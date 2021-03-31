The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reported its first-quarter 2021 results on May 3, 2021.
The company reported a first-quarter 2021 adjusted income per share of $0.82 per share, which beat analysts' expectations. It was a good quarter with a good jump in revenues, notably in crude oil, as shown in the chart below. Equinor generated $3.833 billion in free cash flow this quarter.
Source: Presentation
Feeling confident in the future, Equinor’s board of directors proposed a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, representing an increase of 25% QoQ.
The integrated company is primarily an oil and gas producer, as we can see below:
Equinor is one of the smallest in terms of market cap amongst its peers and pays a low dividend with a withholding tax of 25%, limiting its attractiveness for dividend-oriented investors.
Acting CFO Svein Skeie said in the conference call:
A year ago, we saw rising uncertainty in the markets, and we implemented our operational and financial contingency plans. Now we see a clear improvement in the world economy and some countries are starting to reopen. However, in other areas like Brazil, where we have large operation, the situation is still very demanding and unpredictable.
|Equinor
|1Q'20
|2Q'20
|3Q'20
|4Q'20
|1Q'21
|Revenues in $ billion
|15.06
|7.56
|11.25
|11.88
|16.13
|Total Revenues and others in $ billion
|15.13
|7.60
|11.34
|11.75
|17.75
|Net Income in $ million
|-708
|-254
|-2,127
|-2,421
|1,851
|EBITDA $ billion
|4.863
|2.181
|2.921
|2.404
|7.727
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.21
|-0.08
|-0.65
|-0.75
|0.57
|Cash from operating activities in $ billion
|5.04
|0.37
|2.63
|2.34
|5.98
|Capital Expenditure in $ billion
|2.35
|1.90
|1.72
|2.50
|2.15
|Free Cash Flow in $ million
|2,693
|-1,531
|0.909
|-0.161
|3.83
|Total cash $ billion
|12.97
|19.02
|18.41
|18.62
|19.91
|Long-term debt (+liabilities) in $ billion
|28.52
|37.11
|37.47
|38.12
|34.91
|Dividend per share in $ per share
|0.09
|0.09
|0.11
|0.12
|0.15
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion
|3.312
|3.284
|3.257
|3.257
|3.256
|Oil Production
|1Q'20
|2Q'20
|3Q'20
|4Q'20
|1Q'21
|Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd
|2,233
|2,011
|1,994
|2,043
|2,168
|Group average oil price ($/b)
|44.2
|22.9
|38.3
|40.6
|56.4
Courtesy: Company 2021 Filing
EQNR reported first-quarter 2021 on May 5, 2021. Revenues and others were $17.549 billion, up 17.3% from the same quarter a year ago and up 51% sequentially (please look at the graph above).
Net income was a loss of $1,851 million, or $0.57 per share, up from a loss of $0.21 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
After-tax, the adjusted earnings were $2.662 billion in the first quarter, up from $0.561 billion in the same period in 2020.
Higher prices for liquids boosted the earnings this quarter. Details per segment are presented below:
Source: From the company presentation (extract)
The company’s average daily production of liquids and gas decreased 1% year over year to 1,384K Boepd due to the Hammerfest LNG facility shutdown and a natural production decline.
The company’s average daily equity production of liquids and gas declined to 360K Boepd from 421K Boepd last year, due mainly to a natural decline in mature fields.
Equinor’s average equity production of liquids and gas was 423K Boepd, up from 418K Boepd last year on a higher number of wells brought online.
Equinor's realized price for liquids was $56.4 per barrel during the first quarter of 2021. The price realized was up 27.6% from the same quarter last year.
In the first quarter, the average European invoiced gas price was $6.65 per million Btu for Europe and $2.71 for North America, up from $4.06 and $1.86 the same quarter a year ago.
Cash from operating activities was a record of $5.984 billion in 1Q'21.
Organic CapEx is estimated at an annual average of $9-$10 billion for 2021-2027, with a total exploration CapEx of around $0.9 billion for 2021.
For the period 2020–2026, production growth is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).
Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 50K Boepd for the full year of 2021.
2021 Production is estimated to be around 2% above 2020 level, with expectations for a compound annual production growth rate of 3% from 2021 through 2026.
Source: Presentation
The company's free cash flow was a record of $3,833 million in the first quarter of 2021 or a trailing yearly free cash flow of $3.05 billion.
Note: I use the generic free cash flow, not including divestitures. It is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow.
The annual dividend payment is now down to $1.954 billion, based on $0.60 per share a year.
The dividend yield is now 2.6%. However, U.S. investors receive a net yield of 1.74%, which is relatively low and doesn't entice long-term investors to keep the stock as an investment.
Note: The debt indicated above in the graph is the gross interest-bearing debt plus liabilities.
As of March 31, 2021, the total cash was $19,914 billion, compared with $12.966 billion last year. The total net debt is now $15 billion.
The debt-to-equity ratio is quite high now at 0.86. The total debt-to-capitalization ratio at the first quarter-end was 46.2% which is still high.
Source: EQNR Presentation (Montage)
In the renewable segment, the company said in the conference call:
So to Renewables, the new segment. And we report our Renewables business as a separate segment this quarter. The structure of this segment differ from the other ones in important ways, affecting how we report. It has been a common practice to establish separate companies to develop and to operate the renewable assets. This, combined with us often having an ownership share of 50% or less, leads to equity accounting being common in this segment.
On May 27, 2021, GE announced teaming up with Equinor in the Dogger Bank wind farm project in the UK expected to be the largest in the World.
The project will take place in three phases and will generate around 5% of the U.K.'s current electricity demand. The first two phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, are owned by U.K. electricity utility SSE (with a 40% share), and big oil companies Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). Dogger C is half-owned by SSE, with Equinor owning the other half.
On June 1, 2021, Equinor, Exxon Mobil, and Petrogal Brasil have announced an $8 billion phase one development of Brazil's Bacalhau oil discovery.
Equinor will manage operations at the oil field, with first oil expected by 2024. Output could be as high as 220,000 bpd in the major discovery, according to the companies. The break-even price of the oil is an optimistic $35 per barrel, just half the current Brent benchmark price for crude at present.
EQNR has gained over 15% in the last two months and has reached an overbought level, with RSI at 71. It is time to take some profits off and wait patiently for a retracement.
EQNR forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $23.4 and support at $22.
The trading strategy is to sell about 30% or more at or above $23.4 and accumulate between $22 and $20.7. EQNR is highly correlated to oil prices.
If oil prices keep trending up, EQNR could eventually cross $24, but it is not very likely. Conversely, if oil prices lose momentum and drop at or below $60 per barrel, I see EQNR crossing the pattern support and retest $20.7, at which point it is safe to buy again.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade EQNR occasionally.