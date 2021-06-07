HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Evercore ISI TMT Conference Call June 7, 2021 2:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Marie Myers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Amit Daryanani

Perfect. Good afternoon, everyone. I guess it is afternoon to everyone unless you're still in Hawaii, in which case; A) I am very envious of you, but it's morning for you. My name is Amit Daryanani, the IT Hardware Networking Analyst here at Evercore. I'm delighted to have with us HP Inc., here for our next fireside chat. And we have from HP, Marie Myers, the Chief Financial Officer; and we also have Pretesh Dahya from the IR Team present as well.

You know, we'll keep this fireside chat around 30-35 minutes. And while I go through the Q&A process, please do feel free to read the entirety of the forward-looking statements that are out there. While you're doing that, let me just kind of outline the agenda a little bit. I'll spend the first 20 minutes of this along with Arvind [ph] on my team, going through some of the questions we have; we'll open it up to questions from the audience post that. If you have questions, feel free to email them to me, or better yet, use a chat function on the webcast at the bottom over there, and we can start to see those questions and incorporate them as we go through the process.

So with that, Marie, thank you very much for being with us. I really appreciate your time. And you know, before I really dig into the session, and this -- as you just told me, this was your first institutional investors offline conference; so I'm honored that we get to do this together. But I was hoping maybe you could -- you know, Marie, spend a couple of minutes just recapping your recent earnings call which had some extremely impressive set of numbers, almost too impressive actually, but I think about the stock performance after that. But maybe just talk about what you saw last quarter, a little bit across both PCs and the print side of the business.

Marie Myers

Yes, noted. And good afternoon, Amit, and thank you for this opportunity to be at the inaugural TMT Conference. And in fact, it's my inaugural TMT conference as well; so really excited to be here this afternoon.

So first of all, I'd start out by saying, look, we're really pleased with our results. And as you alluded to Amit, you know, they showed up in our numbers, right. I mean, pretty extraordinary numbers, you know, $15.9 billion in revenue, up 27% year-on-year, we grew earnings 56% year-on-year to $1.2 billion, then great cash flow, you know, $1.3 billion, and then returned more than $1.8 billion to shareholders. So, I'd say a damn good set of numbers for my first quarter, Amit. And I think, you know, what was really important -- and I know we're going to talk about this today is, the themes that we saw around both businesses, and that being that HP is really at the core of hybrid work. And when we're going to talk on over and talk about PS, and you see just the strength in that business there and the way in which the PC has become a central part of life.

And then, in print, you know, what I'd say, overall, that gives us strong confidence in our long-term. And I know we're going to go into this in a bit more detail here. And I think, Amit, you know, we were even so confident as you know we raised our expectations, and in fact, we raised the second half at $0.19, yes, that's $0.19, which is about 50% year-on-year EPS growth. So, I think we're feeling really confident in our ability to deliver great results, and so, are excited to be here.

Amit Daryanani

Absolutely. And thank you for that concrete background there. So, you know, Marie, one of the big discussions I end up having, and it's been more since the earnings followed by investors is really the durability of these numbers. And maybe I'll start with the PC side, the personal system side of the house. I think sales are up 25%, consumer was up 70%; I mean, these are staggeringly impressive numbers, I think. But the question I get -- the question I would love to ask you is, what do you think is the right long-term growth rate here? And how has COVID really altered the growth narrative when it comes to personal systems?

Marie Myers

Look I'd say, you know, we're really well positioned to capitalize on these trends, Amit. I mean, hybrid work, whether it's work alone has become part of our lives, you know; I have three kids probably, like many of you listening today, and all of them got a PC before COVID, and they weren't really big PC users but today they are just wrapping up school. I got to tell you Amit, those PCs have become part of their life. And I know that those stories are happening all over the world. So, a couple of data points just to kind of bring home the long-term part of what you brought up; and first of all, you know, I cannot -- but not say that the market for '21 it is now 360 million units, you know, that's literally 1 million PCs being shipped every day, and that's much larger than what the analysts -- you know, in fact that's almost half the size larger than what they predicted before COVID.

And then a couple of other things to bear in mind is that, you know, there is an install base of more than 400 million PCs that are still on Windows 10 or four years older; so there is just sort of -- not only there is the demand as one PC becomes part of life for every person, but then there is also this sort of refresh opportunity that's out there. So, look -- you know, what we see really strong outlook and secular outlook for beyond '22 and beyond for PCs, just driven by these trends, and by the fact that the world is really converging on one PC per person.

Amit Daryanani

Yes, I know, absolutely. And I'll tell you, I have two kids and to your narrative, not only do they have computers now on school with PCs, but I got to imagine the replacement cycle is a lot shorter than [indiscernible].

Marie Myers

Exactly.

Amit Daryanani

You know, it's bottom-line that they used to do a lot of things beyond just working sometimes; there is other part over there. When I think about supply chain, and this has been a constant kind of pain point for a lot of companies I've been talking to, it'll be really helpful to understand how does HP think about the supply chain implications? What happened to you folks? And I think the commentary in the last call was, at an all-time high backlog or a few sort of very high number on the backlog side. So, let me just talk about what's happening to the supply chain side? How is HP dealing with it as we go forward?

Marie Myers

I think we're in a very unique time, which is where demand is literally outpacing supply. And as we mentioned on the call, we're seeing that the challenges across the supply chain, and it's a complex situation out there, and part of it's the COVID pandemic; but then the component shortages, logistics, and I'd say one thing about HP, Amit, you know, I joined this company more than 20 years ago, when it was Compaq. You know, that operational sort of strength is, it's in our DNA. And we're really -- I'd say, we -- the good news is, we saw this coming, and we have taken a lot of steps to help really drive the results that you're seeing. And a couple of those examples, you asked me, what are we doing? So first and foremost, we've signed up long-term contracts with some of our key suppliers, and you would have seen that we've got high levels of HOIs that we're getting ahead of that. And then, we're really ensuring that we're managing our components for availability. And it's a very complex situation out there. I mean, you've got to be able to match supply and demand, match all those components; and so that requires a lot of precision around SKU management, portfolio management, logistics management. But I think we've got great insight there, we're building and investing in all the tools.

And then finally, I've been doing two jobs actually up until today, and some other job was the transformation. And one of the things we did do, and I'm really glad we did this early on is that, we actually moved to one sales organization inside the company. So that makes it much easy for us to have the telemetry across the world and to understand, how to really match at supply and demand across the business. So, I think we -- you know, we've been able to leverage that strength and aim to take a lot of the benefits out of that transformation and help navigate this dynamic time.

Amit Daryanani

Absolutely. And you know, one of the things on the PC side has been very apparent is not only the units did well, Marie, but you're sitting ASP benefits becoming fairly sizeable. I think a little bit of business raising prices perhaps people moving upmarket, but I'm just saying, I mean, how much of this ASP uplift do you think is sustainable because -- you know, I'm using the PC market as price has declined by two, three points a year, but go off the way they have. What do you feel of the ASP trend line, especially if demand starts to normalize a little bit?

Marie Myers

We're confident in our long-term outlook. I hear your commentary as demand stabilizes; but right now we're seeing those structural trends, as we talked about really driving demand. And I'd say pricing is not one size fits it all, there are a number of variables that go into pricing, whether it's currency, commodities, logistics, availability, market dynamics, and we really actively reprice and manage that sort of basket of variables very carefully. So I think the good news is, we really have that pricing power; so we're going to appropriately reprice to manage that sort of inflationary environment. But pricing is a -- it's a complex dynamic, but I think we're very confident right now in our ability to navigate and manage that into the longer term.

Amit Daryanani

Perfect. And you'll -- maybe as a wrap up to the personal systems discussion over here; on the operating margin line, I think last year sort was 6.7%. What about your long-term targets, if you may? And I think, you know, on the call as I remember, we talked about fiscal year should still be about a long-term target range of 3.5% to 5.5%; I'm curious though, given some of the structural shifts you're seeing in PCs that you've just talked about, should this just be a higher margin business period on a monthly basis?

Marie Myers

Yes, as you mentioned the quarter, you know, certainly Q2, the margin was -- we did have favorable pricing, we've talked about that in some of our prior earnings calls, and it was offset partially by some of the mix in commodities. But as we look to the sort of longer term outlook, we do expect our margins to stay slightly above that higher end of the 3.5% to 5.5% range. And I'd say, look, we're confident in our ability to continue to drive that and part of it is linked right to the strategy that we talked about a bit earlier, whether it's some of the areas that we're investing in, like peripherals, and we've got the HyperX acquisition that we just did, which is sort of helping to balance out the margins and the business, the similar thing with gaming and services. And then also, we've just got the ability to continue to manage some of those structural trends that we mentioned earlier. So I'd say, overall, like gives us the confidence that we should be pretty much at the higher end about our long-term range here.

Amit Daryanani

You mentioned HyperX, I guess I have to ask you this question. How do I think about really -- not just HyperX but a broader narrative around the PC peripherals part of the market, right; how do you think about that? Do you think you're under indexed there? And maybe just talk about what is the strategy beyond HyperX as you think about the broader peripheral display strategy?

Marie Myers

Yes. First of all, I'd say just with hybrid work; from a secular trend perspective, we are currently -- you know, prior to HyperX, we've been under indexed in peripherals, and you know, hybrid work has really brought home like what we're doing today, right. I mean, you need all the peripherals that go with it; you need great audio. And I think, perhaps, going into the pandemic, we didn't really place as much value on these experiences as we do today. So HyperX, we -- in fact, we just closed it actually last week, it really helps to drive that strategy and also the profitability, frankly, as you know, that these peripherals businesses certainly have very attractive margins. So, I think it's a great fit for us in terms of our portfolio. And then, looking forward to the future, peripherals is frankly, it's a strategic area of focus for us. And I can tell you, I've been using just to put a plug in for peripherals here. I've been using some of the HyperX headsets, and it's really, frankly, one of the best headsets I've ever used in my lifetime. So -- and you really see just how important it is not just in the sort of gaming space, which is where it's a natural synergy, but also in all the commercial enterprise work as well. So clearly, peripherals is a great adjacency for our business and a very strategic part of our portfolio, Amit.

Amit Daryanani

Perfect. I look forward to getting these HyperX headsets at the next event [ph], by the way now. So, I'm going to…

Marie Myers

Yes, actually, you know, that's a good one. We'll have to make sure we fix you up, we kick you out for the sound of it.

Amit Daryanani

Perfect. I wanted to shift this a little bit but I think this is an aspect that is less talked about in my opinion, at least, about HP; but should be talked more about, which is really your subscription offerings at the end of the day, right. And I think really, the skills beyond just device as a service, there is managed print services, there is instant aid [ph]; there is a lot in there. I'm wondering from your seat, right, are there any metrics you can share either as a percentage of revenue or what the growth rates look like under the subscription model? And what are your targets? What are your aspirations over here?

Marie Myers

I'd say this is another one of the sort of trends that we've seen in COVID, just the strength of our subscription businesses. And as you rightly said, we actually have subscription across the portfolio in print, and in PS. So, let me just give you a couple of little data points here today. So on the print side of the house, the one that we've seen perform very well during the pandemic has been our Instant Ink and -- you know, Instant Ink enrollees have grown here to almost just shy of 10 million enrollees; so great, great surge in demand that we show throughout the pandemic. As you could imagine, customers really looking for better ways to get their Ink into their homes; so, I think great momentum in that business. And we're very, very pleased with the results that we've seen. I said that on the sort of commercial side of the house on NPS; we're seeing some green shoots there too. In the last quarter, we did see our TCB up double digit, 31% year-on-year and 26% quarter-on-quarter. So, I think that's -- we sort of use that as a leading indicator of the performance of NPS.

And then as we sort of get to the PS side of the house, we have a business called DaaS which is the buy as a service. I'd say it's still a small part of the business but you know, one of the things I'm excited about, we actually launched HP provisioning center, and that's been as the -- I've been running IT up until today, and so it's really important, you know, when everybody went home, the IT teams needed be able to support all those devices. So that's really a service offering to help CIOs manage those environments that have been distributed throughout the world and throughout the workforce. So, I think a lot of excitement in our subscription businesses, and certainly, I believe that these are going to be important for us going forward. So, thanks for asking that question.

Amit Daryanani

Yes, absolutely. And Marie, I'm curious, is there a way to think about what targets you may have in this marketplace? You know, from our revenue or ARR or how do we think about these things?

Marie Myers

We're working on that, Amit, stay tuned for the same event. So certainly, that's one of the things actually I've been working on as a CFO, is like, I did come out of -- you know, I do a short interlude in the subscription model. So I was able to take that, that background, and I'm working very closely with the team to really build out that sort of profile for our businesses. So, more to come in that space; I'd say stay tuned for Sam.

Amit Daryanani

Perfect. You've been very generous by not mentioning UiPath, but that's where you came from. But now my list for Sam is HyperX headsets, and ARR for [indiscernible]?

Marie Myers

Okay, you got me there now.

Amit Daryanani

I'm keeping a list now. You know, if I may think about the growth but I just think we had a lot of discussion, especially off-late but it's fixed -- fixated on cyclicality and big stuff, but you know, you have a lot of assets that are growing very well. 3D printing, gaming comes to mind; graphics, I think is perhaps on the upswing again. So let me just touch on some of these sub-sectors, if you may; what are you the most excited about in these markets?

Marie Myers

Yes, very exciting, actually, in terms of just -- you know, what I would say, interesting opportunities that we've got in all those spaces; so let me sort of give you a couple of points to think about in each one. And certainly, there has been a lot of market momentum, I'd say in 3D, overall, through the COVID pandemic. And we are really focusing our efforts around a few key industry verticals, and obviously, health and wellness as being one, automotive, industrial. And we want to focus deep into these verticals, that's sort of the strategy we're taking in 3D. And just to kind of give you a couple of nuggets to think about here; the multi-fiber business is where we've got really strong customer engagement; and we've seen printed parts up, interestingly enough, 34%, year-on-year. So multi-fiber, a place that we're really continuing to engage with customers and build out those kinds of relationships. With respect to graphics, you brought up graphics; it is interesting we've seen really strong performance in graphics in the last -- most recent quarter. In fact, you know, and I think it's all tied to the consumer momentum that we're seeing with the -- sort of the economy, and the way the economy is evolving. And you wouldn't be surprised to hear areas like labels and packaging, basically grew double digits, and then, a lot of it is like consumer demand. And so as you think about it, people buy things, they need labels and need packaging; so we're seeing that strength flow-through in our graphics business, so very pleased there.

And then I'd say on our Indigo business, we actually sold 100 Indigo press in the quarter; so a really good performance there. And then finally, the one that probably doesn't get talked about a lot, but obviously, it's a key adjacency for our HyperX business, and it's the peripherals as omen [ph]. And I don't know about you, Amit, but I know in my house, a lot of folks, one of my kids were getting very -- how do you say, in a gaming during COVID. So, as you could imagine, that benefited our business, and now I've got a suite of gamers at home as well. So we don't provide -- I know you want those financial metrics but we don't provide those metrics on gaming but you know, I just say it's -- it's a sizeable business, Amit, it's north of $1 billion. So, but obviously, as you know, gaming has had great momentum during the last sort of year plus two as well. But there are really exciting growth factors, these are all part of the reasons I came back to HP; I think we've got some great opportunities here.

Amit Daryanani

Now, I wanted to shift the discussion to print, your performance on print was perhaps even more impressive than your PS business, with sales up 27% and supplies up 17% during your most recent quarter. So perhaps, if you can touch on the supplies trajectory, and reflect on the some of the strength you're seeing there, that would be helpful for us investors. And I also wanted to ask, just about, you know, on the sustainability of supplies performance, given that the thought process here is that historically supplies -- the supplies market is something that's -- now thought of as a flat to down market, and that business being up 17%; does that mean there is sort of -- some sort of mean reversion [ph] at play looking ahead, or has there been something that's been secularly shifted?

Marie Myers

Let me unpack that question. You've asked a couple of good ones in there. So, first of all, just to kind of help folks think through the supplies performance, and as you've said, you know, look, we certainly had a very strong results from supplies, there was a bit of a peak quarter; Q2 is typically our strongest quarter. So let me sort of just put the quarter itself in perspective. So first of all, if you go back and you look year-on-year, you know, a year ago is when the pandemic started. So we had a bit of an easier compare there for supplies, because as you recall, the factories shut down; so all of that sort of was flowing through our financials a year ago. Then obviously, you know, we've had strong demand where demand in the home as you know, people -- the whole hybrid work experience has really driven that sort of draw on supplies. And then, we've talked about our favorable pricing mix. And then finally, as I mentioned, just like on the graphics, we've seen some of that improvement in commercial take place inside the quarter, and some replenishment as well. So, all of that sort of tied into that strong -- very strong supplies performance that you saw in the quarter.

Now, to answer your question specifically about the long-term and how to think about supplies? So, you know, I kind of boil it down to a few key points. First of all, in 2021 we expect supplies will be up for fiscal '21, frankly, but that's going to be compared to '20, and those growth rates are going to be lumpy quarter-on-quarter; we expect the home to be better than pre-pandemic, I think that's sort of pretty straightforward. And -- but we're starting to see some of that office recovery happen, but we don't expect it to be at sort of pre-COVID levels; you're starting to see that return to work, particularly in the U.S. open up, but it's certainly not going to be at the sort of pre-COVID levels anytime soon. So, I'd say overall, you know, our focus in the business is really around driving operating profit dollars. And so, we don't need supplies to really achieve our long-term plans. Amit, I'd just dialed into your moment ago about what we're doing in some of our growth vectors, and how we're thinking also about print. So really, what's cool to us is just how do we continue to grow OP [ph] dollars at that print level, and really pivot to our strategic pillars in the print business.

Amit Daryanani

Got it. Got it. And while we're on the topic of return to work, how will a return to office dynamic affect HP's printing business with page volumes shifting from back home from the home to office; how does that alter your business model?

Marie Myers

The great thing for us at HP is that we have a broad portfolio. And I think -- you know, I remember when we split the company, it was a long time thinking about how to balance this portfolio but this is going to on both businesses, between home and the office; so that breadth and that diversity is really important for us in terms of just -- that rebalance. Now we do expect that the consumer is probably going to be better than pre-COVID, just because of the sort of trends that we've talked about here on hybrid work, and that the office recovery is probably going to be gradual, it's going to be even lumpy and uneven. So -- but yes, as I said earlier, we saw some of those improvements in our MPS business, we kind of look at the TCB rates as an indicator of commercial as well; so we're seeing that improve. But you know, I'd say overall, it's going to certainly be a gradual and uneven return to the office; so -- but I think our strong and our breadth in our diverse portfolio will help balance out that performance in print.

Amit Daryanani

Got it. And I do have a financial question for you, given that you are the CFO.

Marie Myers

There we go.

Amit Daryanani

On the topic of capital allocation, you have a fairly impressive free cash flow generation, maybe at $4 billion annual run rate. Can you talk about your share repurchases commitment? And how you -- how do you think about balancing shareholder return via dividends and buybacks versus investments for growth?

Marie Myers

No, thank you for that one, great question. So, obviously, we've returned a significant amount of capital to shareholders in the past 12 months. And in fact, you know, we've -- basically returned about $6.3 billion to shareholders and we bought back about 70% of our shares; those are pretty amazing numbers I would say. And as I mentioned during earnings, you know, we're going to continue to buy at least about $1 billion a quarter. So, we believe that this strategy is the right thing to do now, it's prudent for both ourselves, the shareholders, and we continue to frankly see our shares as undervalued.

Amit Daryanani

Perfect. I have a couple of questions Marie from folks in the audience here. So we will just address a couple of them since you have time [ph]. First is on -- I guess on 3D printing, anyway to size the revenue in aggregate? And if you can touch on how much of this is metal 3D printing? And what you're seeing in metal specifically?

Marie Myers

Right. Sure, Amit. I mean, no -- certainly we don't give out our numbers on revenue of 3D printing. But you know, I would say that, we play in all those spaces with molded metal. And certainly, what we've seen most recently is that the molded fiber business is where we've seen that strength particularly in the last couple of quarters. So on the metal space, we're continuing to evaluate opportunities there and look to sort of develop it out as we go forward. But I'd say stay tuned for Sam to hear more on metals.

Amit Daryanani

The other one was on PCs. From a supply chain basis, what are the bottlenecks on the component side that you're seeing? And, you know, when do you see these bottlenecks alleviate?

Marie Myers

Yes, no, certainly, I think it's -- it's certainly a pretty -- I think the one that's probably the most challenging is certainly ICS, and there has been a ton of press. In fact, I don't know if you guys saw the article, Flex had out yesterday, I think about the outlook in that space. So, we expect that that's going to continue on certainly for the rest of the calendar year I think, and we gave comment on that in the earnings call. And that it's -- it's not just limited to ICS, and in fact, what's interesting is that it's ICS kind of hits us both on print and PS, but I think we've been very prudent in the way we've sort of managed around this operation, as I mentioned earlier. In terms of there are panels but we see panels probably getting better here in the second half of the year; so, I think the key is being able to really manage the match sets and being able to sort of manage across the portfolio, which is what I alluded to earlier, Amit. But certainly, this is going to continue on for at least the foreseeable rest of the calendar year.

Amit Daryanani

One more here from the audience. And the question that's actually very specific on PCs but I think I would love to hear both, on PCs and print. You know, where do you think the channel inventory levels are today across PC and print? And, you know, in theory, how long does it take to optimize these?

Marie Myers

That's a great question, especially, the second bit at optimizing. So I'd say what's -- we are still on both businesses at a historic low levels of channel inventory, and this has been -- certainly I've been in the company like I mentioned, on and off more than two decades, and haven't seen these levels across both businesses at the same time, very low. And I think that's just an indicator of the strength and the demand, and more importantly, even on the PC side, it's not just the channel inventory that's at a historic low, it's the fact that backlog actually improved and got larger quarter-on-quarter. So, taking to the second part of that question, you know, when do we see that changing? Well, I think, as I mentioned earlier, demand is really outpacing supply. So we obviously -- you know, we've looked -- we've managed very carefully the ecosystem on channel inventory. And so, we're going to be continuing to use that same level of discipline and prudency around managing the channel going full but the key for us is just really making sure we can satisfy customer demand.

Amit Daryanani

Got it. And then, you're not -- or even ask you this on a return to work from a print basis, but -- you know, I'm curious, how do you think about the ramifications of return to work on the PC side of the equation, because I think there is a school apart that would say, anyone that wanted a new computer already has one, so it doesn't matter. On a very personal level, I would say, I'm in the midst of discussing my [indiscernible] that I need two computers because I don't want to go -- I don't want to take my entire self from home and go to work every time back and forth. So, I'm curious, what do you think return to work means for the PC business in the next six, nine months?

Marie Myers

Well, I think as I mentioned earlier, I mean, the PC -- it's -- we're getting to a world of one PC per person, whether you think about the consumer or the commercial environment. Certainly, at work, as we move into hybrid work, you're going to have to have a setup at home and a setup in the office, and you need to have that sort of seamless interaction. So, I think that the demand certainly in the commercial space is absolutely going to be driven by those secular trends and things. As I mentioned earlier too, it's just that whole Win 10, you know, I mentioned the fact that says 400 million units that are still sitting out there that are four years or older. And so, CIOs have all of those challenges to deal with as well, Amit; it's where I sort of go with the commercial space. And I could tell you just as I've been running IT inside HP for over a year and a half, and lived that firsthand, and just trying to keep up with the pace of satisfying our own internal employees demand.

Amit Daryanani

And then, you know, maybe I want to go back to this capital allocation discussion or even had -- but on the leverage side, right -- I think -- if I remember this, right, whether you talked about two times leverage sort of a target from a debt to EBITDA basis; I think you're operating maybe one and a half to use the range you had officially out there. You're operating well below the lower end of that range, and I think free cash flow will probably exceed $4 billion, my words, not yours. But what is -- when or what do you want to see to get comfort to take leverage to the target range, if not, at the higher end of it?

Marie Myers

Yes. You didn't -- those were your words, Amit, and not mine. So I'll just remind you that, looking at -- look, our balance sheet is -- it's a strategic leverage for the company. You see that right now in the pandemic, how important that is. And as you said, you know, our -- the range that we've talked about, we committed to as part of our value plan was one and a half to two; and so, clearly, we're below that right now. And frankly, you know, it's as strong earnings and free cash flow that have been the drivers of our ability to drive that strong capital return over the past year. So, I'd say, certainly in the short-term, sort of in the medium-term, we know we've got to get back into that range. But for the short-term, the balance sheet is just a crucial strategic lever for the company. So, we'll -- cash balances will be slightly elevated there at $3.4 billion, and we expect to use that excess cash flow for capital return overtime as well.

Amit Daryanani

And then, maybe one last one for me; I know we're coming up on our time here. But ESG, I think it's been -- you know, HP is one of these, I think it's the smallest of 10 companies that have the AAA rating from CDP [ph] or from an ESG effort perspective. So, maybe I just want to touch a little bit on your focus, your efforts as it relates to ESG, and sort of what has enabled you to get to these high ratings?

Marie Myers

Yes, I know. And honestly, Amit, this is one of the draw cards for me to come back to HP. I mean, I think HP is one of those companies that are really -- you know, where actions speak much louder than words. And we have this ambition to really be a company that is the world's -- amongst the world's most sustainable and most just company; and those are words that we just don't take lightly. There is a lot of meaning behind that, and frankly, there is a lot of dimensions, and frankly, numbers behind that; so I'm hoping that folks will appreciate this. And just to give you a couple of sort of examples of where we're really putting that action and really putting our commitment, you know, first and foremost, we've basically committed in terms of our carbon neutrality to really be one of the first companies to actually get out there, and I believe by 2025, we expect -- you know, try to be carbon neutral; and these are big statements that you don't take lightly. And then also, we've got a number of ambitious goals around diversity, equity, and then, inclusive technology. So a lot of additions in this space, and you know, we are really leaning in here and see this as one of our strategic differentiators.

Amit Daryanani

Perfect. I think I'm -- I have 90 seconds left, yes. Maybe I'll pause here. Thank you very much for your time, Marie, this has been really informative, really insightful for me. I want to turn the mike back to you, I guess, and see, if there any closing comments, anything that we did not touch on that you want to make sure investors are aware about as they think about HP.

Marie Myers

Sure. And I thank you, Amit. I just want to say thank you for your time today. It's been a pleasure to spend time with you. And just to close by saying, you know, I think with the secular trends of hybrid work, HP is incredibly well positioned here to be a leader in this place. And well, I look forward to our next conference, and wishing you all a great day. Thank you very much for the opportunity.

Amit Daryanani

Thank you very much. Thanks, everyone.

