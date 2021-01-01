Photo by Nitiphonphat/iStock via Getty Images

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) boasts a 49-year dividend growth streak, putting it right on the cusp of becoming a Dividend King. Backed by strong brand power and significant economies of scale stemming from its world-class food and beverage business, we have every reason to expect their dividend growth streak to continue for years to come.

That said, while the 2.9% dividend yield and solid growth prospects look pretty attractive for income investors in the low-rate environment, what are PEP shares worth today? In the following sections, we will attempt to give an estimate.

Qualitative Analysis

In order to provide the proper context for our quantitative assumptions and analysis, we will briefly outline our qualitative appraisal of the company here.

Large and Diversified

PEP owns a vast food and beverage business empire, boasting household names like Pepsi, Frito-Lay, and Quaker in its brand portfolio. Adding further to its business strength is that its food products are largely snacks, which synergize well with their beverage offerings like Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Pepsi.

In addition to synergistic product offerings and powerful brands that give it pricing power, PEP enjoys strong economies of scale. Thanks to leading product volume across many of its categories, it enjoys cost advantages over smaller competitors.

While its main competitor in beverages is Coca-Cola (KO), PEP has an advantage in that it owns its distribution infrastructure (i.e., bottling plants and logistics). Given their massive volumes and synergistic and broader product offerings, this enables them to cut costs and fatten profit margins.

As a result, the company enjoys strong (and gradually improving) returns on equity:

Data by YCharts

Fortress Balance Sheet

PEP's balance sheet also positions it well to continue investing aggressively in new and improved products and operating efficiencies while retaining their significant brand power as it boasts an A+ credit rating from S&P that gives it access to plentiful and inexpensive debt to use strategically.

Add to that their cash and short-term investments pile of over $6.6 billion and very conservative 12.3x EBITDA interest coverage ratio and we see little to no risk of financial distress for the foreseeable future.

Alpha-Generating Business Model

As a result of their well-diversified, competitively advantaged, and well-capitalized business model, it should be little surprise that they have significantly outperformed the broader market (SPY) over the long term:

Data by YCharts

Quantitative Analysis

Given its numerous strengths, let us now turn to the numbers to try to estimate a fair value for the stock.

Yield + Growth Model

PEP's dividend growth has been pretty consistently strong in recent years as its TTM growth rate is 7.07%, its five-year dividend CAGR is 7.69% and its 10-year dividend CAGR is 7.8%. With long-term revenue growth expected to be in the mid-single digits (4%-6%) and earnings-per-diluted share growth expected to be in the 6% range over the next five years, the payout ratio being safe and well within its historical range, and their strong brand power and global supply chain enabling them to handle inflationary pressures pretty well, we expect the dividend to grow roughly in line with earnings per share (~6%) moving forward.

Data by YCharts

As a result, their 2.9% yield plus 6% expected annualized dividend growth combines to provide expected annualized total returns of ~9% moving forward, making the stock appear roughly fairly valued at present.

Valuation Multiple Models

PEP's average Price to Earnings ratio over the past five years has been 21.8x and it currently trades at a premium to that level at 24x:

Meanwhile, its EV/EBITDA of 16.5x also indicates that it's trading at a premium to its five-year average of 14.6x:

However, accounting for the temporary stock market crash in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the stock's premium is not as great as it would otherwise appear.

The dividend yield is well within its five-year range, not particularly high or low:

Data by YCharts

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Last, but not least, based on a simple discounted cash flow model that uses our aforementioned assumption of 6% EPS growth for the foreseeable future followed by a terminal growth rate of 4%, the stock is trading slightly above fair value:

Investor Takeaway

As you can see from our models, all signs seem to point to PEP being roughly fairly valued at the moment. As a result, we are in no rush to buy it at this point, but it remains a solid holding for conservative long-term dividend growth investors who want a well-diversified and low-risk income anchor in their portfolios. We rate the stock low risk, a hold, and estimate the fair value range to lie in $140-$150.