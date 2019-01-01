Photo by Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s still early days for Jane Fraser’s tenure as the CEO of Citigroup (NYSE:NYSE:C), but she’s off to a good start with the Street generally liking the news of the company’s plan to exit its non-core global consumer banking businesses. It remains to be seen what the company will do with respect to building up the U.S. operations, including potential M&A, but focusing on businesses with higher prospective returns is definitely the right move.

Citigroup shares have slightly outperformed the larger banking group since my last update, and I continue to think there’s a good argument for owning these shares as a play on a leaner, more profitable bank with strong global corporate finance capabilities and an improving core consumer bank. Low single-digit long-term core growth can still support a double-digit annualized return from here, and I believe this is an interesting risk/reward opportunity for investors willing and able to take more risk.

Exiting Low-Return Businesses

Analysts (including myself) were expecting Fraser to take a pretty rigorous look at Citigroup’s far-flung operations and look to exit operations where the returns were inadequate and/or where scale was unlikely to be achievable in a reasonable timeframe and for a reasonable cost.

With first quarter earnings, Citi announced its intention to exit most of its global consumer banking operations and refocus around its operations in the U.S., Mexico, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, and London. Citi will still offer institutional services (including lucrative Treasury and Trade Solutions) in the markets where it is exiting consumer operations.

All told, these markets (Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam) accounted for about 6% of 2020 revenue and 4% of assets, though collectively their net income contributions in 2020 were almost nil (an admittedly unfair comparison given the pandemic impacts). In pretty much every case, Citi lacked attractive operating scale in these markets, and though the underlying market growth potential is attractive, it would take a multiyear program of meaningful reinvestment to drive the needed scale to generate compelling long-term returns on the capital involved.

None of that is to say that these businesses are “bad” and that Citi will just chuck them out the window. The Indian operations, for instance, include a credit card business with roughly 6% share (by sales volume) of a fast-growing, still-underpenetrated market, and there are multiple other markets where I believe Citi’s card business in particular will have appeal.

HSBC (HSBC) and Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFY) could both acquire a lot of these operations, and I believe DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) should and will at least “kick the tires” on the Southeast Asian operations. I could also see ING (ING) having some interest in the Australian and Poland operations, given its existing footprint).

In any event, I think it would be a mistake to look at this strategic decision as only an addition by subtraction. While Citi will be able to reduce costs by exiting these operations and redeploy capital elsewhere, I think they could also see some decent offers for some of the operations – adding more capital than can be better used elsewhere.

Improving The U.S. Business Is A Multiyear Process

Citi’s decision to exit most of its consumer businesses isn’t a major surprise, but there are still a lot of unknowns where the U.S. consumer business is concerned.

As I’ve mentioned in the past, Citi is a rather strange bank compared to many of the other majors (Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo (WFC), et al), in that it has a fairly large deposit base (over 4% national share), but its branch footprint is extremely concentrated – one-third of its branches are in the New York City area, and over 80% of its branches are in just six metro areas (New York, LA, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC).

Citi has a lucrative, well-run card business, but the nature of its branch network is such that acquiring lower-cost deposits is more difficult. As digital banking becomes more the norm, that will likely matter less, but I do expect that Citi will look to make some select acquisitions and/or branch footprint expansions to facilitate growth. With many card customers out there not having a Citi banking account or a loan from Citi, the long-term cross-selling potential could be meaningful – particularly if the company can execute on its plan to grow its wealth management business.

Any and all of this is going to take time. The company still has to resolve a consent decree and acquisitions and branch expansions are pretty much a non-starter until that’s done. Moreover, there’s work to be done on the digital/IT side; while it is hard to quantify, I believe Citi has had to devote more resources to fixing deficiencies versus enabling future growth and product line extensions relative to banks like B of A and JPMorgan.

The Outlook

Citi’s first quarter report was a little light on net interest income and loan growth, but that’s not that surprising relative to other bank earnings reports. Reserve releases drove a lot of the upside in the quarter, and while trading income was up, the underperformance in fixed income compared to JPMorgan and others was noticeable.

I haven’t changed much in my model at this point, though higher reserve releases in 2021 do bulk up my estimate for this year (at the cost of 2022 and 2023). All told, my 2021-2030 core earnings estimates change by less than 4% on a sum total basis. Operationally, loan growth should start picking up later this year, and I believe there’s an improved outlook for a “Goldilocks” rate/inflation environment that will allow banks like Citi to see improving spreads without kneecapping the economic recovery. It’s also worth noting that the overall credit experience through this downturn is shaping up a lot better than originally expected.

Relative to pre-pandemic earnings, I’m still not expecting that much growth from Citi – barely any growth from 2019-2025 and 2% to 3% core adjusted income growth from 2019-2030. There’s certainly room to exceed my expectations, but Citi has earned its status as a “show me story”, even with the change in senior management. Along those same lines, I don’t expect ROE to exceed cost of equity until 2028.

The Bottom Line

Such is sentiment around Citi (even after some decent share price performance) that growing in line with U.S. GDP seems ambitious relative to the valuation. I do believe, though, that there’s a better U.S. retail bank here than commonly assumed, as well as a better Mexican operation, and a better corporate/institutional banking business. With better management, I think that quality will become visible in the coming years, and with a prospective annualized return in the low double-digits, I think it’s a risk worth taking for more risk-tolerant investors.