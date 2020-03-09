Photo by fotosipsak/E+ via Getty Images

Remember, remember the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason and plot, I know of no reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot.

These lines of a poem are extremely popular in the United Kingdom and a reminder for the so-called Gunpowder Plot of 1605. In our case, it should not be the fifth of November, but rather the 10th of March (Nasdaq Composite peak), the 24th of March (S&P 500 peak) or the 27th of March (Nasdaq-100 peak). And instead of gunpowder, treason and plot, we should talk about greed, euphoria and scam. And I also see no reason, why the 2000 Dotcom bubble should ever be forgot.

In the last few months, I covered several companies that share one characteristic – these companies were all high-flyers during the Dotcom bubble. Hence, I included a section called “Lessons from History” in all these companies as I think we all should read about these companies and learn from past mistakes. And as I consider these lessons being so important right now, I thought summing up the findings in one article makes sense and might actually be beneficial.

In my opinion, we don’t have to discuss if we are in a bubble right now. There are thousands of stocks trading for absurdly high valuation levels and there are countless stocks right now, that will either vanish completely and not survive the next few years or have a similar fate as the companies I will talk about in this article. I know that everybody is speculating about many of these current “darlings” becoming the “next Amazon (AMZN)”. First of all, betting on a company being the next Amazon has very low odds of success (maybe one in a thousand or less). And second, even Amazon crashed pretty hard, and it took about ten years for the stock to return to the Dotcom peak levels.

Six Companies. Six Stories

In the following article, we are looking at six companies, that are in many aspects very different, but the stocks have one characteristic in common: all the stocks were hyped during the Dotcom bubble, crashed very hard in the years following the Dotcom bubble and it took a long time for the stocks to break even (and several stocks didn’t break even until today). We are looking at two companies from Germany and four companies from the United States. The two German companies are the insurance company Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) and the telecommunication company Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF). And especially the last is still the epitome of a horrible investment in Germany as thousands of investors never came close to breaking even. The four US-based companies are Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC) and Cisco (CSCO). And while Amazon is probably the epitome of a successful investment (even for those buying during the Dotcom bubble), Cisco is the opposite: The epitome of a horrible investment for US investors.

I start with a short description of the company – basically to establish, that we are dealing with high-quality businesses.

Allianz is a German multinational financial services firm headquartered in Munich, Germany. Its core business is insurance as well as asset management. The company was founded in 1890 and is the world’s largest insurance company today. The long successful history might be a strong hint, that we are dealing with a high-quality business. Additionally, Allianz is also among the top ten valuable brands in Germany (7th according to this list, 10th according to another). Aside from a valuable brand name, Allianz is also profiting from cost advantages. Being the biggest insurance company in the world leads to cost advantages and asset management is also a business with very low expenditures and excellent economies of scale. Additional assets under management don’t require additional asset managers and these aspects create an economic moat for the business.

(Source: Finanzen.net Tradingdesk)

In the years following 2000, Allianz could increase its revenue from €75.72 billion 20 years ago to €118.90 billion in 2020 and earnings per share could increase from €14.10 in 2000 to €18.49 in 2019 (and €16.49 in 2020). And while we are not talking about high growth rates, the fundamental performance is in deep contrast to the stock price that came not even close to the former peak of €440.

Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is a German telecommunications company and by revenue the largest telecommunications provider in Europe. The company we know today was founded in 1995, but the former state-owned monopoly Deutsche Bundespost was founded in 1947 after WWII (and Deutsche Bundespost was the successor of the “Reichspost” which was founded in 1866). Till this day, the German government holds about 32% of the shares in a direct as well as indirect way (through the government bank KfW). According to different sources (see here and here), Deutsche Telekom is second most valuable brand name in Germany – right behind SAP.

(Source: Finanzen.net Tradingdesk)

While Deutsche Telekom could increase its revenue from €40.94 billion in 2000 to €101 billion in 2020, net income was actually higher in 2000 (€5.93 billion) than in 2020 (€4.16 billion). Similar to Allianz, we are not talking about high growth rates, but we once again see a stock price development, that does not match the fundamentals in any way: The stock price decreased from about €105 in 2000 to about €8 in the years after the Great Financial Crisis and in the following years, the stock price could not grow higher than about €18.

Cisco is an American multinational technology conglomerate, which was founded in 1984. It is mostly developing, manufacturing and selling networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services. Cisco has no 100-year long history, but we are without any doubt dealing with a high-quality business. Cisco is 16th on the list of most valuable brands in the world (according to Interbrand), and Cisco can not only rely on its valuable brand name. We are also dealing with scale advantages, that result in cost advantages for Cisco (due to its size, it can manufacture cheaper than competitors). And Cisco is also profiting from switching costs in its core markets of routers and switches, which are considered the gold standard by network managers.

Data by YCharts

Since January 2000, the stock declined 3.66%. But we also have to point out, that Cisco increased about 50% between January 2000 and the Dotcom Bubble peak and the stock is still trading 34% below its previous high. While the stock price is pretty much the same as in January 2000, free cash flow increased 219%, revenue increased 220% and earnings per share increased even 600%.

Intel was founded in 1968 and is the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue. Intel is also the developer of the x86 series of microprocessors, that can be found in most personal computers. Today, Intel is on the 12th spot on the list of most valuable brands in the world (according to Interbrand) and although it lost market shares in the last few quarters, it is still number one in its industry. And due to its brand name, its patents and cost advantages, the company also has a wide economic moat around its business.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the performance since January 2000, Intel’s stock could increase 30%. But we have to point out, that the stock increased about 50% in the months after January 2000 and the stock is still trading 26% below the Dotcom Bubble high. And similar to other companies mentioned here – Allianz or Deutsche Telekom – we see a huge discrepancy between the fundamental business and the stock price performance. Since January 2000, free cash flow increased 120%, revenue increased 164% and earnings per share increased 320%.

While the four stocks mentioned above could not recover to its Dotcom Bubble peak, Microsoft actually could reach that former high again – but only after 16 years. Microsoft was founded in 1975 and over the last decades it has evolved into one of the leading technology companies in the world and is developing and licensing software, services, devices, and solutions for individuals and businesses around the world.

Today, Microsoft the number 3 on the list of most valuable brands in the world (according to Interbrand). But Microsoft can not only rely on its brand name, but on several other sources that create a wide economic moat around the business. First of all, LinkedIn is profiting from network effects. Additionally, Microsoft is profiting from switching costs as large corporations won’t switch from Microsoft Office or Microsoft Windows when thousands of employees are trained using the software. It would take time and a lot of money to retrain the staff and no company is willing to invest the time and money for a product that might be a little bit cheaper.

Data by YCharts

Amazon was founded in 1994 and can also be described as multinational technology company. While it is probably still most famous for being a retailer (e-commerce giant), it is also offering cloud services and digital streaming (video, music and podcasts). We mentioned above that Microsoft is the third most valuable company in the world, while Amazon is on the second spot on the list of most valuable companies (according to Interbrand). And similar to Microsoft, Amazon cannot just rely on its brand name, but also on several other competitive advantages. Especially with the introduction of Amazon Prime the company created powerful switching costs (a difficult task for every retailer). With its marketplace service, Amazon is also profiting from network effects and finally, Amazon is also profiting from cost advantages as the company can offer cheaper prices than competitors (or sell the products for a similar price, which will lead to higher margins).

Data by YCharts

Finding Patterns

I already mentioned above that these six companies are quite different – operating in different sectors, headquartered in different countries – but are also sharing several similarities. And after I described the six businesses, I will try to identify several patterns. And these are patterns fitting not only these six companies back then, but also several companies today.

High Quality Companies

As I have already described the six companies above, I think we have established the fact, that we are dealing with high-quality companies. Of course, we can find thousands of companies, that decline extremely steep and never recover. In most cases, there are fundamental reasons for the steep decline and for the six companies mentioned above, we also find some fundamental issues like the high growth rates before 2000 that suddenly slowed down quite drastically.

High growth rates before 2000

Like I said, we are not only dealing with high-quality businesses, but aside from Deutsche Telekom the other five companies could grow revenue with a really high pace. When looking at the 5-year CAGR (or 3-year CAGR for Amazon as data for 1996 and 1997 is not available) all companies could grow revenue in the double digits with Microsoft reporting a CAGR of 31.05%, Cisco reporting a CAGR of 57.07% and Amazon even growing 165% annually on average.

Revenue Growth 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 5 year CAGR Amazon 312.83% 168.85% 68.29% 165.19% (3 year CAGR) Microsoft 45.96% 31.03% 27.46% 36.40% 16.25% 31.05% Cisco 107.07% 57.07% 31.37% 43.62% 55.80% 57.07% Intel 28.70% 20.24% 4.79% 11.88% 14.77% 15.80% Deutsche Telekom -4.61% 7.10% 3.42% -0.70% 14.61% 3.90% Allianz 6.83% 15.67% 13.64% 21.04% 7.89% 12.89%

While the high growth rates of companies like Microsoft or Cisco could justify a high valuation (at least in theory), the stock price of Deutsche Telekom during the Dotcom bubble is still fascinating. At its Dotcom bubble peak, Deutsche Telekom was trading for a price-earnings ratio of 250 – an absurd ratio for a company that had trouble to grow its revenue. And it is therefore not surprising, that Deutsche Telekom has come nowhere near its Dotcom bubble peak (right now trading for €17 compared to a Dotcom bubble peak of €105). On March 9, 2020, Deutsche Telekom actually made up 22.66% of the total market capitalization of the German index DAX- 30 with - you guessed it – 30 listed companies.

And as we know in retrospect, these high growth rates didn’t last. Aside from Amazon, which continued to grow with a high pace, growth slowed down for all the other companies. And while it seems rather unrealistic, this could also happen to companies like Facebook (FB), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA), Palantir (PLTR) or Amazon (and all the other high-growth companies).

Extremely Overvalued

Another characteristic of these companies are the extremely high valuations. Intel was trading for a P/S ratio of 16.86, Amazon was trading for 17.73 times sales, Microsoft was trading for a P/S ratio of 29.54 and Cisco was trading for 38.92 times sales.

Data by YCharts

And these were only some of the stocks, that were extremely hyped. I don’t have data about the different stocks and valuation metrics, but I am pretty sure these stocks were only a few of the stocks trading at similar or higher valuation levels. Right now, we have 21 S&P 500 stocks that are trading for a higher P/S ratio than Intel during its bubble peak. And when looking at the stocks trading on the Nasdaq and filtering for stocks with a market cap above $10 billion there are 58 stocks trading with a higher P/S ratio than Intel (data from May 28, 2021)

Long dry spell

There is another aspect these six companies have in common. Investors that bought at the Dotcom Bubble peak had to suffer through a long (and probably painful) time with the investment being in the red. Amazon was the best performing of the stocks mentioned here and after the Dotcom bubble peak, the stock could already reach the former all-time highs in 2009 again. Microsoft could reach its Dotcom bubble peak in 2016 again – 16 painful years. And Intel, Cisco, Allianz and Deutsche Telekom could still not reach its Dotcom bubble peak. Right now, Intel is still trading 24% below its Dotcom bubble peak and Cisco is trading 34% below its Dotcom bubble peak and we already mentioned above what a horrible investment Deutsche Telekom was.

Data by YCharts

We can be pretty certain, that several stocks will suffer a similar fate in the next decade and there will be a few high-quality companies, that won’t be trading for similar price levels before the year 2040.

Valuation Today

A final aspect these companies have in common is the more reasonable valuation today. Although still trading for rather high multiples, Microsoft and Amazon appear to be more or less fairly valued (still a bit too expensive, but at a price that could be justified compared to many other high-flying stocks). And other stocks like Intel, Cisco or Allianz are actually trading for a rather low valuation multiple and in my opinion these stocks are even a bit undervalued right now.

Post Scriptum: Survivorship Bias

Before we come to an end, there is one final and important aspect we have to mention – one of the many logical errors one can make quite easily called survivorship bias. I have mentioned the survivorship bias in articles before. It is the logical mistake of making false conclusions because one is looking at the wrong data. The companies we are remembering and talking about are those companies, that survived. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Intel or Cisco are the survivors of the Dotcom bubble. But there are hundreds (or maybe even thousands) of companies we don’t remember and don’t know the names – companies that just vanished after the Dotcom bubble. We have to remember that for every Cisco and for every Amazon, there are 10, 20 or 50 companies we don’t even know the names anymore.

Conclusion

If the current times feels a lot like the months and quarters before the Dotcom bubble, it might be due to the fact, that there are several similarities. And while it feels similar to the Dotcom bubble for some people, others are completely euphoric – making the bubble possible in the first place. And although articles like these might fall on deaf ears, I consider them especially important in times like these, where many people seem to forget about the risks. And although the companies and stories mentioned here are only anecdotal, history can tell us a lot and we can learn from history. It won’t tell us exactly what will happen in the future, but it is providing us at least scenarios, that might happen with a high probability.