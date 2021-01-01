Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lordstown (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RIDE) faces several challenges, which are likely going to prevent the company from creating additional shareholder value in the long run. In addition to the overwhelming cash burn, there's also a risk that Lordstown's sales will not meet its expectations once the deliveries of its pickup truck Endurance begin in September. For that reason, we continue to believe that it's better to avoid Lordstown's stock, especially since at a 2021 P/S ratio of over 30x its stock is extremely overvalued and its upside is likely to be limited.

More Downside Than Upside

Lordstown is an EV company that develops an electric pickup truck called Endurance, which is expected to enter the market in September of this year at a starting price of ~$50,000 per unit. As a pioneer of the electric pickup vehicle market, Lordstown has been appreciating in value at the beginning of this year, but later its stock lost all of its gains on reports that the company might be misleading its investors, which prompted SEC to investigate it. Currently, Lordstown's stock is underperforming against the S&P 500 and there's little reason to believe that the company will be able to create additional shareholder value in months to come.

Since Lordstown is not selling any vehicles yet, it's unable to generate any revenues. That's why in Q1 Lordstown once again lost money, as its GAAP EPS of -$0.72 during the period was below the estimates by $0.44. However, despite being in the pre-revenue stage, Lordstown's stock already trades at a market cap of ~$2.2 billion. We find it hard to justify such a market cap at the current stage since the company is in danger of running out of cash in the following quarters. While its cash reserves at the end of Q1 stood at $587 million, they were down from $630 million at the end of Q4, and the company recently increased its operating expenses to complete its ongoing beta tests for the car, which are scheduled to end at the end of this month. As a result, Lordstown expects to end the current fiscal year with only $50 million to $75 million in cash, below its prior expectations of $200 million, and will likely be required to raise additional liquidity via equity or debt offering in order to scale its production.

What's even worse is that Lordstown is still months away from delivering its first vehicles and it'll be able to reach its full capacity only by the end of 2022 due to the lack of experience in manufacturing cars at scale and the need to reorganize its Ohio plant for the electric vehicle structure. As a result, it was recently reported that Lordstown will only meet a 50% production goal of its prior estimates in September, but there's also no guarantee that it will sell its vehicles well. As we've said in our latest article on the company, all of Lordstown's pre-orders are non-binding, so nothing stops the potential buyers from ditching Lordstown for another manufacturer once deliveries begin. In addition, there's also a risk that Lordstown will fall short of its sales targets, as there's an indication that some of Lordstown's pre-orders could be invalid and the SEC currently investigates the company to figure out whether that's the case.

On top of that, Lordstown's Endurance truck recently failed to complete the SCORE San Felipe 250 race in Baja California due to the high-energy usage in a grueling environment and retired after driving only for 40 miles. Considering that Lordstown positions Endurance as a work truck for fleet owners, failing to finish the race could scare potential fleet buyers from purchasing the company's cars when deliveries begin. What's interesting is that Volkswagen's ID.4 electric car used the same truck-based generator strategy to charge its batteries and managed to complete the race without any major problems.

Endurance's biggest competitor without a doubt will be Ford's (NYSE:F) electric pickup called F-150 Lighting, which was revealed to the public and to President Biden in particular, who drove it for a while, last month. Ford will begin the production of the car next year and it plans to give it a base price tag of ~$40,000 per unit, below Endurance's base price of ~$50,000 per unit. Ford's CEO Jim Farley reported that in the first 48 hours the car received nearly 45,000 non-binding pre-orders, while the recent Piplsay poll showed that F-150 Lightning interested the potential truck buyers the most among the rest. For that reason, even if Lordstown raises additional capital at the end of the year, we believe that it will be extremely hard for it to compete with Ford and others for the market share due to several constraints, which make Endurance a less attractive pickup truck in comparison to others.

Considering all of this, we continue to believe that Lordstown's stock carries too much risk even at the current price. The company expects to start generating revenues only in Q3, so investors shouldn't expect much from the upcoming Q2 earnings report later on. On top of that, Lordstown already trades above the street consensus price target, so it's safe to assume that its upside is limited, especially since it also trades at a 2021 Price-to-sales ratio of over 30x and its stock could be considered extremely overvalued. For that reason, we believe that the upcoming challenges will prevent Lordstown from creating additional shareholder value in the long run, especially since it seems that Ford has a more attractive proposition for fleet owners, who will likely choose the F-150 Lighting over Endurance.