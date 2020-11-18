Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) supplies natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of Michigan’s 10 million consumers in all of its Lower Peninsula counties. The company offers investors a 2.8% dividend and a very low beta of 0.17. The electricity sector recovers with the post-Covid Michigan economy and will receive additional uplift from the future growth in electric vehicles.

While it has a high liability-to-asset ratio, the company’s income is ahead of last year’s, it is generating good cash flow, its generation profile is well-diversified, nearby natural gas sources are plentiful and thus less expensive, and its governance is well-rated. The company is targeting net-zero carbon and methane emissions by 2040; however, its purchased nuclear is already supplying clean-sourced power and its coal plant retirements are gradual (rather than forced and immediate), with the last, newest coal plant not scheduled for retirement until 2040.

Macro

Demand for gas and power is function of the state’s economic health. Although Michigan has taken an aggressive shutdown approach, the experience of other already-open states suggests Michigan's economy could recover to pre-Covid levels quickly.

Michigan’s auto companies are switching to making more electric vehicles, clearly EVs could eventually become a growing source of electricity demand in Michigan.

First Quarter 2021 Results and Guidance

In the first quarter of 2021, CMS Energy earned $349 million or $1.21/share compared to $243 million or $0.85 for 1Q20. Dividend payouts were $126 million ($504 million/year at current rate).

Adjusted 1Q21 earnings per share was $1.21 and the guidance for 2021 full-year adjusted EPS is $2.83-2.87.

For the first (winter) quarter of 2021, gas operations led segment earnings, as shown below.

However, gas utility income is typically lower in spring and summer. For reference, the full-year 2020 segment net income is shown below.

The company expects to grow adjusted EPS growth of 6-8%, which when combined with its dividend will provide a total shareholder return of 9-11%.

Electric Generation Source Profile and Generation Strategy

In 2020, purchased nuclear and cogenerated power and coal formed the biggest part of CMS Energy’s actual electrical supply mix (as distinct from generation capacity). This is shown below.

The company has committed to net-zero methane emissions by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. It plans to retire two coal plants, Karn 1 and Karn 2, by 2023. Built in 1959 and 1961, these plants have a capacity of 515 megawatts (MW).

Two additional remaining coal-fired units, Campbell 1 and 2 with 265 and 385 MW of capacity, respectively, are due to be retired at the end of their design lives in 2031. Karn units 3 and 4 (which run on natural gas/fuel oil and are used for peak demand) would also be retired then. A third coal-fired unit, Campbell 3, the youngest unit and one with 770 MW of capacity, would be retired by 2040.

Consumers built its 805-megawatt Palisades nuclear plant which began operation in 1971 and sold it in 2006 to Entergy (ETR). The plant remains the source for Consumers’ nuclear-fueled capacity and is due to be closed in 2022. Some may remember the difficult, expensive saga of the Midland nuclear plant that essentially bankrupted the CMS Energy predecessor. The plant was 85% finished and never operated as a nuclear plant after structural problems appeared. The plant was then converted to a cogeneration facility which now supplies power to Consumers and has a capacity of 1630 MW (and 1.5 million pounds/hour steam, supplied to Dow). (DOW)

The company also has 130 MW of capacity from 13 hydro facilities (small dams).

Its Clean Energy Plan diagram shows an expected increase of generation capacity between 2020 and 2040 from renewables and customer efficiency, with no coal by 2040, along with no nuclear and a third of today's natural gas. Critically, these are percentages of capacity, not use: renewables are used intermittently, coal and nuclear are baseload, and natural gas is typically intermediate basis.

Consumers 2020 Capacity Portfolio and Projections

The company expects to add 300 MW of new solar through projects coming online in 2022. It is seeking approval for an additional 800 MW of solar in two additional tranches.

CMS Energy will file its next integrated resource plan in June 2021.

Natural Gas Supply and Prices

While gas costs are usually pass-throughs, availability of supply is important. And, gas competes with coal on the generation side - keeping both costs down, useful for CMS Energy.

The July 2021 Henry Hub natural gas futures price closed June 7, 2021, at $3.10/MMBTU. Prices have risen after inventories fell from cold winters in the US and Europe. (Europe matters because US LNG exports are increasing). Gas from the near-to-Michigan Pennsylvania Marcellus is typically lower-priced than Henry Hub: for example, last week when the Henry Hub spot price was $3.05/MMBTU, the Tennessee Zone 4 Marcellus price was $1.49/MMBTU and the price at East Gas South in southwest Pennsylvania was $2.01/MMBTU.

Utility Operations

The map below shows Consumers’ gas, electric and combined service territories.

On the electricity side, CMS Energy is part of the MidContinent independent system operator (MISO) and electric reliability grid, shown below in light blue.

Operational Risks and Strategy

As at other utilities, including NiSource (NI), Atmos (ATO), Exelon (EXC), and most notably, Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG), maintenance of infrastructure like electric transmission lines and gas residential pipelines is crucial.

Indeed, Consumers experienced a natural gas plant outage (Ray Compressor Station Fire in 2019) affecting over 60% of its customers and requiring them to limit gas use for a lengthy period of time.

While Michigan operations are adapted for extreme cold, winter storm Uri showed the importance of onsite fuel supplies such as coal, fuel oil, and nuclear in ensuring continued operations. It also showed problems with relying on solar and wind capacity, and even natural gas for generation when gas is also needed - as Consumers does - for direct sales for heating.

CMS Energy is addressing these risks through its capital spending, planned at a total of $13.2 billion for 2021-2025.

Competitors

CMS Energy is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Its regulated gas and electric utility is Consumers. CMS Enterprises is an independent power producer and EnerBank is a Utah-based industrial bank making fixed-rate home improvement loans.

Although regulated utilities have their own geographic territories and seldom compete directly, they do compete for investment. Other US gas and electric utility holding companies include AEP (AEP), Black Hills (BKH), Consolidated Edison (ED), Duke Energy (DUK), Exelon, NiSource, and Southern Company (SO). In the last few months, I have reviewed AEP, Black Hills, Exelon, and NiSource.

Note that DTE Energy (DTE) has a Michigan service territory that both complements and overlaps with Consumers.

Other fuels such as propane (particularly in Michigan's upper peninsula) and heating oil compete with natural gas in the residential and commercial heating market.

Governance and Regulation

CMS’ generation is regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and is subject to a wide variety of input from ratepayers. In 2019, MPSC approved Consumers’ Clean Energy Plan, designed to meet the 2016 Energy Law.

CMS Energy’s CEO, Garrick Rochow, was previously CMS’s executive vice president of operations. He took over as CEO on December 1, 2020, when the company’s prior CEO, Patti Poppe, was recruited to lead troubled Pacific Gas & Electric.

At June 1, 2021, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked CMS Energy’s overall governance an excellent 1, with sub-scores of audit (4), board (3), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (1). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

CMS’s ESG rating as of May 2021 was “medium” with a total risk score of 24 (35th percentile). Component parts are environmental risk 11.8, social 6.9, and governance 5.1. The company is ESG-flagged for its use of thermal coal.

Controversy level is 2 on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst.

On May 14, 2021, shorted shares were 1.4% of floated shares. Insiders own a small 0.52% of the outstanding stock.

The company’s beta is a very low 0.17: its stock moves, but barely, in the same direction as the overall market. Even for a utility, this is small.

Financial Highlights

CMS’s closing price on June 7, 2021 was $62.81/share, 92% of its 52-week high of $67.98. The closing price is also 93% of a one-year target price of $67.84/share.

This price gives a market capitalization of $18.2 billion; enterprise value is $32.75 billion.

Analysts’ average estimate for 2021 and 2022 EPS is $2.86 and $3.06 yielding a forward price-to-earnings ratio range of 20.5-22.0.

Trailing twelve months return on assets is 3.5%; return on equity is 14.8%.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $1.91 billion while levered free cash flow was negative at -$369 million.

The dividend of $1.74/share yields 2.8% at the company’s current stock price. In contrast, the 10-year Treasury rate is 1.57%.

As of March 31, 2021, the company had balance-sheet liabilities of $23.4 billion including $13.6 billion of long-term debt and assets of $29.7 billion giving it an incredibly steep liability-to-asset ratio of 80%.

CMS Energy has an average analyst rating from fourteen analysts of 2.4, or “buy” leaning to “hold.”

Notes On Valuation And Risk

The company’s market value per share is three times its book value of $19.78/share, indicating positive investor sentiment.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 12.9, suggesting the stock is not bargain-priced.

The rate of future electricity and natural gas demand growth is directly linked to the level of economic activity in Michigan. Of note, supply chain shortages, such as a key automotive operating chip, may cut into Michigan’s post-Covid recovery.

As always, natural gas demand is a function of winter weather.

It may be useful for the company to revisit its retirement of (clean source) nuclear and to slow the pace of its fuel oil peaking and coal plants. Winter Storm Uri offered a profound lesson in the important insurance value of generation plants having onsite fuel supplies, not possible with wind, solar, or even natural gas - particularly when natural gas is also demanded for direct-burn heat. Obviously, these Texas lessons are offset by Consumers’ experience and facilities in a colder climate, but the 2019 loss of Consumers key natural gas plant is also instructive.

Finally, the inflation already experienced in the US is negative for utilities as their financing costs increase and as returns from fixed debt instruments compete more strongly with the attractiveness of regular (but low) utility dividends.

Recommendations for CMS Energy

Like all utilities, CMS Energy is at risk from accelerating US inflation. The company has a high liability-to-asset ratio of 80%. While it is not unusual for utilities to have a high liability-to-asset ratio, this presents a risk if interest rates pick up or if inflation keeps rising.

CMS Energy has a top governance score, reinforced by the fact that its prior CEO was recruited to turn around one of California’s largest utilities.

ESG investors may find interesting the company’s transition from coal and nuclear towards renewables and demand response/waste reduction.

I recommend CMS Energy to utility investors comfortable with its liability-to-asset ratio who are looking for a stable, long-term investment with an extremely low beta of 0.17 and a modest 2.8% dividend (compared to a 10-year Treasury rate of 1.57%). CMS Energy is well-positioned as economies bounce back from Covid, particularly because electricity usage is in both an economic and regulatorily-favored growth mode.