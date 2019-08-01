Photo by Pornpak Khunatorn/iStock via Getty Images

While it may seem like we have been hearing about it for years, the electrification of the automotive industry is just getting started. Despite battery electric vehicle registrations taking a record share in 2020, that figure was just 1.8% in the US. As many automotive companies outside of Tesla (TSLA) are just now beginning to roll out EV models to consumers, we face a multi-year adoption phase of EVs that is poised to span into the 2030s and beyond.

This large market opportunity has driven many stocks higher by investors looking for exposure to the upside of EV growth. This is an opportunity for ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) to become an appealing idea for long-term investors. The company is key to enabling the consumer adoption of EVs, as the current market landscape lacks the charging infrastructure penetration needed to make EVs viable at scale. We will outline our investment thesis below.

About ChargePoint Holdings

ChargePoint Holdings is a company building and operating electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2007 and went public in March 2021 following its SPAC merger.

ChargePoint operates the "full-stack" of infrastructure needed for EV charging. It sells charging stations and then maintains and operates them by selling subscriptions to the needed software.

Source: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint operates at all levels of the EV market, including residential EV use, commercial applications, and fleet operation. The company generated just over $146 million in revenue for 2021, but revenue is poised to grow as EV infrastructure stays in demand over the coming years.

Source: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

The company has a large network covering the most populated areas in the US and operates in 16 European markets. ChargePoint is the leading charge station company by footprint, rivaled only by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Supercharger network.

The Advantage Of "Open-Walled" Networks

While Tesla has consistently been the leader in electric vehicle innovation, its "closed-wall" market strategy (including its Supercharger network) has opened up the door for a company such as ChargePoint to grow as a more neutral party.

ChargePoint has a deep and broad customer base that is enabling the business to grow its footprint rapidly. The company sells to large businesses, getting charge stations on-premise for consumers to charge while at work, etc., conveniently.

Source: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

When a company is neutral to the EV brands on the road, you are now betting on the "field" instead of an individual "horse." This is an important feature of ChargePoint's strategy because the EV field is growing rapidly.

ChargePoint has seen a direct correlation between EV penetration and its business growth, which makes sense as the leading footprint. There is a wide net to catch a lot of that market growth.

Source: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint decided to project out into FY2026, which I generally take with a grain of salt. The truth is that a lot can happen between then and now. However, I agree that EV adoption is just about to accelerate in a big way.

Currently, electric vehicles represent a low single-digit percentage of vehicles in circulation. However, a handful of catalysts point to a dramatic increase in that over the coming years. Tesla was the early mover in the EV space, but the broader industry is on the verge of stepping up the competition.

You have the most popular vehicle category in the US market (light-duty trucks) about to go electric, for starters. General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Tesla, and various start-ups are all bringing electric trucks to market over the next 12-24 months.

Second, many automotive manufacturers have made significant investments to integrate EVs into their core product lines. Billions are being poured into R&D, manufacturing facilities, and batteries to bring EV technology into the mainstream.

While it's still early, it is obvious if you step back and look at the bigger picture that EV adoption is a secular trend that will not stop. It may take time, given that it's commonplace for vehicles to stay in circulation for a decade (and come with seven/eight-year financing). Still, EVs are going to grab an increasingly larger portion of new auto sales moving forward.

All of these legacy automakers are deciding that it's far easier (and least costly) for them to partner with an established charging network such as ChargePoint than to try and build their own infrastructure from scratch. Tesla has the lead on this (and that's fine), but it's not the right strategy for every brand.

Source: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint currently has just under $610 million on its balance sheet, which gives the company plenty of capital to continue funding the expansion of its network. These upfront investments will pay off down the road. As more stations are built and deployed, the company will generate increasing revenue from higher-margin (and recurring) software to operate and maintain the stations.

It's important to emphasize that projecting this far out is a foolish exercise and that I don't base a thesis on such far-reaching projections. However, I agree with the general direction that the business is going. Investors will need to monitor each passing quarter to track how execution matches up to the projections.

Looking At Valuation

Like many SPAC stocks, ChargePoint has been quite volatile over its short trading history. After pulling back over the past few months, the stock has rebounded and now trades at just over $29 per share.

Source: YCharts

Analysts agree that revenue is poised to accelerate growth over the coming years, with $600 million expected in FY2024. Based on estimates for this year of $205 million, the stock currently commands an EV/sales multiple of 39x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering that ChargePoint is both unprofitable and operating at a lower gross margin than the software companies that typically command these valuations, I believe that it's fair to claim that ChargePoint is overvalued. If you invest to see the multi-year growth trajectory play out, rapid top-line growth will burn off the valuation in time. However, the sharp valuation may stunt near-term returns for investors.

Wrapping Up

The electric vehicle revolution seems like "old news," but it's just getting started in reality. The company holds a strong market position and can work with various automotive companies and a diverse customer base. While the stock is expensive at current levels, the growth catalysts are there to make it worth a long-term hold.