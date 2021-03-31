Photo by Rob_Ellis/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reported its first-quarter 2021 results on May 3, 2021.

The company reported a first-quarter 2021 adjusted income per share of $0.82 per share, which beat analysts' expectations. It was a good quarter with a good jump in revenues, notably in crude oil, as shown in the chart below. Equinor generated $3.833 billion in free cash flow this quarter.

Source: Presentation

Feeling confident in the future, Equinor’s board of directors proposed a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, representing an increase of 25% QoQ.

The integrated company is primarily an oil and gas producer, as we can see below:

Equinor is one of the smallest in terms of market cap amongst its peers and pays a low dividend with a withholding tax of 25%, limiting its attractiveness for dividend-oriented investors.

Acting CFO Svein Skeie said in the conference call:

A year ago, we saw rising uncertainty in the markets, and we implemented our operational and financial contingency plans. Now we see a clear improvement in the world economy and some countries are starting to reopen. However, in other areas like Brazil, where we have large operation, the situation is still very demanding and unpredictable.

Balance Sheet And Production 1Q 2021: The Raw Numbers

Equinor 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Revenues in $ billion 15.06 7.56 11.25 11.88 16.13 Total Revenues and others in $ billion 15.13 7.60 11.34 11.75 17.75 Net Income in $ million -708 -254 -2,127 -2,421 1,851 EBITDA $ billion 4.863 2.181 2.921 2.404 7.727 EPS diluted in $/share -0.21 -0.08 -0.65 -0.75 0.57 Cash from operating activities in $ billion 5.04 0.37 2.63 2.34 5.98 Capital Expenditure in $ billion 2.35 1.90 1.72 2.50 2.15 Free Cash Flow in $ million 2,693 -1,531 0.909 -0.161 3.83 Total cash $ billion 12.97 19.02 18.41 18.62 19.91 Long-term debt (+liabilities) in $ billion 28.52 37.11 37.47 38.12 34.91 Dividend per share in $ per share 0.09 0.09 0.11 0.12 0.15 Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion 3.312 3.284 3.257 3.257 3.256 Oil Production 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 2,233 2,011 1,994 2,043 2,168 Group average oil price ($/b) 44.2 22.9 38.3 40.6 56.4

Courtesy: Company 2021 Filing

Financials: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production

1 - Revenues and others were $17.75 billion in 1Q'21

EQNR reported first-quarter 2021 on May 5, 2021. Revenues and others were $17.549 billion, up 17.3% from the same quarter a year ago and up 51% sequentially (please look at the graph above).

Net income was a loss of $1,851 million, or $0.57 per share, up from a loss of $0.21 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

After-tax, the adjusted earnings were $2.662 billion in the first quarter, up from $0.561 billion in the same period in 2020.

Higher prices for liquids boosted the earnings this quarter. Details per segment are presented below:

Source: From the company presentation (extract)

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway): The adjusted earnings were $3,563 million , up from $1,863 million last year. The drop this year was due to an increase in liquid prices. The company’s average daily production of liquids and gas decreased 1% year over year to 1,384K Boepd due to the Hammerfest LNG facility shutdown and a natural production decline.

The adjusted earnings were , up from $1,863 million last year. The drop this year was due to an increase in liquid prices. E&P International: The adjusted operating profit was $382 million , compared to the year-ago quarter of $4 million. Liquids and gas prices boosted upstream activities in the international market. The company’s average daily equity production of liquids and gas declined to 360K Boepd from 421K Boepd last year, due mainly to a natural decline in mature fields.

The adjusted operating profit was , compared to the year-ago quarter of $4 million. Liquids and gas prices boosted upstream activities in the international market. E&P USA: The adjusted quarterly loss was $192 million , compared to an $11 million last year. Lower liquids and gas prices were also to blame. Here again, oil and price contributed to the outperformance. Equinor’s average equity production of liquids and gas was 423K Boepd, up from 418K Boepd last year on a higher number of wells brought online.

The adjusted quarterly , compared to an $11 million last year. Lower liquids and gas prices were also to blame. Here again, oil and price contributed to the outperformance. Marketing, Midstream & Processing ("MMP"): The adjusted profit was $61 million , down from $229 million a year ago. The drop was due to low refinery margins and production shutdown at the Hammerfest LNG.

The adjusted profit was , down from $229 million a year ago. The drop was due to low refinery margins and production shutdown at the Hammerfest LNG. Renewables: The segment’s adjusted profit of $1,344 million increased massively from $13 million a year ago, thanks to significant divestment gains.

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $56.4 per barrel during the first quarter of 2021. The price realized was up 27.6% from the same quarter last year.

In the first quarter, the average European invoiced gas price was $6.65 per million Btu for Europe and $2.71 for North America, up from $4.06 and $1.86 the same quarter a year ago.

Cash from operating activities was a record of $5.984 billion in 1Q'21.

2 - 2021 Guidance and Outlook unchanged

Organic CapEx is estimated at an annual average of $9-$10 billion for 2021-2027, with a total exploration CapEx of around $0.9 billion for 2021.

For the period 2020–2026, production growth is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 50K Boepd for the full year of 2021.

2021 Production is estimated to be around 2% above 2020 level, with expectations for a compound annual production growth rate of 3% from 2021 through 2026.

Source: Presentation

3 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $3,833 million in 1Q'21

The company's free cash flow was a record of $3,833 million in the first quarter of 2021 or a trailing yearly free cash flow of $3.05 billion.

Note: I use the generic free cash flow, not including divestitures. It is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow.

The annual dividend payment is now down to $1.954 billion, based on $0.60 per share a year.

The dividend yield is now 2.6%. However, U.S. investors receive a net yield of 1.74%, which is relatively low and doesn't entice long-term investors to keep the stock as an investment.

4 - Net Debt is $15 billion in 1Q'21

Note: The debt indicated above in the graph is the gross interest-bearing debt plus liabilities.

As of March 31, 2021, the total cash was $19,914 billion, compared with $12.966 billion last year. The total net debt is now $15 billion.

The debt-to-equity ratio is quite high now at 0.86. The total debt-to-capitalization ratio at the first quarter-end was 46.2% which is still high.

5 - Production Upstream and Investment in Renewables

The first-quarter production was 2,168K Boepd , down from 2,233K Boepd from the same period in 2020 and up 6.1% sequentially.

, down from 2,233K Equinor share for power generation was 450 GWh this quarter, down from 558 GWh last year.

Source: EQNR Presentation (Montage)

In the renewable segment, the company said in the conference call:

So to Renewables, the new segment. And we report our Renewables business as a separate segment this quarter. The structure of this segment differ from the other ones in important ways, affecting how we report. It has been a common practice to establish separate companies to develop and to operate the renewable assets. This, combined with us often having an ownership share of 50% or less, leads to equity accounting being common in this segment.

6 - Recent news

On May 27, 2021, GE announced teaming up with Equinor in the Dogger Bank wind farm project in the UK expected to be the largest in the World.

The project will take place in three phases and will generate around 5% of the U.K.'s current electricity demand. The first two phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, are owned by U.K. electricity utility SSE (with a 40% share), and big oil companies Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). Dogger C is half-owned by SSE, with Equinor owning the other half.

On June 1, 2021, Equinor, Exxon Mobil, and Petrogal Brasil have announced an $8 billion phase one development of Brazil's Bacalhau oil discovery.

Equinor will manage operations at the oil field, with first oil expected by 2024. Output could be as high as 220,000 bpd in the major discovery, according to the companies. The break-even price of the oil is an optimistic $35 per barrel, just half the current Brent benchmark price for crude at present.

Technical Analysis

EQNR has gained over 15% in the last two months and has reached an overbought level, with RSI at 71. It is time to take some profits off and wait patiently for a retracement.

EQNR forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $23.4 and support at $22.

The trading strategy is to sell about 30% or more at or above $23.4 and accumulate between $22 and $20.7. EQNR is highly correlated to oil prices.

If oil prices keep trending up, EQNR could eventually cross $24, but it is not very likely. Conversely, if oil prices lose momentum and drop at or below $60 per barrel, I see EQNR crossing the pattern support and retest $20.7, at which point it is safe to buy again.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

