) While communication services are now an economic necessity, there simply aren't that many national economic statistics describing the sector.

However, the ETF does have the following specific stock holdings: Rather than including a macroeconomic backdrop, I'll incorporate several Seeking Alpha ("SA") stock-specific research features of the five largest holdings which comprise 57.5% of the ETF. First, I'll link to the specific stock's SA page. Second, I'll include the SA average author rating, and, if relevant, an excerpt from a research note. Third, I'll include the SA Quant rating.

Facebook (FB) (Seeking Alpha FB page).

I'd recommend Oleg Kombiev's recent write-up, which has a great summary of the relevant company and market data. Here's his summation:

All other things being equal, the most attractive companies for investment are those that: (1) operate in emerging markets, (2) hold leadership positions in these markets, (3) retain the capacity for quantitative and qualitative growth, and (4) have an adequate price. In my opinion, Facebook meets all these criteria. First, the digital advertising market received a powerful growth catalyst during the pandemic, and there will be no pullback here. Second, Facebook has no close competitors of similar size. And third, as the last quarter showed, Facebook shows no slowdown in either audience growth (quantitative growth) or monetization growth (qualitative growth). And, as has been shown, Facebook's current price is attractive enough.

Finally, here's SA's Facebook Quant rating:

Google Class A (GOOGL)(Seeking Alpha page).

SA authors are bullish: The overall story is bullish according to Josh Arnold:

Given this, I see little reason not to be very bullish on Alphabet, and that is whether you just want to own it for the breakout, or if you want to buy and hold for many years; it's that good.

Finally, here's SA's Quant rating: Google Class C (GOOG)(Link to SA's GOOG page).

Here's SA's average author rating: And SA's Quant rating:

T-Mobile (TMUS)(Seeking Alpha T-Mobile Page).

Here's the SA rating page:

There is only one recent write-up, which offered the following analysis:

After the recent merger with Sprint, in my opinion, T-Mobile has shown rather weak financial results after consolidating the financial statements. TMUS' debt load has grown significantly, while profitability and marginality have fallen. But I think the company will not have liquidity problems due to a large amount of cash on the balance sheet and improved current, quick, and cash ratios. Due to the expected synergies after the merger, I believe that profitability will gradually return to previous levels in the coming years. Based on this assumption, I've built a DCF model, setting the most conservative growth rates for the client base. My model's findings suggest a fair value being within $179.01-145.27 per share, which is on average 22.86% higher than the current price. Based on these conclusions, as well as taking into account the known growth catalyst from the merger, I recommend buying TMUS at its current price levels.

However, the quant rating is strong:

Finally, there is Charter Communications (CHTR)(Here's the SA page):

Here's the SA author's analysis summation:

Here's a good summation of the purchase thesis from Librarian Capital:

Charter Cable customer net adds were stable at 2019 levels in Q1 2021. With strong Internet revenue growth, total revenues grew 6.7%, EBITDA grew 12.5% and Free Cash Flow / Share grew 47.6% year-on-year. Charter plans to be the "predominant" Mobile provider in its markets, and to spend $5bn over 6 years to connect 1m unserved customers. We believe Charter will reach $48 in FCF/Share in 2024, powered by continuing strong growth in its core Cable business alone. With shares at $677.31, we expect an exit price of $1,193 and a total return of 76% (16.7% annualized) by 2024 year-end. Buy.

Finally, here's the SA quant rating: The overwhelming conclusion of the five largest XLC holdings is bullish -- strongly so.

Next, let's compare XLC's performance to 10 of its peers, which together represent most of the US economy (XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, VNQ)

Week Month 3-Month 6-Months 1-Year XLC's relative performance 9th 4th 10th 6th 4th

Performance has clearly dropped off in the more recent time frames.

Three charts are relevant for our analysis: XLC with only the following EMAs: 10-day (in blue); 20-day (in red); 50-day (in green), and 200-day (in magenta)

All the trends are higher with all the shorter above the longer. Finally, the chart is trending from the lower left to the upper right. XLC 1-year

The chart has trended higher for the last year. Prices are in a 3-month upward-sloping channel with prices bumping into resistance.

XLC 3-Month

Finally, the 3-month chart shows more detail about the current position. Prices are right at resistance.

Five of the largest holdings are bullishly rated by SA analysts and the SA Quant system and the chart is bullish. Take a position.