Photo by Olga Kashubin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the more intriguing things that has taken place so far this year was the decision by Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to continue to reorganize and sell off its various assets. Its latest development in the saga involves confirmation of an agreement between it and KKR (KKR) to sell the latter its Atlantic Aviation segment. While there are other assets under the hood, this particular segment represents the bulk of what remains of Macquarie and the distribution of the proceeds associated with the transaction will go, in long way, to unwinding the business entirely. Based on the data provided, it appears as though management has struck a positive deal for shareholders. While some uncertainty definitely exists, and that uncertainty could cause volatility, the business does look to be creating some value for its shareholders. That said, there is a fairly high chance that the market is already pricing future value into the deal.

A massive asset sale

On June 7th, the management team at Macquarie announced that it had reached an agreement with KKR whereby KKR will acquire all of the outstanding stock associated with Macquarie’s Atlantic Aviation business. This entity serves as one of the largest FBOs (fixed base operators) in the US, servicing specifically the private aviation space. This particular development should not be surprising to investors because, back in February of this year, when the firm announced its plans to reorganize as an LLC, it made clear its goal to sell off this unit. What was unknown at the time was the price which the transaction would take place, and who the counter-party would end up being. Both of these are now known, with the cash price being paid by KKR totaling $4.475 billion. This includes the assumption of about $950 million in debt. To put that in perspective, it is nearly all of the $1 billion in debt that the segment had on its books at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Total cash proceeds to Macquarie will be $3.525 billion. That said, the company will be making a distribution to its external manager in the amount of $227 million. The remaining $3.298 billion will be allocated toward a cash distribution in the amount of $37.35 per share period to put this in perspective, after shares rose by 10.8% in response to this news, they were trading at $38.78. This implies the market values the remaining assets of the company higher than just the value of the assets being sold.

According to the terms of the agreement, the price at which the transaction has taken place implies a multiple over EBITDA of 16.2. That is based on financial performance figures from 2019 when the Atlantic Aviation segment generated EBITDA of $276 million. Had the transaction been based on 2020 figures, the multiple would have been 22.9. Based on the latest guidance reported by management, the EBITDA for the Atlantic Aviation business was set to be between $220 million and $240 million for the current fiscal year. At the midpoint, this would imply a multiple of 19.5.

Placing a value of what's left

It is worth mentioning this is not the first big sale the company had. Last year, for instance, the company sold off IMTT, allowing it to pay a special dividend in January of this year in the amount of $11.00 per share. And this transaction will not be the last. Following the completion of its reorganization, Macquarie intends to sell off its last operating unit. This is MIC Hawaii, which consists of Hawaii Gas and other small entities. Much of its operations involve the production, distribution, and sale of synthetic natural gas and the re-sale of LNG on Oahu. This year, the expectation it's for the business to generate EBITDA of between $30 million and $40 million, while the remaining corporate operations of Macquarie will generate EBITDA of -$20 million.

It is impossible to know at this time what MIC Hawaii will ultimately be sold for. That said, if we apply the same multiple that Atlantic Aviation received, with the same base year, the $60 million in EBITDA should value it on an enterprise value basis, at $972 million. That would be worth about $11.01 per share. That said, there's a great deal of uncertainty here. You also have the possibility that such a multiple might be lower, and/or that a buyer may only agree to acquire it at 2021’s projected EBITDA. At the midpoint, that would imply a valuation closer to $486 million or about $5.50 per share. You also have to add in other costs associated with the unwinding of the business, including non-debt liabilities that might be in excess of the cash the company might get for any additional assets. All of this is a mystery, including probably to management itself. That said, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where shareholders don't walk home with at least some additional value associated with the transaction. Whether that additional value is enough to compensate for the premium shares are trading at compared to the special distribution is another matter entirely.

*Created by Author

To illustrate what I mean by this, I created the table above. In it, you can see the assets broken down for what remains of Macquarie as of the end of the first quarter this year. You can also see adjustments that I have made based on the pending sale of Atlantic Aviation. What we find left is a company with assets of $853.93 million, and liabilities totaling just over $1.02 billion. This implies a deficit for investors for the rest of the company, but if we assume that MIC Hawaii it's sold off for $972 million then this turns into a surplus of around $118.07 million. Other factors need to be taken into consideration too, such as the expectation by the business that free cash flow at the midpoint would total $145 million this year. However, it is likely that substantially all of that will be attributable to Atlantic Aviation and, as such, would be incorporated into it in the form of increased asset value at the time it comes off Macquarie’s books. So for the sake of conservatism, I have assumed that just the acquisition price of MIC Hawaii is taken into consideration.

If there are no other surprises as part of this analysis, then this would translate to additional distributions for investors of $1.33 per share. This would take the total value for investors up to $38.68, approximately where shares are trading at as of this writing. There could be other surprises, such as a sale of the corporate and other assets of the business. But without any guidance, it would be speculative to make a guess there beyond what those assets are listed for on the company's books. That would give us a further $2.62 per share in value, taking the potential value of the enterprise to $41.32 per unit. But all of this excludes the original deficit in value to the firm of $168.54 million, or $1.91 per share. At the end of the day, we end up with a share price of $39.39. Assuming the management company does not take anything else from this, it implies upside potential over where shares are trading for of 1.6%.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the picture for investors in Macquarie is complicated. While my analysis indicates some additional upside potential, there are a lot of things with this approach that could go wrong in either a positive way or a negative way. Part of being an investor is to err on the side of caution, so I would make the claim that betting on further upside from here would be too speculative in nature. That said, the risk of downside from current pricing is probably fairly low as well. So for investors who do want to hang on for the ride, the potential pain is probably miniscule.